Escape Academy: How To Complete Escape Artist | Walkthrough Pt. 3

Art class definitely isn’t an easy A in Escape Academy. The levels just keep getting longer, as you’re dropped into a huge courtyard with 30 minutes to tag your name on the monument. There are three major rooms to complete, each one totally packed with puzzles — don’t let the red herrings fool you and keep your eyes open for any connections. The paint will show you the way. And if it doesn’t, we’ve got a step-by-step tutorial showing you how to complete everything in Level 3. Here’s how to become a true Escape Artist.

Art Room

This room has a 30-minute time limit. Your goal is to find paint and tag the monument.

Go into the art room and open the third locker to find the [ Open Sesame Painting ]. Place on the frame to the right of the lockers. Rearrange the pieces to complete the picture. Take note of the pointers. POINTERS : [Right-Left-Right-Up-Down-Down]

Use the keypad on the glass door in the art room. Input the code above. ART ROOM CODE : [Right-Left-Right-Up-Up-Down]

Use the keypad on the glass door in the art room. Input the code above. ART ROOM CODE : [Right-Left-Right-Up-Up-Down]



Blank Canvas Room

In the Blank Canvas Room, you’ll find a scanner and a safe. To unlock the safe, find clues on the scanner. This shows numbers beside different objects in the monument area and symbols on a 3×3 grid.

Blank Canvas Room Clues : 1 : Fountain 2 : Cube Sculpture 3 : Keyhole Sculpture

Check all three of these fixtures in the environment. Each one has a symbol on it in yellow paint. 1 : Fountain – Square Outline 2 : Cube Sculpture – Circle 3 : Keyhole Sculpture – Three Dots



The three shapes correspond to symbols on the fourth blank canvas, which corresponds to the button layout on the safe. CANVAS ROOM SAFE : To open the Blank Canvas Room safe, input the following code. Unlock the safe to gain the [Strange Sculpture].



Art Room & Teacher’s Office

Before going to the courtyard, we need the paint. Open the locker in the Art Room next to the Locked Locker to collect the [Paint-Stained Bananas].

Collect [ Paint-Stained Wine ] from the chair at the middle painting desk. Collect [ Paint-Stained Cheese ] from the stool near the painting desks. Place all three on the spot where all three desks are facing. Look at the back to get the code [ 1-3-9 ].

LOCKER CODE: [1-3-9]. Open the locker to get the [Anti-Invisible Ink].

Use the [ Anti-Invisible Ink ] on the wall in the back of the Art Room. Follow the white lines to get the color code for the Teacher’s Office lock. TEACHER’S OFFICE CODE : [Red-Purple-Yellow-Green]

Collect the [Spray Paint].

Courtyard

Return to the main courtyard. We now have the [ Strange Sculpture ] and can solve the vase puzzle on the right wall. Place the [ Strange Sculpture ] on the door face.

Check each of the bases on the right wall. Each image shows a clue you need to re-arrange the face. There are eight images — but only pay attention to the images where the vase also looks like two faces.

Check the following vase images from left-to-right: 1 , 4 , 7 Match the screenshot below for help.

Statue Room

Enter the Statue Room and collect the [ Key #2 ] and [ Key #5 ]. Use the keys on the right door (the door marked with “ 7 ” above the gate) and enter.

Inside you'll find four busts. Move the busts to match the silhouette portraits next to the gate. Max : Face Left Megan : Face Right Belen : Face Left Fergus : Face Right

A gate will unlock. Collect [Key #7], [Key #4] and [Key #3].

Use [ Key #7 ] and [ Key #3 ] on the gate marked with “10” in yellow paint. This one is a little trickier to solve. Check the paintings outside the gate for clues. You can set statues to “Broken” — you only need to interact with these statues. Timmy : Broken Michelle : Broken Windsor : Broken

Collect [Key #1] from the hidden door.