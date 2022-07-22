MultiVersus: How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide

One of the features promised early for MultiVersus is local versus mode — a mode that lets you sit down and play with friends on the same screen without two copies of the same game on separate devices. Seriously, there was a question that this mode would even exist. And finding it is confusing more than a few players. If you want to play with friends, play with all the characters — even the ones you haven’t unlocked yet — and mess around with perk builds, you’ll want to find and access Local Multiplayer.
MultiVersus is a Smash Bros arena fighter that pits characters from WB properties against each other. Batman versus Scooby Doo versus Jake — Cartoon Network, DC, Hanna-Barbera and more. There are 14 characters to choose from so far, and more will be coming soon to the F2P / Premium game. Give them all a try with the illusive Local Versus Mode explained below.
How To Access Local Versus Mode
Local Versus is a couch multiplayer option that allows you to play with friends on the same device. This mode is available on all versions — that includes PC. The mode is slightly hidden. Here’s how to access it.
- From the Main Menu, select the large orange [PLAY!] button.
- This takes you to another menu with three tabs. Select [Custom] -> [Local Play]
Local Play is a great way to practice and check out everything Multiversus has to offer.
- Local Play Unique Features
- All characters unlocked.
- All perks unlocked.
No need to grind for crystals to unlock all the characters in the F2P version. In [Local Play] you’ll be able to play any character instantly. Perks can also be equipped so you can experiment with builds against friends. Currently, there are no AI / Bot opponents available in Local Play.