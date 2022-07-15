Gameranx

Escape Academy: How To Complete Escape Artist | Walkthrough Pt. 3

Making your mark.

Art class definitely isn’t an easy A in Escape Academy. The levels just keep getting longer, as you’re dropped into a huge courtyard with 30 minutes to tag your name on the monument. There are three major rooms to complete, each one totally packed with puzzles — don’t let the red herrings fool you and keep your eyes open for any connections. The paint will show you the way. And if it doesn’t, we’ve got a step-by-step tutorial showing you how to complete everything in Level 3. Here’s how to become a true Escape Artist.

Escape Artist | Part 3

Art Room

This room has a 30-minute time limit. Your goal is to find paint and tag the monument.

  • Go into the art room and open the third locker to find the [Open Sesame Painting]. Place on the frame to the right of the lockers. Rearrange the pieces to complete the picture. Take note of the pointers.
    • POINTERS: [Right-Left-Right-Up-Down-Down]
  • Use the keypad on the glass door in the art room. Input the code above.
    • ART ROOM CODE: [Right-Left-Right-Up-Up-Down]

Blank Canvas Room

  • In the Blank Canvas Room, you’ll find a scanner and a safe. To unlock the safe, find clues on the scanner. This shows numbers beside different objects in the monument area and symbols on a 3×3 grid.
  • Blank Canvas Room Clues:
    • 1: Fountain
    • 2: Cube Sculpture
    • 3: Keyhole Sculpture
  • Check all three of these fixtures in the environment. Each one has a symbol on it in yellow paint.
    • 1: Fountain – Square Outline
    • 2: Cube Sculpture – Circle
    • 3: Keyhole Sculpture – Three Dots
  • The three shapes correspond to symbols on the fourth blank canvas, which corresponds to the button layout on the safe.
    • CANVAS ROOM SAFE: To open the Blank Canvas Room safe, input the following code. Unlock the safe to gain the [Strange Sculpture].
XXX
1X2
3XX

Art Room & Teacher’s Office

  • Before going to the courtyard, we need the paint. Open the locker in the Art Room next to the Locked Locker to collect the [Paint-Stained Bananas].
  • Collect [Paint-Stained Wine] from the chair at the middle painting desk. Collect [Paint-Stained Cheese] from the stool near the painting desks.
    • Place all three on the spot where all three desks are facing.
    • Look at the back to get the code [1-3-9].
  • LOCKER CODE: [1-3-9]. Open the locker to get the [Anti-Invisible Ink].
  • Use the [Anti-Invisible Ink] on the wall in the back of the Art Room. Follow the white lines to get the color code for the Teacher’s Office lock.
    • TEACHER’S OFFICE CODE: [Red-Purple-Yellow-Green]
  • Collect the [Spray Paint].

Courtyard

  • Return to the main courtyard. We now have the [Strange Sculpture] and can solve the vase puzzle on the right wall. Place the [Strange Sculpture] on the door face.
  • Check each of the bases on the right wall. Each image shows a clue you need to re-arrange the face. There are eight images — but only pay attention to the images where the vase also looks like two faces.
  • Check the following vase images from left-to-right: 1, 4, 7
    • Match the screenshot below for help.

Statue Room

  • Enter the Statue Room and collect the [Key #2] and [Key #5]. Use the keys on the right door (the door marked with “7” above the gate) and enter.
  • Inside you’ll find four busts. Move the busts to match the silhouette portraits next to the gate.
    • Max: Face Left
    • Megan: Face Right
    • Belen: Face Left
    • Fergus: Face Right
  • A gate will unlock. Collect [Key #7], [Key #4] and [Key #3].
  • Use [Key #7] and [Key #3] on the gate marked with “10” in yellow paint. This one is a little trickier to solve. Check the paintings outside the gate for clues. You can set statues to “Broken” — you only need to interact with these statues.
    • Timmy: Broken
    • Michelle: Broken
    • Windsor: Broken
  • Collect [Key #1] from the hidden door.
  • Key [Key #1] and [Key #4] on the final gate in the statue room. In this room, you can change the height of the busts. Set the statues from tallest to shortest.
    • 1: Shoulder Length Hair (Shortest)
    • 2: Glasses / Short Hair
    • 3: Glasses / Ponytail
    • 4: Bald
    • 5: Hat / Beard (Tallest)
  • This unlocks the path to the Monument. Go there and use the [Spray Paint] to complete the puzzle.

