20 Best Warhammer Games Ranked

There have been many pieces of media that have ben adapted into video games over the years. But one could argue that the Warhammer tabletop series is one of the best and longest-lasting of the set. All sorts of games have been made in that line of adaptations, and we’re here to show you 20 of the best.

#20 Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach puts you in a time and place in the Warhammer continuity where there “is no peace”. What’s more, the Imperium of Man is being assaulted by all sorts of threats including Orks, who under a new leader is waging war in the stars in order to try and conquer all in sight.

You are on the lone planet where humanity remains, and a group of Space Wolves must fight back against the Ork hordes in order to get some peace for their people and ensure that humanity doesn’t fall.

A fast and deep strategy game awaits you here. Will you be able to finally turn the tide in this war?

#19 Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade

Next up we have a mobile game that is actually a lot deeper than you might expect. Because in Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade, you are an Imperial Knight who has lost everything due to the forces of Chaos. Now, to get revenge on those who have wronged you and taken everything from you, you’ll go on a journey with the Dark Angels Space Marines and wield a mighty mech known as a Freeblade to try and get payback.

As many have noted, this is basically a Godzilla game in a Warhammer title, and that’s not a bad thing. In fact, you’ll have over 170 different singleplayer missions to be a part of on your journey that are mixed with story, action, and stunning graphics.

#18 Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

If you’re looking for something that feels a little more like Warhammer overall, then Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf might just be the one play. Because in this game, you will take command of a group of Space Wolves who haven’t had the best of luck as of late. Mainly, after a battle with some rival marines, you crash land on a volcanic planet. That alone would be bad, but you’re not alone on this world.

Now, you must face off against a barbarian horde of unrelenting enemies, and emerge victorious. The game has branching storylines, various terrains to overcome and more. So be ready to lead your troops to victory, or die trying.

#17 Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr proves a very well-known thing about the Warhammer gaming line…if they can make an overly complicated name for a title…they will.

As one of the agents of the God Emperor, it’s your job to purge those who are “unclean” in their eyes. And when it comes to the Caligari Sector of space, they are one of the most lawless places in the universe, and it’s your job to fix that.

This grim action-RPG will let you choose your class and specializations so you can dish out a unique brand of justice on those who deserve to be executed. Play the way you want, just make sure you get the job done.

#16 Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector

Set in the aftermath of the Devasta-tion of Baal. You’ll take the role of Sergeant Carleon, a man who must build up his army in order to fight the infestation that has gripped the planet he is on and restore the honor and glory of the Blood Angels!

You’ll have a lot of options in this game, including a deep campaign mode where you’ll have to build up your army and use superior tactics in order to come out on top. Or, go into Skirmish mode and choose both your faction and the ones you want to face in order to have the best kind of matchup.

So build back what was lost, and take to the battlefield!

#15 Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics Of War

Remember what we said about long names in this series? Well, here you go. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics Of War.

In the game, you’ll be set on the world of Gladius Prime, a place that was of “interest” to key factions due to the relics that were found there. However, that’s not the only thing that was found, as getting these relics awakened something within the planet, and now, war is the only constant.

Fast forward to now, and you’ll be in charge of one of four factions on the planet, and must use various units and tactics to both survive, and put an end to everything. Each story is different, and each will have different motivations, are you ready for that?

#14 Warhammer 40,000: Regicide

In contrast to the other Warhammer games we’ve shown you so far, Warhammer 40,000: Regicide is very much about the gameplay and combat through and through, and gives you a few different options to keep things fun and fresh.

Such as how like in true turn-based combat, you’ll have different phases in which you can control your forces and do serious damage with them. Another thing you’ll be able to do is control either the Space Marines, or the Orks!

Add to that a wide array of units that you’ll be able to control, and the ability to play against the AI or friends and you’ll have plenty to do in this game.

#13 Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon

Set in the time of the Second War of Armageddon, you are put on the planet of…wait for it…Armageddon. So clever with these names, aren’t they?

The Ork army is trying to take the planet over, and you MUST NOT LET THAT HAPPEN! You’ll be the Space Marines positioned on the planet to try and fend them off. Throughout the game you’ll have to not just defeat the Orks, but wait for extra reinforcements to help you in the forms of the Salamanders, Blood Angels and the Ultramarines.

The story of the game is deep, and the strategy gameplay will keep you on your toes as you try and keep the planet out of Ork hands!

#12 Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Enhanced Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Enhanced Edition is the best version of the main game, with enhanced features that’ll help you enjoy the game even more than you would’ve before.

The title itself is set on the fringes of Imperial space, where you are a group of Space Marines determined to go and defend the place from the Tyranids. You’ll battle across war-torn cities, as well as on the very ships of the enemy. You’ll need to wipe them out to do so, so don’t miss out!

The enhanced edition features boosted graphics and other quality of life gameplay features that makes the game even more enjoyable.

#11 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

As you no doubt have noticed by now, many of these games feature you taking command of a large group of soldiers in order to fight a war. But in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, that’s not exactly the case. You are Captain Titus of the Ultramarines sector of the Space Marines (obviously). You are on the Imperial Forge World, where the machines and weapons of war are made for the Imperium.

But now, it’s being invaded by an Ork horde a million strong, and only you are going to be the ones to stop it. Battle in the epic campaign, or do 8v8 battles with friends to see who are the best fighters in the galaxy.

#10 Warhammer 40,000: Carnage

Warhammer 40,000: Carnage is another in the mobile game line of Warhammer titles (which proves just how robust their lineup is that they’re able to transfer everything from console/PC to mobile with ease).

Another key change in this game is that while you are controlling a Space Marine again, it’s being done through side-scrolling action. Which will have you going up against the hordes of enemies in intense battles that require more accuracy than strategy. Still, you’ll need to improve your Space Marine via the Wargear that you get, so definitely pay attention to that.

There are over 600 pieces of Wargear to collect, so make the best Space Marine you can have to take on the enemy!

#9 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

When you get into the numbering of something? You know you’re doing something right. And for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, it’s done something right by making a franchise that has continued to grow over the years. In regards to Dawn of War III, you’ll find yourself once again in a war of factions that only you can end…by basically wiping out the other two. What else did you expect, it’s a Warhammer game!

And with the factions on the planet of Acheron, you’ll be waging colossal battles that’ll push both sides to the very brink. So wield mighty weapons and units and see who can come out on top. Hint: it better be you!

#8 Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Why be a Space Marine when you can be an army of tech priests?!!? Exactly, the latter is so much better.

In the game, you’ll be able to control one of the most advanced and deadly forces in all the Imperium, the Adeptus Mechanicus. You’ll be sent to a key world and over the course of 50 missions you’ll control these Tech Priests every move in order to get things done.

The more they evolve, the more powerful they’ll become, augment them from top to bottom if you want. But be warned, your decisions will both shape the story…and determines what happens with the Adeptus Mechanicus itself.

#7 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II takes place in the Sub-Sector Aurelia. This is a cluster of planets on the very edges of space, and within these planets are a sect of races that are about to go to war in the grandest of ways. And naturally, you’re going to be a part of it. Because the battles to come won’t just determine who controls the sector, but will control who gets to exist…

No matter which race you choose, you’ll get to control an elite strike force and lead them into battle in order to come out on top. With a non-linear story and loads of modes to play, you’ll have plenty to do in this second Dawn of War.

#6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Dark Crusade

The final, and first, Dawn of War game on this list, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Dark Crusade puts you in the deserts of Kronus. Where deep below the surface an old enemy is set to arrive via the Necron menace.

You’ll be in command of a massive seven different races, each of whom are trying to take Kronus for themselves. Each one can take over the planet in different ways, so follow the story where you want it to go and see where things advance. Then, go into the multiplayer modes and battle against friends for true supremacy!

#5 Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

We’ve shown you some truly “high-fantasy” concepts so far, but Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground might just be one of the most fantastical of them all. Because in this title, you’ll be playing as a set of immortal knights who ride fantastical beasts in order to literally get rid of death across the worlds.

The more you fight, and the more you win, the more you’ll be able to upgrade your units as a whole. To the point where you’ll be doing even more in battle than ever before.

So jump in and experience the unique and fast-paced battles of Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground.

#4 Blood Bowl 2

Yep, we’re talking about this one. Because the Warhammer franchise takes itself VERY seriously as the many games we’ve shown you will prove. And as a result of that, they needed to take things in a…uh…different direction. Of which came Blood Bowl 2.

Because this insanely unique game blends the Warhammer franchise into the American version of football and asks for you to enjoy, we’re pretty sure many of you will enjoy it. It’s fast, it’s tactical, it’s brutal, it’s hilarious, it’s a lot of things, ok?

But of course, the best part here is the focus on the multiplayer. You and your friends will have a blast going rounds and seeing all that you can do to your opponents.

#3 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 makes things very easy to understand. You are one of five different characters in a 4-person co-op game who is tasked with the impossible. There are two hordes trying to take over the empire, and the literal only thing that is stopping them from doing so are you and your friends. So thus, if you fall, so too does everything else, and who wants that?

So, choose one of the characters available, then push yourself to get stronger along a set of different branching paths for your classes. Play the way you want to, just make sure you’re strong enough to take on the hordes!

#2 Total War: Warhammer II

The Total War franchise was already an established gaming series before Warhammer came into the mix. But when you have the ability to blend two very different and yet very popular franchises together to make an even better game, why wouldn’t you?

In Total War: Warhammer II, you’ll pick between one of four different races, then both go to war as well as start building the empire to call your own. With every turn that passes, something big will happen both without and within. With all the different ways you can play, battle, and grow, Total War: Warhammer II has a level of replayability that most will love and enjoy.

#1 Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III is the culmination of many things, and arguably one of the most expansive Warhammer games ever made. In this game, a dying god has done the unthinkable, opened a rift to the chaos realm, and now, the Daemon Prince and his four riders are ready to take over and get revenge on those who imprisoned them.

Now, with 7 different races at your command, including the Daemon Prince himself, you’ll go on a massive campaign with battles that will boggle the mind. Hundreds of different units await your command, so use them wisely, build up your armies and empires to battle all threats, and come out on top no matter the cost.