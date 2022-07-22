MultiVersus: How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide

One of the features promised early for MultiVersus is local versus mode — a mode that lets you sit down and play with friends on the same screen without two copies of the same game on separate devices. Seriously, there was a question that this mode would even exist. And finding it is confusing more than a few players. If you want to play with friends, play with all the characters — even the ones you haven’t unlocked yet — and mess around with perk builds, you’ll want to find and access Local Multiplayer.

MultiVersus is a Smash Bros arena fighter that pits characters from WB properties against each other. Batman versus Scooby Doo versus Jake — Cartoon Network, DC, Hanna-Barbera and more. There are 14 characters to choose from so far, and more will be coming soon to the F2P / Premium game. Give them all a try with the illusive Local Versus Mode explained below.

How To Access Local Versus Mode

Local Versus is a couch multiplayer option that allows you to play with friends on the same device. This mode is available on all versions — that includes PC. The mode is slightly hidden. Here’s how to access it.

From the Main Menu, select the large orange [ PLAY! ] button.

] button. This takes you to another menu with three tabs. Select [Custom] -> [Local Play]

Local Play is a great way to practice and check out everything Multiversus has to offer.

Local Play Unique Features All characters unlocked. All perks unlocked.



No need to grind for crystals to unlock all the characters in the F2P version. In [Local Play] you’ll be able to play any character instantly. Perks can also be equipped so you can experiment with builds against friends. Currently, there are no AI / Bot opponents available in Local Play.