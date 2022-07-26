Stray: How to Scratch the Vinyl in the Club | Scratch Trophy Guide

Some of Stray‘s trophies require a little bit of work to unlock like the “Can’t Cat-ch Me” trophy which has the player avoid being grabbed by the notoriously tricky to navigate Zurks or the “I Am Speed” trophy which has the player beat the entire game in less than two hours. Others, however, are a little bit more straightforward such as the “Productive Day” trophy or the “Scratch” trophy which requires the player to unleash their inner DJ and scratch some records in a club.

While it might seem a little daunting, the “Scratch” trophy is actually extremely easy to unlock. The unfortunate thing is that it takes place in the latter half of Chapter 10: Midtown as the plot starts heating up, so it’s easily missable for those who are hooked by the story. Keep your eyes peeled, however, and you’ll be one step closer to unlocking Stray‘s platinum trophy.

More Stray guides:

| How Many Chapters Are in Stray? | No More Lives Trophy Guide | Chapter 3: The Flat Battery Locations | Productive Day Trophy Guide | Boom Chat Kalaka Trophy Guide | Where to Use the Poncho | All Sheet Music Locations – Meowlody Trophy Guide | Curiosity Killed the Cat Trophy Guide | How to Find the Police Badge | Territory Trophy Guide | How to Find the Neco Badge |

How to Unlock Stray‘s “Scratch” Trophy

As mentioned above, unlocking the “Scratch” trophy is really easy as long as you know where to look for it. It comes towards the end of Chapter 10: Midtown after you return to Clementine’s apartment following your stealth mission in the Neco factory. Once you find that Clementine is nowhere to be found save for a note telling you to meet her in the club, head to main street and you’ll find the club across from the clothing store.

Unfortunately, you can’t just enter the club through the front doors thanks to an unfriendly bouncer, so you’ll need to climb into it through a window on the back of the building. After maneuvering your way up to it, you’ll find yourself in the center of a dance floor. At the front of the floor is a stage with two Daft Punk-looking robots DJing the club. You can talk to them, but they won’t say much.

You’ll notice that there’s a button prompt on the DJ’s turntables, however, it’s grayed out meaning that it can’t be interacted with just yet. To do so, you’ll need to find a vinyl record. Luckily, If you turn around and head to the table to the right of the bar, you’ll see a lone record sitting on top of it. It’s easy to miss if you aren’t looking for it, but you’ll find it easily now that you know where to look.

Pick up the record and head back to the DJs. You’ll be able to put it on their turntable by interacting with it.

Once it’s been placed on the table, you can scratch away, unlocking the trophy and changing the music in the club.