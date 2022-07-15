Escape Academy: How To Complete Escape Artist | Walkthrough Pt. 3

Art class definitely isn’t an easy A in Escape Academy. The levels just keep getting longer, as you’re dropped into a huge courtyard with 30 minutes to tag your name on the monument. There are three major rooms to complete, each one totally packed with puzzles — don’t let the red herrings fool you and keep your eyes open for any connections. The paint will show you the way. And if it doesn’t, we’ve got a step-by-step tutorial showing you how to complete everything in Level 3. Here’s how to become a true Escape Artist.
Art Room
This room has a 30-minute time limit. Your goal is to find paint and tag the monument.
- Go into the art room and open the third locker to find the [Open Sesame Painting]. Place on the frame to the right of the lockers. Rearrange the pieces to complete the picture. Take note of the pointers.
- POINTERS: [Right-Left-Right-Up-Down-Down]
- Use the keypad on the glass door in the art room. Input the code above.
- ART ROOM CODE: [Right-Left-Right-Up-Up-Down]
Blank Canvas Room
- In the Blank Canvas Room, you’ll find a scanner and a safe. To unlock the safe, find clues on the scanner. This shows numbers beside different objects in the monument area and symbols on a 3×3 grid.
- Blank Canvas Room Clues:
- 1: Fountain
- 2: Cube Sculpture
- 3: Keyhole Sculpture
- Check all three of these fixtures in the environment. Each one has a symbol on it in yellow paint.
- 1: Fountain – Square Outline
- 2: Cube Sculpture – Circle
- 3: Keyhole Sculpture – Three Dots
- The three shapes correspond to symbols on the fourth blank canvas, which corresponds to the button layout on the safe.
- CANVAS ROOM SAFE: To open the Blank Canvas Room safe, input the following code. Unlock the safe to gain the [Strange Sculpture].
|X
|X
|X
|1
|X
|2
|3
|X
|X
Art Room & Teacher’s Office
- Before going to the courtyard, we need the paint. Open the locker in the Art Room next to the Locked Locker to collect the [Paint-Stained Bananas].
- Collect [Paint-Stained Wine] from the chair at the middle painting desk. Collect [Paint-Stained Cheese] from the stool near the painting desks.
- Place all three on the spot where all three desks are facing.
- Look at the back to get the code [1-3-9].
- LOCKER CODE: [1-3-9]. Open the locker to get the [Anti-Invisible Ink].
- Use the [Anti-Invisible Ink] on the wall in the back of the Art Room. Follow the white lines to get the color code for the Teacher’s Office lock.
- TEACHER’S OFFICE CODE: [Red-Purple-Yellow-Green]
- Collect the [Spray Paint].
Courtyard
- Return to the main courtyard. We now have the [Strange Sculpture] and can solve the vase puzzle on the right wall. Place the [Strange Sculpture] on the door face.
- Check each of the bases on the right wall. Each image shows a clue you need to re-arrange the face. There are eight images — but only pay attention to the images where the vase also looks like two faces.
- Check the following vase images from left-to-right: 1, 4, 7
- Match the screenshot below for help.
Statue Room
- Enter the Statue Room and collect the [Key #2] and [Key #5]. Use the keys on the right door (the door marked with “7” above the gate) and enter.
- Inside you’ll find four busts. Move the busts to match the silhouette portraits next to the gate.
- Max: Face Left
- Megan: Face Right
- Belen: Face Left
- Fergus: Face Right
- A gate will unlock. Collect [Key #7], [Key #4] and [Key #3].
- Use [Key #7] and [Key #3] on the gate marked with “10” in yellow paint. This one is a little trickier to solve. Check the paintings outside the gate for clues. You can set statues to “Broken” — you only need to interact with these statues.
- Timmy: Broken
- Michelle: Broken
- Windsor: Broken
- Collect [Key #1] from the hidden door.
- Key [Key #1] and [Key #4] on the final gate in the statue room. In this room, you can change the height of the busts. Set the statues from tallest to shortest.
- 1: Shoulder Length Hair (Shortest)
- 2: Glasses / Short Hair
- 3: Glasses / Ponytail
- 4: Bald
- 5: Hat / Beard (Tallest)
- This unlocks the path to the Monument. Go there and use the [Spray Paint] to complete the puzzle.