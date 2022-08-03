Everything You Need to Know About The Sims 4 Sexual Orientation

The Sims 4 is a life simulation game that puts players in control of the lives of various virtual characters that they create. While aspects of their character have been able to be altered in the past, this update features sexual orientation options. Players wishing to change both the gender and orientation of their characters can do so through the character creator. With the addition of more open gender and sexual orientation options, the Sims seeks to have a more inclusive space. Everything you need to know about changing sexual orientation or gender in-game will be in this guide.

How Sexual Orientation works in The Sims 4

Players seeking to choose the sexual orientation of their Sims can now do so. Due to the Sexual Orientation options in the character creation menu, players can now select attractions between Sims. Upon creating a character, the player will be asked which orientation they wish the Sim to fall under. These options include whether or not the Sim is attracted to women or men. If a Sim is more adventurous and is exploring different romantic aspects of their sexuality is also questioned. This is done through simple answers to yes or no questions to get a feel for how your Sim feels about these various topics.

This question seeks to lay out the parameters by which your Sim will navigate other Sim’s attraction to them. If, for example, the Sim pining for your Sim’s attention is not romantically attracted to the same gender as your Sim, they will be rejected automatically. Players can also choose for their Sims to be aromantic by not selecting an attraction option at the beginning of the character creation process. This is coupled with a Gender system that allows players to create a Sim that either reflects themselves or who they choose to be while in the virtual world.

How gender works in The Sims 4

Genders in The Sims 4, as of writing this article, still exist on a binary and does not allow for nonbinary options as of yet. Although Gender options do not reflect this, The Sims 4 has added they/them pronouns that your character can identify as in-game. Mechanical difficulties in allowing this choice has been cited as the reason why adding non-binary gender options into the game has been delayed up until this point. All in all, the Sexual Orientation and Gender update seeks to make the Simverse a more open and accepting space. Whether that be through the Sexual Orientation or Gender that players choose to have their Sims assigned to.