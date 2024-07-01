Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Has Canceled Its Upcoming Beta

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is meant to be the follow-up to the brutal third-person action title that’ll have you as the titular Space Marines trying to fight off an oncoming horde of threats. The game will have multiple modes for people to have fun in, including the main campaign mode, an “Operations Mode,” and “Eternal War,” which is guaranteed to help make things exciting for those who want a deep experience within the game. However, there is a catch to all of this hype. Specifically, there was supposed to be a beta that was upcoming, and yet, in a post on Steam, the teams behind the game confirmed that it’s not happening:

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen incredible excitement around the game, both online and at the shows during the North American tour. Our teams at Focus and Saber have been truly blown away by your passion, and we’ve loved seeing the fan art, reactions and memes that you have shared so far. Space Marine 2 is almost ready. We are now entirely focused on optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on September 9. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.

We know this is disappointing news for some of you. As a thank you to those interested in participating, players who registered via the online signup before June 28, 2024, midnight Paris Time, will receive the limited Bolt Pistol skin.”

While that is a disappointing announcement, especially given that Betas can help teams create a better product for launch, it’s fair for the dev team to want to focus on things themselves without having to worry about the stresses a beta can cause. After all, they’d have to monitor not only the game’s beta but also the players in that beta, which could cause problems well beyond what some would expect.

Plus, since the game has gone through a long development period, including a delay that pushed it from 2023 to 2024, you can understand their desire to get the game out as soon as possible and not have to worry about any other hiccups along the way.

Should it all pan out, people likely won’t care about the beta, as they’ll have the “real thing.” However, if the launch is buggy, people will point to this cancelation and say that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 should’ve had it before going live.