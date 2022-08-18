8 Best PlayStation 4 WW1 Games You Need To Play

While there are many games that feature the horrific and gore-filled events that took place during World War I, there are a few that stand out among the rest for PS4.

While there are many games that feature the horrific and gore-filled events that took place during World War I, there are a few that stand out among the rest for PS4. No two war games are alike, they all include different takes on the events that took place, and some even take it to a whole new level and include toy-like versions. Here are a few that players should check out if they haven’t already.

#8 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate follows a similar plot and gameplay as its predecessors in the franchise: an ancient battle for control over real historical events between the fictional Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. In this game, you can swap between twin assassins: Jacob and Evie Frye. Set in 1868 London, during the Second Industrial Revolution, Jacob and Evie must navigate the underground world of London’s organized crime to take back the city from the Templar Order.

While the setting is 1868 London, there are segments of the game that flash forward to 1916 London. Players will catch important glimpses of Jacob’s granddaughter, Lydia Frye, during World War I. Though the gameplay is linear, with plenty of quests to utilize Jacob’s hand-to-hand combat and Evie’s stealth, it also features an open world to explore London’s seven boroughs.

#7 Toy Soldiers

An action-packed strategy game that is definitely one to keep on player’s lists is Toy Soldiers. Players will embark on a journey through intense wood-structured warzones, taking control of one of two toy armies. The game gives an overall fun feel, where players see the war from a child-like perspective.

It brings on feelings of nostalgia, as most players played with these types of toys as kids. Though it may not look the part, the game has several details that make for an amazing gameplay experience. This includes things like tanks, mortars, high-powered equipment, and even an intense sequence where when a player gets shot, their toy soldier explodes into a million tiny chunks of plastic!

#6 11-11 Memories Retold

A very solid and interesting adventure-type game, 11-11 Memories Retold is played in the third-person perspective. Players have the ability to choose from two main protagonists throughout the story, keeping it fresh and exciting.

Each character the player chooses comes with different tools and abilities that may come in handy during certain sequences. More so, players will even see through the eyes of a cat or pigeon during certain scenes, which gives the game even more depth.

#5 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is a fantastic adventure-puzzle game that pulls at the player’s heartstrings. Filled with tales of love and pure survival, players take on the role of a German soldier deep within the battle of World War I. Players will have to use their puzzle-solving skills to progress further into the story, moving through four chapters broken up into several phenomenal sections.

While players will take on the lives of several different characters throughout the game, it doesn’t take away from the overall story. More so, even though there are several sections and chapters, gamers are able to remain immersed in the gameplay itself due to its stunning graphics and sound quality.

#4 Tannenberg

Yet another squad-based shooter based in the era of World War I, Tannenberg is an extension of the video game Verdun. The gameplay is inspired by the true events that took place during the Battle of Tannenberg in East Prussia in 1914. This game features 3 awesome game modes; Maneuver, Attrition, and Rifle Deathmatch.

#3 Verdun

A thrilling squad-based first-person shooter that also features multiplayer, Verdun is another game set within the era of World War I. Not only is the gameplay intense and focused, it also includes historically accurate weapons, uniforms, gore, and even recreations of the actual battlefields real soldiers fought on.

A squad consists of 4 players usually, and all players will have a vital role to play to ensure success and survival. Someone will even be chosen as a squad leader to keep their soldiers in line and plan each move carefully and tactically.

#2 Battlefield 1

One of the most well-known first-person shooters on the market, Battlefield 1 is a game no player will soon forget. The game has an authentic and death-defying feel all around and makes for a lengthy playthrough. The game has a sole focus on teamwork and making sure that each player plays an important role in battle.

Fighting side by side and destroying the opposition in multi-player seems to be the fan-favorite game mode, but the game also features a campaign mode where players follow an intense and emotional storyline. The best part is, that the game even features classes, giving every gamer the ability to customize their fighting style based on their wants and needs.

#1 Isonzo

Isonzo is a first-person shooter that is also squad-based. The video game itself is inspired by the battles that took place in North Italy. This game also features historically accurate weapons, equipment, and maps that are identical to the warzone soldiers faced during World War I.

While the game only features one game mode, this doesn’t take away from the experience and it is sure to keep gamers immersed for hours on end.