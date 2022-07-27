Stray: Where to Find All Six Badges | Badges Trophy Guide

The trophy list for Stray is a pretty solid mix of quick fix trophies like “Boom Chat Kalaka” or “Curiosity Killed the Cat” and longer, more challenging ones like “I Am Speed” or “Meowlody.” The “Badges” trophy certainly falls into the latter camp due to the fact that it’s earned by finding badges throughout the entirety of the game.

The lucky thing is that the “Badges” trophy isn’t terribly difficult to acquire, it just takes some time. If you ended up missing a badge in your first playthrough of Stray, don’t worry: the game has a chapter select menu that you can access at any time when opening the application each time. Because replaying a chapter causes you to lose all your progress in your current chapter, it’s not a bad idea to wait to clean up the badges you missed until you’ve finished the game.

That said, here’s where to find every badge in Stray to unlock the “Badges” trophy.

1. Music Badge

The music badge can be acquired in either Chapters 4 or 6: The Slums and The Slums Part 2. To get it, meet up with the musician robot Morusque in the alley next to the door to the sewers to the left of Guardian. Finding Morusque is easy, but getting the badge requires a bit of legwork. They’ll give you the badge if you can get them eight pages of sheet music hidden across the Slums. Once you’ve got them all, Morusque will award you with the badge.

You can find our guide on finding all eight pieces of sheet music (and unlocking the “Meowlody” trophy) right here.

2. Outsider Badge

The Outsider badge is the only badge you get in Stray automatically in the story. Seamus will give it to you at the start of Chapter 7: Dead End before he sends you on a mission to find his father Doc.

3. Plant Badge

You’ll be able to get the Plant Badge after talking with Zbaltazar in Chapter 9: Antvillage. Talk to Malo, the gardening robot on the top level of the village and they’ll tell you that they need three colored plants in order to complete their collection. The three plants can be found by exploring the village, so with the red, purple, and yellow plants in hand, give them to Malo and they’ll give you the Plant Badge.

You can find our guide on finding all three plants right here.

4. Cat Badge

The Cat Badge can be grabbed immediately when you enter Chapter 10: Midtown. After walking up a small flight of stairs to get into town, you’ll notice a robot talking with a stall owner on the right side of the street next to some green signs.

Hop into the stall and you’ll notice a piece of paper with a backward code on it and a safe on top of some shelves in the corner of the room. Jump up to the safe and enter the code 8542 (the code written on the note but reversed.) Inside the safe, you’ll be able to pick up the Cat Badge.

5. Police Badge

The Police Badge is also found in Midtown. To snag it, head to the alley to the right of the clothing shop and climb all the way to the top using the air conditioning units. Once you’re at the top, you’ll notice a barred window that you can jump to. Jump inside and you’ll find a dead robot on the floor of a cell with the Police Badge.

You can find our full guide on finding the correct window to jump into for the Police Badge right here.

6. Neco Badge

You’ll find the Neco Badge in Midtown after being carried into the Neco factory by Blazer in disguise. Sneak your way past the first three sentinel guards and you’ll run into a worker robot looking over a railing for some lost keys. You’ll find the keys after the first section of the factory where you hide behind hanging cages. At the start of the next hanging cage section, you’ll find a lever that opens a door back to the worker. They’ll give you the Neco Badge.

You can find our full guide on finding the Neco badge right here.