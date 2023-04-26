18 New Upcoming Action RPGs of 2023

RPGs have become the lifeblood of the video game industry, and as a result, the world is flooded with them each year. In preparation for what the future is about to bring, we’ve compiled our picks for the best new action RPGs of 2023.

#18 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2023

Don’t Nod has a new game in the works with Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. While the studio might be best known for the adventure title Life is Strange, they have delivered an action RPG experience before with Vampyr. In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, players take the role of a few characters considered Banishers. It’s their job to cleanse the world from different hostile supernatural forces and ghosts that roam the area. Unfortunately, during a case that went wrong, one of the Banishers lost their life and was forced to become a spirit. Aiding in the case still to cleanse the world, our protagonist will seek out a journey to potentially bring our fallen allies back from their newfound plight.

#17 Earth From Another Sun

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: TBA 2023

Earth From Another Sun is an upcoming sandbox game. Unfortunately, details are a bit scarce when writing this description. However, players will be able to explore different planets and control an army as they battle against various forces within planets. With that said, it’s not only a single-player experience. Players can also get into some multiplayer action as they attempt to see how well you dominate the galaxy when other players are trying to chart out their own territories. Fortunately, if you’re looking for something new within the game, the developers are providing the necessary tools to ensure players can create and share new content.

#16 The Lords of the Fallen

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2023

If you enjoyed The Lords of the Fallen, prepare for another helping. A reboot of sorts is coming, which is also called The Lords of the Fallen. Taking place ages after the first game, we know that the demonic lord has risen and will once again unleash his tyranny against the world. Players will get another action RPG experience where you’ll go through the realms of both the living and the dead to stop this new evil threat. Fortunately, you don’t have to go through this title experience alone. This game will also include cooperative multiplayer support, with players being able to join in and go through the campaign together.

#15 Like a Dragon Ishin

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

The Yazuka franchise has shown many different gameplay styles that gamers can have fun with. But with the upcoming Like a Dragon Ishin, you’ll be able to take that on in a new way once again.

Set in the 1860s, you’ll have four different hack-n-slash styles to choose from. You can be a pure swordsman and use a special blade to literally slice up the competition. Or, you can be a modern fighter and use a gun in order to blast enemies away.

If you’re thinking of a hybrid style, you can use both at once, or if all else fails, sick a tiger on them! Whatever it takes for you to come out on top.

#14 Atlas Fallen

Developer: Deck13 Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

There are many worlds where the gods are benevolent and seek to help those under their charge. But in Atlas Fallen, that is not the case. It’s up to you save the world and lead humanity into a new age!

You’ll be given great abilities in Atlas Fallen. As you’ll have to use both the powers of the sand of your world, as well as the essence of the enemies you defeat in order to grow stronger. The action will be fast and powerful, befitting a hero of the world.

You’ll fight mighty monsters in order to reclaim the world, and yet, you don’t have to do it alone. A co-op or singleplayer journey awaits you!

#13 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release: Early 2023

In an alternate history of the Three Kingdoms period of China where the Later Han Dynasty is crawling with demons, one militia soldier must fight his way through. While soldiers and boss level demons alike try to take you down, you have to utilize your sword fighting abilities to survive. The sword techniques are based on Chinese martial arts, and with each enemy you defeat, you add to your inner power. This action RPG allows you to grow from an unknown warrior into a hero, while taking on some spectacularly creepy demons.

#12 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Atomic Heart is an action RPG that puts players into an alternative timeline in 1955. Technology has bloomed with the Soviet Union thriving in today’s society. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally-unstable KGB agent named P-3 who is sent out to investigate a facility that has gone silent. Now, players will venture into the remote area and search for clues. You’ll find that the area is filled with hostile robots and other enemies, leaving it a battle to get the area under control. The developers have also showcased plenty of weapons and modifications that they’ll be able to craft as they progress through the campaign.

#11 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

Release date: January 24, 2023

Starting off, we have a potential new IP from Square Enix via their upcoming title Forspoken. In the game, you’ll play as a young woman from New York who is taken from her world and dropped into another dimension. That would be bad enough, but this dimension is one full of monsters and magical threats that she needs to keep away from. Luckily for her, she now has magical powers of her own. Players will wield them to advance through this fantasy world and figure out a way to get back home while uncovering what brought them there in the first place.

#10 Lies of P

Developer: Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA

Do you know the story of Pinocchio? We hope so, given how long the story has been around. We’ll warn you–Lies of P isn’t exactly the story you’re thinking about.

Instead, it’s set in a Dark Souls-inspired world where humanity has collectively lost its mind, and you’re on a mission to both become human and find the mysterious man known as Mr. Geppetto. The game has a deep and challenging battle system, and in a twist, you’ll need to lie in order to survive. Will you figure out what’s going on and get your wish of being human?

#9 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Developer: Cygames

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA 2023

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is everything you would want from an action RPG and more. The franchise is taking a big step forward by having the 2D artwork of the past now imagined in 3D so you can enjoy the world in a much more detailed way.

You’ll play as either a male or female main character, and embark on a journey that’ll take you to many lands and ask you to fight against terrifying creatures on your quest. But don’t worry–you won’t be fighting alone. You’ll have a squad of characters at your beck and call, and together, you can push back the evils of this world!

#8 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developer: A44 Games

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a gateway to the afterlife has been opened, and due to this, a god’s army is now trying to take over the planet and wipe out humanity in one swift and powerful stroke.

You take control of one of the members of the resistance, who teams up with a mysteriously powerful creature in order to push back the armies of the dead and punish the gods for thinking that they could rule your world. The game is difficult, and you’ll have to use a variety of weapons to claim victory.

#7 Hogwarts Legacy

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release date: February 10, 2023

Harry Potter fans are getting a new video game title to enjoy. Hogwarts Legacy is actually taking place well before the events of the popular novels and movies. Instead, we’re tossed into a role of a newly accepted student to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You’ll learn spells, tame mythical beasts while also getting the ability to explore the school and nearby grounds. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of antagonists to fight off along your journey. Included is Ranrok, the leader of the Goblin Rebellion alongside Victor Rookwood, the leader of a Dark Wizard group. Players will be able to dive into this thrilling action RPG early into 2023 as well. While initially slated for a release in 2022, the developers have since pushed this game back to February of 2023.

#6 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

The Diablo franchise represents one of the best dungeon-crawler ARPGs out there, but Blizzard doesn’t always know how to handle it. With Diablo IV, they might just get their act back together, as they’re going to use the newest advances in tech to make sure the game looks great and plays great. At least, that’s what we hope they’ll do.

#5 Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

The legend of Sun Wukong, aka the Monkey King, has been told for hundreds of years and has inspired numerous characters across many forms of media. How would you like to actually take on the role of the Monkey King in the very universe he helped inspire? The team behind Black Myth: Wukong holds the book Journey to the West in the highest regard, and this game will attempt to tell a very true version of the story. Use both the Monkey King’s staff and his magic in order to fight foes of various nature, all the while trying to complete your own journey to Godhood.

#4 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Summer 2023

The Final Fantasy franchise is easily one of the most recognized and beloved RPG franchises ever. Every time the main title is set to come out, it’s a big deal. Final Fantasy XVI is the next one in line, and so far, this game is looking to be bigger and grimmer than any that came before. In the title, you’ll be in a realm that is kept aloft due to a set of crystals controlled by six different factions. When things start to go wrong and demons are summoned to the land, only tragedy will follow. A tragedy that’ll inspire Clive Rosfield to go on a mission of revenge to stop what’s happening.

#3 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Q1/Q2 2023

Bethesda is known for making big RPG worlds with lots of characters and stories, but with Starfield, they’re going to try and top themselves in all the ways that matter.

In the game, you’ll be part of a spacefaring set of explorers from Earth, with the goal of checking out newly found planets in order to get rare artifacts. Bethesda has promised a very expansive universe to go and explore, and there are plenty of gameplay elements that they’ve kept hidden from us at this point. That just means that when Starfield arrives, it might just be even grander than we’re expecting it to be.

#2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 12, 2023

No one would be lying if they said that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took the beloved franchise and raised it to an even higher tier of greatness. It revamped the game’s tried and true formula for the better, and the unique use of story and gameplay elements made it one that fans were truly hungry for more. That’s where The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 comes in.

While we know precious little about the game, it is a true sequel to BotW, and the teases of it indicate the return of an old enemy. Now, if we could only get the game’s name…

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Winter 2023

There are a few titles from this list that could’ve taken the #1 spot, but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is highly-anticipated to a monumental degree.

Rebirth will continue the remade and remastered story of FFVII, but this time, we’ll finally be out of Midgard, getting to explore the vast world. The gorgeous title will only be coming to PlayStation 5 to start due to its graphical demands. Given that Remake was so solid in its gameplay, you can totally expect Rebirth to be just as great.