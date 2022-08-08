23 Best Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games You Need To Play

The Nintendo Switch might lack graphical power, but it MORE than makes up with via the best software lineup in generations. If you don’t believe us, we have these console exclusives that you definitely should take a look at.

#23 Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

We’re going to start out this list with the most recent exclusive to come out. Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes is the latest game to come out of the unique collaboration between Nintendo and Omega Force, aka, the team behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

In this game set within the Fodlan realm of Fire Emblem, you’ll play as the mercenary Shez, who gets roped into events of the realm as a whole when he must choose one of three different groups to side with, and then see where their journey takes them.

The 1v100 gameplay is intact here, but with some Fire Emblem twists with abilities, classes, roster sizes, and so on. So if you’re ready to cut loose, Three Hopes is here for you.

#22 Nintendo Switch Sports

Another more recent release, Nintendo Switch Sports is a game that continues the Wii Sports franchise, which many people did indeed love when it was on the Wii.

Thankfully, the Switch version does keep things mostly the same in terms of things like motion controls, having a wide variety of sports to play as, and honoring what came before. Such as bringing back the popular games of bowling and swordfighting, while adding in new ones like Volleyball and…Badminton?

Ok, not everything is a hit here, but once you get going with your friends or family or online rivals, you’re sure to see why this game is so much fun.

#21 Warioware: Get it together

Continuing on with the more “wacky titles” on the Switch roster, we have Warioware: Get it together. If you don’t know, the Warioware titles are all about the yellow-hatted and epic farting miscreant trying to make it rich in the video game world by developing video games with “micro games” and seeing how it all goes. It’s very Wario.

And Warioware: Get it together continues that trend, but with the twist that you can now play these micro-games via co-op play. So you’ll get to have fun with a friend as you try and survive these 5-second challenges. Think you can get the win?

#20 Ring Fit Adventure

This is one of two games out there that people really got into because of the global pandemic (in regards to Switch games that is). Ring Fit Adventure was Nintendo’s next step to help people get exercise in their own home, and when it launched, it did fine.

But then when the pandemic hit, and people suddenly couldn’t go to the gym anymore, they needed to improvise.

Thankfully, Ring Fit Adventure provides a well and true workout experience in the guise of an adventure video game. You’ll work out your arms, your legs, your core, and have an instructor help you throughout it all. So grab that ring and start working out!

#19 Tetris 99

The concept of the battle royale game has been going on for a while now, but with the Nintendo Switch, you got something pretty unique with Tetris 99.

In the game, you’ll play Tetris, simple enough, right? Except, you’ll playing it against 98 other players, and the goal is to be the literal last one standing!

You’ll need to clear blocks in a hurry in order to throw obstacles at your opponents. Or, when they attack you, you’ll need to get around them so you can continue your run.

It won’t be easy, but if you make it to the top spot? It’ll be so worth it.

#18 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World was actually one of the earlier titles announced for the Switch, but then it hit a bunch of delays for various reasons and thus got pushed back.

However, now that it is out, you should definitely go and try it. Because in this new “crafted world” of Yoshi, you’ll find that there is a lot to do and enjoy. You’ll need to go and stop a certain set of characters from causing more harm to the crafted world, and it’s up to Yoshi to get the pieces of this item from them first!

Play the levels forwards and backwards at times in order to find all the collectibles and see all that this place has to offer.

#17 Super Mario Maker 2

While the Wii U didn’t do everything right, it did help push certain franchises into fun directions, such as with the Super Mario Maker game that let you actually build your own Mario levels in 2D.

Fast forward to the Switch era, and Super Mario Maker 2 took that notion and ran with it to the furthest reaches possible, and fans were very much here for it. The game is full of unique ways to build levels, and the result is a menagerie of levels you can try out from players around the world.

Some of them are beautifully made, others are maddening to complete (you know the ones we’re talking about…) but either way, it’s a fun and creative take on Mario that did really well.

#16 ARMS

ARMS was easily one of the bigger surprises of the Switch lineup in 2017, as Nintendo was putting a lot of faith in this new fighting game IP. And guess what? It worked!

The game has you playing as a set of very unique characters who happen to have arms that are…well…springy. Or elongated if you want to be more scientific about it. You’ll have to go and fight off opponents in intense battles in order to become the winner of the Arms Grand Prix!

Then, take your battles online with friends and see who can be the best of the best!

#15 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a fan’s dream made true. Because the whole franchise has been an attempt to get Luigi into the spotlight and give him his own chance to shine in his own unique adventures. The original game was great, Dark Moon was…hit or miss. But Luigi’s Mansion 3? This one is a banger.

In the game, Mario and company (and yes, Luigi too) are headed to what they’re told is a grand hotel. But as they find out really quickly, the place is full of ghosts! As everyone else is captured, it’s up to Luigi to save the day!

Use your trusted vacuum weapon and a bunch of new techniques to get every ghost in sight!

It should be noted that the only reason this game is so low on this list, is because there are so many other great games that we felt we had to put above it. That’s strength in quality right there.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is a remake/remaster of the Game Boy classic title in the Zelda series. In it, a storm shipwrecks Link on an island, one that just so happens to be full of mystery and monsters.

To get off the island, he must awaken a creature known as the Wind Fish, but the journey to do will uncover a secret that will rock gamers to their core!

So enjoy the fun visuals, great gameplay, and deep story!

#13 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

A lot of games on this list (and in the immediate future of this list) have sequels coming out soon, and one of the ones that fans are very excited for is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’s sequel in Sparks of Hope.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle itself came out in 2017 in almost stupefying fashion, as it was leaked…and no one believed the leak was real.

But then, at that E3, things got very real, and once we played it, it was like magic. Turn-based tactics featuring Mario and Rabbids characters? It shouldn’t have worked! But it did, and it was a blast to play from start to finish.

So if you haven’t gotten it yet? Try it, and then be ready for Sparks of Hope.

#12 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

2022 has been a big year for the Nintendo Switch, and we still got a lot of big games coming out that could’ve easily made it onto this list had they released already. A great example of this is Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

In this new adventure with the pink puffball, Kirby is brought through a wormhole into a new land where the Waddle Dees are being kidnapped for unknown reasons. Now, you must go and save them alongside a new friend of yours, and figure out the mysteries of the Beast Pack, and the true purpose for why you are there.

Kirby games have never been this open, and Mouthful Mode adds a new level of creative that can’t be ignored, so check this game out!

#11 Splatoon 2

The original Splatoon was one of the biggest surprise hits on the Wii U, and so when a sequel was announced basically two years after the original arrived, fans were very curious about how different it would be.

Sure enough, Splatoon 2 was a familiar thing, but an entirely new thing. We had a new setting, we had a new set of musical DJs to take us through things via Pearl and Marina, we had a brand new mode in full via Salmon Run, and more!

Add that to the return of the Splatfests and it’s not a surprise that Splatoon 2 was one of the best games on Switch, and one of the best-selling.

#10 Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 came out in 2017 and advanced the Xenoblade franchise forward in many big ways. Including introducing a new type of universe with its “realm” and giving a very deep combat system that also had a gacha system that fans were mostly fine with.

You play as Rex, a young salvager who finds himself connected to a mighty weapon known as the Aegis, together, you must find your way to the World Tree in order to stop the end of the world. But trust us when we say…doing so will be anything but easy.

…but it will be fun!

#9 Pokemon Sword and Shield

In truth, we could’ve put a LOT of Pokemon games on this list, and it was only for diversity sake that we didn’t put New Pokemon Snap on this list. It’s a great game too, so check it out.

Pokemon Sword and Shield though stands out because it was the first true mainline Pokemon RPG that was on console. And it set the tone for a certain game that will be on this list later, and Gen IX which is coming out later this year.

You’ll find yourself in the Galar region this go around, and embark on a new but familiar Pokemon journey. The true thrill here is the Wild Area, where Pokemon are full-on visible and you can battle them without having to go through the grass.

Add that to the Dynamax abilities? And you got a fun and fresh Pokemon adventure!

#8 Metroid Dread

Metroid fans are…well…going to be waiting for Metroid Prime 4…for some time yet. But the good news is that we got a game to fill in the void last year that more than made the wait bearable. Metroid Dread was the second title from MercurySteam and some of the OG Metroid team, and it takes the 2D Metroid style to new heights and looks.

In the game, Samus Aran is tasked with going to a planet that appears to have the X-Parasite. Federation robots known as EMMIs were sent down there…but never came back.

When Samus lands though, nothing is as it seems. The EMMIs have been corrupted, there appear to be Chozo on the planet, and Samus will need to unlock new abilities in order to find the truth and get off the planet alive!

#7 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

We talked about this part of Fire Emblem before, but let’s show you the game that started it off in style.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses turned the FE franchise on its head in various ways, and its success speaks for itself. You play as Byleth, a mercenary who is drafted to become a professor at Garreg Mach Monastery, where you’ll train one of three classes: The Black Eagles, the Blue Lions, or the Golden Deer. The ones you choose will be the ones you follow throughout the turmoil, the heartbreak, and the battles to come.

There are four distinct paths in this game for you to be a part of, and a 5th path via DLC in the Ashen Wolves. The voice acting is top notch, the graphics and battle system are great, and you totally need to play this title.

#6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

There are going to be some surprises as we get to the end of this list, and one of them is that the best-selling game on the Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, is only at #6. This isn’t a knock on the game, but we do need to point out a very key thing about it.

Mainly…it’s a port. Yes, it’s a full-on port of the Wii U version of the game, just with the DLC put in at the beginning for free. It took them until 2022 to announce actual new tracks for the game via the Booster Pass, and we do have to knock off points for that.

Still, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a VERY fun game to play by yourself or with friends, so you should get it if you haven’t already.

#5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

I want to tell you a conspiracy theory. Mainly, Nintendo made the global pandemic so that you’d be forced to stay at home and play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Think about it!!! IT MAKES SENSE!!!

Regardless if you believe it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best-selling Animal Crossing title out there, and it’s one that fans to this day are still enjoying because this time around…you get a whole island to go and have fun in!

Seriously! You’ll get an island from Tom Nook (beware that man…) and you’ll get to build and shape the island to your dream style or taste. Make it big, make it loud in terms of decorations, model it after something you love, the possibilities are endless.

Then, go to other people’s islands and see what they’re like!

#4 Super Mario Odyssey

It was inevitable that we were going to get a new mainline Mario game on the Switch, but what few people expected was the fun and wonder of Super Mario Odyssey.

The game is simple yet glorious in all the ways that matter. Bowser captured Peach (again…), but this time, he’s trying to straight up marry her! So, Mario finds a new ally in Cappy, and must travel some of the biggest and most diverse regions in Mario history in order to stop him.

Through Cappy, you’ll be able to “take control” of another creatures’ mind, and use their abilities to get across stages, solve puzzles, and more!

There are so many Moons to collect in this game, that you’ll be collecting them long after the main story is done.

#3 Pokemon Legends Arceus

Some people might be surprised this game is so high up on this list, but in point of fact, until Gen 9 potentially outdoes it, this is the best Pokemon game on the Switch (sorry New Pokemon Snap!).

Mainly because (like a lot of games on Switch), they changed things up for the better and created a truly new Pokemon world for us to enjoy, with fresh mechanics that will define all that come next.

For example, in this realm of Hisui, you don’t have to battle Pokemon just to catch them, you can simply sneak up on them and throw a Pokeball!

And Pokemon Legends Arceus is pretty much open-world, so you’ll get to see the Pokemon like never before, and you’ll have a drive to “catch’em all” like you’ve never had before. So definitely don’t miss out on this game!

#2 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

To be honest, the Switch lineup is so stacked that you could’ve EASILY put a lot of different games at the #2 slot, but we’re putting Super Smash Bros Ultimate here because of its impact on gaming culture as a whole.

When it was first teased, a lot of people (rightfully) feared that this game would be a port of the Wii U version. But instead, we got a full-on new version where “Everyone Is Here”! This would become the biggest Smash Bros lineup in history, and it’ll never be topped according to Daddy Sakurai.

What’s more, the characters we got at times truly broke the minds of players. We got Ridley, we got the Belmonts, we got Sephiroth, and Minecraft Steve, and of course…we finally got Sora.

This is truly the ultimate version of Smash Bros, and we will forever be grateful.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Is it really that hard to believe that this is the #1 title? After all, it was the first major game on the Nintendo Switch, and it’s the one that continues to be the measuring stick for games of this kind. And there have been plenty of “ripoffs” since its release, we promise you that.

Regardless, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a major step forward for the franchise in various ways. Including having full voice acting (save for Link, obviously) for the first time, having a truly open world, doing away with the “set dungeon structure”, and giving you the freedom to take things on at the pace you want them.

The game has a gorgeous look, a unique story that you unfurl via “memories”, and new twists on combat that’ll keep you intrigued as you try and save the land of Hyrule (again…) from the great Calamity.