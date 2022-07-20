Escape Academy: How To Find Every Newspaper Collectible | Extra, Extra! Guide

Want to 100% Escape Academy? You’ll need more than just perfect grades. To unlock the trickiest trophy / achievement in the game, you’ll need to find all 13 Newspapers. There is one newspaper in each level. Most of them you really can’t miss, but a few are easy to walk past — especially when you’re on a time limit. If you skipped over the newspapers and want to complete this challenge with minimal effort, here’s where to find all 13 collectibles in Escape Academy. Most of them are located in convenient locations right at the start of a puzzle, so you won’t have to resolve everything. Most of them, anyway.

More Escape Academy guides:

Introductions | Part 1 | Entrance Exam | Part 2 | Escape Artist | Part 3 | Under Pressure | Part 4 | The Breakout | Part 5 | Trial By Taste | Part 6 | Lab Rat | Part 7 | The Tea Kettle | Part 8 | The Rival Room | Part 9 | Where There’s Smoke | Part 10 | Tea ‘N Tea | Part 11 | The Confrontation | Part 12 | What Lies Below | Part 13

All Collectibles | Newpapers Locations

To earn the ‘Extra, Extra!‘ achievement / trophy, you need to find and read the newspapers in each Escape Room.

Newspaper #1 : Introductions – At the end of the stage, in the train station area. Found on a newsstand next to the payphones.

: Introductions – At the end of the stage, in the train station area. Found on a newsstand next to the payphones. Newspaper #2 : Entrance Exam – In the main office, on the floor to the right of the orange couch.

: Entrance Exam – In the main office, on the floor to the right of the orange couch. Newspaper #3 : Escape Artist – Enter the Teacher’s Office and find on the desk. Puzzle Solution: [Red-Purple-Yellow-Green]

: Escape Artist – Enter the Teacher’s Office and find on the desk. Puzzle Solution: [Red-Purple-Yellow-Green] Newspaper #4 : Under Pressure – In the first room, found on a metal shelf with a large rubber duck. Read it before moving to the second room.

: Under Pressure – In the first room, found on a metal shelf with a large rubber duck. Read it before moving to the second room. Newspaper #5 : The Breakout – On the desk near the locked entrance door.

: The Breakout – On the desk near the locked entrance door. Newspaper #6 : Trial By Taste – In the large Dining Hall that’s accessible after you’ve been poisoned, go down the steps to the birthday party area. There’s a long table with this newspaper.

: Trial By Taste – In the large Dining Hall that’s accessible after you’ve been poisoned, go down the steps to the birthday party area. There’s a long table with this newspaper. Newspaper #7 : The Tea Kettle – In the center of the Greenhouse, found on a bench by the central tree.

: The Tea Kettle – In the center of the Greenhouse, found on a bench by the central tree. Newspaper #8 : Lab Rat – In the Break Room area with the Vending Machine. Found on a newsstand next to the TV.

: Lab Rat – In the Break Room area with the Vending Machine. Found on a newsstand next to the TV. Newspaper #9 : The Rival Room – Right at the start of the area, open the four crates. Three contain gears, and one has a newspaper.

: The Rival Room – Right at the start of the area, open the four crates. Three contain gears, and one has a newspaper. Newspaper #10 : Where There’s Smoke – In the main Library Room, next to the “Wisdom Through Effort” puzzle.

: Where There’s Smoke – In the main Library Room, next to the “Wisdom Through Effort” puzzle. Newspaper #11 : Tea N’ Tea – Inside the Truck Trailer you have to blow open with the Door Buster explosive. On the table with the puzzle solution.

: Tea N’ Tea – Inside the Truck Trailer you have to blow open with the Door Buster explosive. On the table with the puzzle solution. Newspaper #12 : The Confrontation – In the Main Office, look in the trash next to the Headmaster’s Desk.

: The Confrontation – In the Main Office, look in the trash next to the Headmaster’s Desk. Newspaper #13: What Lies Below – In the first room of the puzzle gauntlet, you’ll have to open multiple lockers. Open the locker directly to your left as you enter to find the last newspaper.

That’s it! Read all 13 newspapers to unlock your achievement / trophy.