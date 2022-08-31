20 Best Fantasy Games You Can Play On Nintendo Switch

Fantasy titles are easily one of the most popular out there in the video game space due to how they are easy to make stories and then weave the gameplay into them. But some of the best ones are found on the Nintendo Switch and you should check them out.

#20 Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Platform: Switch

By the time this list comes out, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have released, and based on everything we’ve heard about the game in its initial reviews…this is another classic RPG waiting to be played.

In it, you’re in a realm where two different nations are fighting a never-ending war. To the extent that they’re breeding people that only live 10 years…and most die before ever reaching that mark. You’ll play initially as six characters who have their fates changed when they learn the truth about their world. That they’re being manipulated, and have to try and change everything.

Work together with your group in a deep battle system and explore a vast world in order to get the answers you seek, and make sure your life means something more than what you’ve been told it’s worth.

#19 Diablo III

Platforms: Console, PC

The Diablo franchise might not be on the greatest of footing right now via Immortal (we pity those of you who have fallen into the trap of Blizzard), but that doesn’t mean that the TRUE main games don’t play right into the fantasy element.

In this title, you’ll play as a character of your own choosing in a fight to try and save the world from the dark forces that are rising up to try and destroy it. Sanctuary and everything else will rely on you. You’ll need to venture forth, collect loot, get your class to the highest level possible, and fight off the dangers that lurk in the dark.

#18 Eastward

Platforms: Console, PC

For a more charming adventure, you’ll definitely want to check out Eastward. This fantasy world is set in two places: above ground and below it.

Humanity sought to flee a deadly toxin on the surface, and so made grand subterranean lands to live in. But two young folk hear the call of the world above, and must venture up to it, and then seek out all that’s within.

Solve puzzles, meet new friends both above and below, and explore everything by rail so you can see everything you can. Eastward is for those who truly want an adventure, is that you?

#17 Divinity: Original Sin II

In a world that is ever-changing due to the fall of the divine, and the rising of darkness, it’s up to you to make your own path and choose exactly what you want to be.

Divinity: Original Sin II is a game that isn’t just one you can play with friends, but one where you truly get to make yourself from the ground up, and influence the world around you based on what you do. Because here, you can be anything from a basic warrior or mage, to an undead skeleton and many other things in between!

Add to that, you have a VAST world you can explore in the best of ways, and you get to choose what to do, how to behave and so on. So jump in and have fun!

#16 Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Platforms: Console, PC

Come on, how could we not have a Final Fantasy title on this list? It’s a fantasy list and the series is called Final Fantasy! It speaks for itself.

And Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age is the best version of one of the more underrated main titles in the franchise. The game takes you to a world full of life and puts you in the role of Vaan, who gets swept up in an attempt to bring a princess back into power, all the while fighting off the forces who want to keep their world under their boot.

Team up with powerful allies, summon incredible beasts in combo attacks, and learn the truth about how everything is connected.

#15 Disgaea 5

Platforms: Console, PC

If you’ve ever played the Disgaea franchise, you know just how wacky and “anime” it’s going to get, and Disgaea 5 is no exception to that rule.

In this take on the franchise, you’ll play as Killia, a young demon who is trying to overthrow the new Overlord known as Void Dark. Why? Because they’re trying to enslave all of the Netherworlds, that’s why!

You’ll need to find other like-minded rebels and partake in incredibly over the top battles in order to reclaim the realms that you love. Will you be able to truly rage against the machine? Or fall deep into the void?

Platforms: Switch

There are two different Zelda games on this list, and this first one is a remake 25 years in the making. The original Link’s awakening title was one of the handheld Zelda titles, yet had one of the biggest twists in all of gaming in it.

Now, you’ll get to relive that adventure with an entirely new visual style as you play as Link, who has washed up on a mysterious island that is home to a god known as the Wind Fish. You must journey to collect the 8 instruments that can awake it, but also learn of the terrible cost that will come from doing so.

#13 Triangle Strategy

Platforms: Switch

The most recent entry on our list, Triangle Strategy is the latest 2D-HD title from Square Enix that seeks to both embrace the JRPGs of old, while also blazing a new trailer.

In the game you’ll play as the young lord Serenoa, whose marriage to a woman from another kingdom plays as the backdrop to a massive web of intrigue, lies, conspiracies, alliances, and war.

But key among all of this is the Scales of Conviction. With these scales, you and your allies will choose your path, and that path will not always be the one you personally want if you’re not careful.

So seek out the truth, and find out where your convictions will lead you.

#12 Dark Souls

Platforms: Console, PC

Dark Souls is one of those fantasy that is very much for those who have a fantasy of being absolutely being wrecked by bosses and monsters, then getting up and saying, “Please sir, can I have another!”

…you know who you are, ok?

Anyway, Dark Souls is indeed on the Switch, and you’ll take the role of an immortal who must try and purge the world of the various monsters that lay within it. Your journey won’t be easy by a longshot, and you’ll need to learn, adapt, and find a crap ton of bonfires in order to survive.

Always remember though…PRAISE THE SUN!!!

#11 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Platforms: Console, PC

The Dragon Quest saga is one of the most long-lasting RPGs in existence, and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is definitely one of the best they’ve ever put out. And while the Switch wasn’t the first to get it, it should be considered lucky that it got this grand title.

In the game, you play as a young man who finds out that he’s the reincarnation of a legendary hero, and is destined to save the world. But in a twist, you’re branded the “darkspawn” and become the most hunted man in the kingdom.

Now, you must fight off your pursuers, get allies who believe in you, and truly save the world from the darkness that looms!

#10 Pokemon Sword and Shield

Platform: Switch

Many of you were waiting for Pokemon to show up no doubt, and while Gen 9 is highly-anticipated, it was Gen 8 via Pokemon Sword and Shield that helped set the tone for all that was to come.

In the game you’ll head to the Galar region, a place where certain Pokemon can grow to gigantic sizes! All the while, you’ll go on a journey to be the best trainer around in order to topple the No.1 Champion in Leon!

But that’s not all. Exclusive to this game is the wide-open Wild Area, where Pokemon move around alongside you, and make them easier to find and catch! So go and battle to be the best, and remember, you Gotta Catch’em All!

#9 The Witcher 3

Platforms: Console, PC

I know that some of you would have this higher on this list, but take this as a compliment to how stacked the Switch is in terms of titles. Plus, other consoles and the PC would be able to play this better due to their graphics engine and such, so we’re trying not to sugarcoat things here.

Anyway, The Witcher 3 is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever made, largely in part to the MASSIVE fantasy world that you’re going to find yourselves in as Geralt of Rivia. You’ll go on a quest to save your adopted daughter of Ciri, and slay a crap ton of monsters as a result.

Plus, The Witcher 3 has some of the most expansive DLC ever, so be sure to get that as well.

#8 Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Platform: Switch

We talked about the upcoming game to start the list, so let’s talk about its precursor that helped end the Switch’s launch year in 2017 with a bang.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 puts you in a floating world where all of humanity lives on the backs of mighty entities called Titans. Each one is its own living breathing world for you to go and explore. Enter Rex, a salvager who gets a job that changes his life forever when he meets a woman named Pyrrha, and goes on a quest with her to the World Tree.

Many twists and turns await you in this venture, and a grand battle system is just waiting to be played, so don’t miss out on this one!

#7 Monster Hunter Rise

Platforms: Switch, PC

Many were skeptical when it was announced that Capcom was making an original Monster Hunter title for Switch, but when Monster Hunter Rise came out? All those worries were washed away. Mainly because the title is just so dang good, and the DLC that came out in Sunbreak was so great that it sold millions without breaking a single sweat. Monster-sized sweat mind you.

Anyway, in the game, you’ll be a villager who is tasked with hunting down the monsters that threaten your home. Then, you’ll expand into the lands beyond to take the fight to them.

The mobility and customization of the Monster Hunter franchise reach new peaks here, so if you’re a fan of the series, get this game.

#6 Fire Emblem Three Houses

Platforms: Switch

Given all the RPGs we’ve talked about so far, it’d be foolish not to talk about Fire Emblem, the most “traditional” fantasy RPG in Nintendo’s arsenal due to its mix of might, magic, dragons and so on.

In Three Houses, you are in the land of Fodlan, and are soon drafted to become a professor at the esteemed Garreg Mach Monastery. As a result of this, you’ll choose one of the Three Houses and set yourself on a path with a future leader of the world that’ll result in the fate of Fodlan being changed forever.

Four different stories await you, each with their own battles, teams, enemies, and outcomes. What path will you carve for the future of Fodlan?

#5 Shin Megami Tensei V

Platforms: Switch

Fun fact, this game was announced alongside the Switch all the way back in 2017, then came out in 2021…it took a while to get here, but it was worth it.

Shin Megami Tensei V is set in the ever-apocalyptic universe that the title is set in. And following the stories of the past games, the world is now without a creator, and as the newly created Nahobino, a being that’s neither human nor demon, you must set out on a path that’ll have you fighting and taming monsters, and deciding the fate of a world that may or may not deserve to be saved.

What will you choose in order to change the world?

#4 Octopath Traveler

Platform: Switch, PC

If you haven’t played Octopath Traveler, you’re honestly missing out, because as the precursor to Triangle Strategy (and made by the same team at Square Enix), this is a grand-scale RPG that has all sorts of fantasy elements into it, woven into a set of very special stories.

In this game, Octopath Traveler focuses not on one main character, but eight different ones. Each of which have their own skills, their own stories to tell, and you can go about those stories in order, or in any order you choose. Some are tales of treasure, others are tales of revenge, and each one builds upon the world that you are in.

So start your journey, and see where it ends.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platform: Every Single One Imaginable…

That last bit might have been a bit cheeky, but the fact of the matter is that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been one of the most ported games in video game history, and we’re not saying that lightly. It’s been ported, remastered, and let loose on the gaming systems of multiple generations to ensure that people play.

Heck, this is the first mainline Elder Scrolls game on Switch in history!

So yeah, you’ll be able to dive into the Switch’s version of Skyrim and have an absolute blast as you partake in grand quest after grand quest in order to save the day…eventually.

#2 Pokemon Legends Arceus

Platform: Nintendo Switch

While some might think we’re cheating here, we’re honestly not. As we’ve already shown, Pokemon has always been a “fantasy genre” due to how it deals with fantastical creatures and our “desire” to catch and raise such creatures as our own.

Arceus arguably does that better than any other previous title by making us really FEEL like we’re in a Poekmon world, and that the Pokemon really do live and breathe within it. You’ll be charged with making the first Pokedex in the Hisui region, and it won’t be easy. But with your Pokemon and allies in the Galaxy Expedition Group, you’ll learn more about the Pokemon world and have a blast doing it.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Even though this isn’t our No.1 game (and it almost was), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still one of the best video games on the Switch no matter the genre.

Set in the most open version of Hyrule we’ve ever had, you’ll once again play as Link as he tries to save the land and Zelda from Calamity Ganon. But doing so doesn’t have to be a straightforward adventure. You can take on the world however you see fit, and in doing so, have a unique adventure different from others who have played it.

And with the sequel coming (hopefully…) next year, you’ll want to get it now so you can beat it before the sequel arrives.