8 New Upcoming Psychological Horror Games of 2023

2023 is shaping up to be a pretty good year for gaming, with so many different genres that will begin to appear for us all to play; from shooters, RPGs, open-world exploration games, and – what this list is all about – psychological horror games that will frighten the life out of you. This is a genre that has been hit and miss over the years, but when studios do get them right, they are – for the most part – equally terrifying and brilliant. There are a good few remakes heading our next year as well to keep an eye on as well as some original ideas, so here is a list of some anticipated upcoming psychological horror games for 2023.

#8 Layers of Fear

Developer: Bloober Team

Publisher: Aspyr

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

The first game on this list of upcoming psychological horror games for 2023 is the second sequel in the Layers of Fear series. This series has been a bit topsy turvy to be honest, with the original game from 2016 being highly received before the 2019 sequel sent Blooper Team crashing back down again. Hopes are high for this installment though because of how disappointing the previous game was, and if it can use the original’s blueprint and then improve on it with great modernizations and with a cleaner outcome, then this game should be a real treat when it is released early next year.

#7 Negative Atmosphere

Developer: Sunscorched Studios

Publisher: Sunscorched Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Negative Atmosphere is a third-person, over-the-shoulder psychological horror game, with a massive emphasis on survival. Players will control Samuel Edwards as he explores the depths of Rusanov, a spaceship that he and his former crewmates once piloted. A deadly virus has broken out and infected his friends, Edwards must now pull whatever resources he can find in the depths of this god-forsaken ship and run, while also fighting and killing his crewmates. This is a survival game where the atmosphere is everything; full of dread, tension, and trauma, when this game releases sometime time in 2023, it will be well worth the wait.

#6 Slitterhead

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Publisher: Bokeh Game Studio

Platform: TBA

Release date: TBA

Big things are expected of this game which is being developed by one of the Silent Hill studio heads. Not much is known about this game so far, and a release isn’t planned until at least another 12 months, but with Keiichiro Toyama behind the scenes, it should be electrifying. Going off the trailer that was released, we should expect this upcoming psychological horror game to deliver a creepy atmosphere with some downright disturbing villains. What we do know is that the plot will revolve around a horde of parasites that look to infect anything and everything, and it will be up to one lucky protagonist to save the day once again.

#5 Ad Infinitum

Release date: 2023

Developers: Hekate GmbH, Hekate

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Another survival horror game, but this time it is focused on a family drama that is set in a surrealistic World War 1 environment. Players will take control of a German soldier who must fight for their sanity in the unforgiving trenches of the Great War. Haunted by his experiences, the protagonist will face terrible creatures, death traps, insane mysteries, and his own inner dilemmas as they mark a path through the battlefield. Ad Infinitum is not due for release until April 2023, but it is already causing quite a stir in the gaming world, so make sure you keep a note of this one.

#4 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

The Outlast Trials is an upcoming first-person psychological horror survival game developed and published by Red Barrels. This will be the third installment in the Outlast series, but it will serve as a prequel to the previous two games. Players must survive the twisted, sadistic, and bizarre experiments of the Murkoff Corporation, either alone or in a group of up to four players. There is no specific release date yet, but the rumors are that it will land on PC in Q1 of 2023, and if the trailer is anything to go by then it looks set to be a wonderfully grim game.

#3 Wronged Us

Developer: Delusional Studio Limited

Publisher: Delusional Studio Limited

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

All these games should be very exciting but these top three are the best of the lot. Wronged Us is an upcoming open-world horror game that is described as possessing psychological horror elements as well as a cinematic story. When the trailer was released last year at the Golden Joystick Awards, it generated a lot of buzz with the viewers and has gathered pace ever since. Set in a small town (it’s always a small town) the player must explore every inch of this seemingly abandoned place while uncovering secrets, and fighting some of the deranged locals and hidden creatures. This has the potential to be one of the best and most surprising psychological horror games of 2023.

#2 Alan Wake 2

Release date: 2023

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023 and will come 13 years after the original game – why has it taken that long we are all wondering. The original was full of high praise for its survival aspects, its enticing and eerie story, and its visuals, so let’s hope the sequel lives up to the hype. Alan Wake 2 should be bigger, better, and scarier than the original, and will hope to keep you guessing with every second that passes. This sequel is a straight-up horror as well, something that the first one wasn’t, which again is a massive plus point. All we can do is hope that it lives up to the lofty expectations that have been placed upon it.

#1 Dead Space

Release date: January 27, 2023

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

If we asked you to come up with a list of iconic psychological horror games from over the years, we are sure that Dead Space would be one of the easiest choices to make. This remake is of the very first game in that very highly acclaimed series of games, and it’s already sounding like an absolute gem. The game retains the same basic plot as the original: set in the 26th century, the story revolves around engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a vessel that is suddenly attacked by mutated human corpses. Isaac will have to save his crewmates while battling these horrific monsters and learning the secrets of the ship.