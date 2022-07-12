Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 03 Solution

Portal 2‘s toughest puzzles come during Chapter 8 when all of the testing elements players have had to deal with so far come crashing together. Before it starts getting too terribly complex, however, the player is introduced to the excursion funnel, a new testing element that pushes the player forward across gaps in the floor and up walls.

Chapter 8, Test Chamber 03 is the player’s third puzzle with the funnels and can be a little confusing, especially for those making their way through Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch for the first time. If you’re stuck, take a look at our guide below.

How to Solve Test Chamber 03 in Portal 2

When you first arrive in the test chamber, Wheatley will be monologing. Wait for him to finish and the excursion funnel in the center of the room will turn on. The first order of business is getting to the other side of the second room, so put your first portal on the wall that the funnel is hitting and your second portal on the wall to the right of the exit door. With the funnel flowing through it and moving all the way to the other side of the far room, jump in.

Now that you’re on the other side of the area, you’ll notice a button. If you press it, one of Wheatley’s turret-cubes will drop out of the pipe in front of you down into the pit. We’ll need to grab a cube, so use your second portal on the wall to the left of the pipe to catch it. Once it travels all the way to the far wall, put your second portal on the tile across from you, perpendicular to it. Grab the cube.

Now, we’ll need to be getting back to the main room with the cube. To do this, place your second portal on the wall directly next to the blue target space. Pick up the cube again (you’ll need to put it down to reposition your portal) and then walk over the aerial faith plate. Once you land in the funnel, just walk out of it into the main room once you pass it by.

Now that you’re back in the main room, take the turret-cube and put it in the center of the room on one of the checkerboard floor tiles. Because the cube has legs, sometimes it likes to jump around a little bit and reposition itself which isn’t ideal. To counteract this, just place the cube on its back by walking forward slightly as you drop it on the ground. This way, it won’t be able to move.

With the cube on its back, portal yourself up to the platform in front of the exit. Turn around and face the cube. Put your first portal on the wall where the excursion funnel is hitting and the second underneath the cube to make it float to the ceiling.

Once it’s touched the ceiling, put your second portal on the lone white checkered tile lowest on the wall across from you. This will catch the cube as it falls and push it against the pressure tile above the exit door.