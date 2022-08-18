10 New Upcoming Stealth Games of 2023

There are plenty of games out there that are meant to be played with an aggressive playstyle. The ones that promise ‘all out action’ and the like in order to get your blood pumping faster and you to play the game even harder. But if you are someone who likes the most calculating approach, then you’ll need to go and pay attention to these stealth games coming out next year.

#10 Deathground

Developer: Jaw Drop Games

Publisher: Jaw Drop Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Imagine you having to do a “simple job”, but when you reach the place where the job is…there are dinosaurs there to both greet you, and eat you. Welcome to Deathground.

This game (that is meant to be co-op for various reasons) have you and a group of allies going into a dangerous area where dinosaurs live in the modern day, and you’ll need to get past them in order to get the loot that is within that zone.

Play alone or by yourself as you explore the facility and do your best to not get eaten by dinosaurs. Because that would be bad…

#9 The Last Night

Developer: Odd Tales

Publisher: Odd Tales

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: TBA

What if the future of our world is a lot more…relaxing…than we’ve ever thought? In The Last Night, you play as Charlie, a young 2nd-class citizen who lives in a world where humans literally want for nothing but a purpose to live for. Thus, they go and indulge in all the city has to offer to make their own purpose and meaning.

For Charlie though, he doesn’t have access to any of that, and thus, he wanders the streets trying to find a purpose in the madness.

The game has stunning visuals and how you interact with the world will affect those who help Charlie, or what Charlie can do next. So make your choices well and survive The Last Night.

#8 Thief Simulator 2

Developer: MrCiastku

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A, PlayWay S.A

Platforms: NS, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA

The original Thief Simulator title put you in the hands of a thief and let them loose on a small town. Thief Simulator 2…does pretty much that, but it still is a game to look out for!

As noted, the game features you in the role of a thief. But it’s not as easy as it sounds being one. Because you’re not just trying to rob places, you’re trying to do it while avoiding both the people in the house, and the security or police that are trying to prevent you from stealing stuff!

You’ll need to plan ahead and have the right tools for the job in order to make things work and get rich. Think you can handle that?

#7 EVOTINCTION

Developer: Spikewave Games

Publisher: Spikewave Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2023

In EVOTINCTION (weird name by the way), a mysterious virus has infected a research facility and has allowed the AI running the place to evolve itself and its robot “army” in order to become more advanced and downright sentient machines. Now, as one of the people who created the system that was infected, it’s up to you to go in and stealthily take things back.

You’ll need to take on threats one at a time, and make sure you’re not caught. You’ll have a variety of tools and abilities to both fight and heal.

So get in there and save the day!

#6 I.G.I. Origins

Developer: Toadman Interactive, Antimatter Games

Publisher: Toadman Interactive

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: TBA

A sequel to the 2000 title Project IGI, I.G.I. Origins puts you in the role of Michael King. King is a former SAS operative and has been recruited by the one and only MI6 in order to do missions of a massive nature all over the world.

The true fun of this game though is that you can complete your missions in multiple ways. You can be the ultimate ghost and make it so that no one sees you, or, you can go guns blazing and just leave no witnesses behind.

Be the kind of operative you want to be, just make sure you get the job done and save the world, ok?

#5 TORMENTOR

Developer: Madmind Studio

Publisher: Madmind Studio

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

Just so you know, Tormentor is…pretty dark, like in an unnerving way, dark. Because in the game, you are the head of a prison that was once abandoned. And while you might think this is a basic “prison simulator” where you build the prison to keep them in…that’s not it at all.

In fact, in TORMENTOR, you’ll be the person actually torturing (and killing) the inmates that are there. You will get to construct the prison and its cells, but only because it’ll help you kill them later in grizzly fashion.

So step into the warden’s shows and see what you can do.

#4 Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Developer: Baby Robot Games

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platforms: XBO, PC, X/S

Release: TBA

Ereban: Shadow Legacy puts you in the shoes of Ayana, a woman who has a very mysterious past, and so with you at the controls, you’ll have her go through a futuristic and dangerous world in order to learn the truth.

You’ll have a wide variety of skills that you can use in order to make things happen your way. In fact, you’ll actually be able to go into the very shadows of the world in order to climb up buildings and reach new heights, literally.

Add to that, the combat can be fast and furious, or stealthy. It’s all up to you.

#3 Deceive Inc.

Developer: Sweet Bandits Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Presents

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

Spy games often do their best to help you FEEL like you’re a real spy, and Deceive Inc. is indeed one of those titles. In the game, you’ll be a spy who is tasked with getting various objectives and target. The fun part here is that if you want to, you can disguise yourself as someone you just met.

The other catch here is that in every single mission in the game, you’ll have competition. Yep, other spies with similar technologies will be there to try and get the bounty before you.

So pick the right spy to fit your playstyle, and then get into the game and paid for being the best spy around.

#2 Shadows of Doubt

Developer: ColePowdered Games

Publisher: ColePowered Games, Soldout-Software, Fireshine Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Set within an alternate version of our world, Shadows of Doubt will put you in the role of an investigator who is trying to make things work out for him by doing all sorts of jobs. But the hunt for a serial killer (and its reward) are going to push you hard.

Shadows of Doubt features a fully-detailed city. To the extent that you can literally go and explore all of it by the time things are done. But it’s not just your main job you can do, you can go into the town and check out the bars, go and have some food and fun, all so you can make it to the next day.

#1 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

Splinter Cell has long been a fan-favorite franchise for people to play. You always play as one of the best workers in the business of stealth via Sam Fisher. Along with his partner Grimm, they save the world typically through Sam sneaking in and out of places and doing various combat with a variety of weapons.

But it might trouble you to believe that it’s actually been over 8 years since the last Splinter Cell game came out. Fans have been asking and BEGGING for a new game, and what they’re getting is Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake.

Yes, a remake, though according to Ubisoft, not only will it use the engine from the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, but it’ll draw from the “rich canvas” of the franchise.