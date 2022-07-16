How to be a carpenter in Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 is an immensely popular MMORPG that allows players to live out their fantasies. While most players are content with running battle-focused content, many players have found a niche in creating items. This gives them a break from destroying enemies and is just as fulfilling. Carpentry is one such class and can be unlocked from early on in the game.

How to Unlock Carpenter in Final Fantasy 14

Carpentry is responsible for the creation of certain staves and wooden weapons as well as many household furnishing items that add a personal flair to players living spaces. Before you can become well acquainted with the class, you will need to unlock it. To unlock the Carpenter class, you must first talk to the guild master in New Gridania, one of the game’s starting zones. Upon leveling a Disciple of War or Magic character to level 10, you can accept the starting quest for the Carpentry questline, as each of Final Fantasy 14’s crafters have a unique storyline and progression. Starting with a simple saw for the initial quests, the game will teach you to craft using materials typically found at the guild supplier NPC for early quests. Keep in mind though as tools or weapons change, you must have the saw equipped to begin woodworking.

How to Level Carpenter in Final Fantasy 14

While leveling through the Carpenter storyline, players can accept side quests called Levequests to gain bonus experience that will aid them in their journey to become a better Carpenter and access higher-level items through crafting. Levequests are also repeatable, meaning they can offer a great deal of experience to a player for participating in any one of the crafting classes. These can be completed while waiting for a dungeon to queue or in a player’s spare time. Botanist is a gathering class and works well alongside Carpentry, as it supplies the class with the materials needed for crafts.

Is Being a Carpenter Worth it in Final Fantasy 14?

Yes, as with all the crafting classes within Final Fantasy 14, Carpentry is a viable for an assortment of reasons while leveling. During the leveling process, items made by the Carpenter can be sold on the market board for the GIL-strapped player. Notably, furniture and weapons are almost guaranteed to sell. Furnishings for player housing are also made by the Carpentry class and can be sold at a net profit if a player sources their own materials making Carpenter a class well worth the time to invest in at any point in the players’ journey.