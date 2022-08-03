15 Best PC Looter Shooters That You Need to Play

There are all sorts of shooters out there in the world, but the looter shooter allows players to collect weapons, valuables, and so much more. If you’re on PC, you’ve got plenty of options. We’re taking a look at the best PC looter shooters available right now.

#15 Warframe

Since its launch back in 2013 Warframe has seen huge support, with the devs offering new unlockable Warframes, areas, enemies, and weapons. The gameplay in Warframe is fast-paced and fun. You’ll dash through the air, wall run, run across tight ropes, and glide bamboozling your foes. Something that is also quite eye-catching with Warframe is the open world. In some of these worlds, you can mine, go fishing, undergo missions, or simply explore. Along with all of this, you’ll be looting every enemy you destroy–and it never gets old.

#14 The Division 2

The Division 2 takes place in an open-world Washington DC experiencing a civil war between the survivors of the events from the previous game as well as bands of marauders and bandits. Players can enjoy an online experience with friends in different modes that include Dark Zones which provides players with loot and different raids. Similar to the first installment, players will find that The Division 2 is an action RPG with multiplayer-focused gameplay. There’s also additional DLC content to give players a bit more action to enjoy.

#13 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

The thirteenth point on the list is just perfect for a vampire title. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is one of many different such games out there, but this time around, you’ll get to battle in the streets of Prague in a battle royale war to see who is the best stalker of the night. Customize your vampire hit the streets to defeat your foes and feed on both them and civilians to power up your abilities.

#12 Outriders

Outriders is a game where you can play the main storyline by yourself or with two others. Set in a desolate and hostile world, things are only getting worse, and you decide to venture out to find out the source of a signal that could change everything. Of course, you’re not the only ones who have heard this signal, and as a result, the battle will be on to try and take down enemies, get stronger, and survive all the dangers that surround you.

#11 Shadow Warrior 2

What’s that? You want a game that’s less about sense and more about over-the-top violence? Shadow Warrior 2 puts you back in the shoes of Lo Wang. The former corporate shogun tried to save the world by pushing back the darkness and failed. Instead, he made a corrupted world that is a fusion of the modern and the mystical, and as a result, he has to clean up his own mess. You’ll travel around using swords, guns, and magic to fight off humans and demons in this corrupted place.

#10 Gunfire Reborn

Gunfire Reborn is a very different title than the ones we’ve seen so far, which is made clear by its visual style. In the game, you’ll go through procedurally generated levels and fight whatever comes your way with whatever weapons get dropped in your path. There are multiple heroes to choose from and over 100 weapons and items to pick up. With that much variety, we guarantee that no two run-throughs will be the same.

#9 The Cycle: Frontier

The Cycle: Frontier is one of many FPS games out there that try to put a unique spin on the genre. In this case, it’s one of many PVPVE titles. In The Cycle: Frontier, you’ll be one of many fortune seekers who dare to brave the planet of Fortuna III. The planet is full of treasure, and if you get to it in time, you may hit it big. Between the monsters that’ll come after you and the other players that’ll be trying to steal your stuff, you’ll need to be quick to get in, get the loot, and get back to the ship.

#8 Necromunda: Hired Gun

There are a lot of games on this list that have you playing as a mercenary, but in Necromunda: Hired Gun, your job is to bring balance to an ecosystem. In the title, you’ll play as a hired gun and be set into a bloody world full of dangers, including everything from gangs to mutants. It’s your job to take them down and make things palatable again.

Oh, and you have a dog that is literally a cyber Mastiff. Believe it.

#7 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Here’s an upcoming game for the Warhammer 40K fans out there. In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the city of Teritium is beset by a vast dark entity. It’s up to you and your crew–a bunch of rejects in the Inquisition–to try and take the city back. This is where the fun comes in, because unlike in other titles, you’ll get to build your character from the ground up, and when you do, you’ll get to choose everything from their looks and origins to their playstyles.

#6 Lost Ark

Lost Ark isn’t just an RPG–it’s a free MMO. In terms of scale, there are seven vast continents to explore as you hunt for treasure and take on monsters and other players. Players are able to customize their characters in a variety of ways, so see what you can become and take advantage of what this grand world has to offer.

#5 Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 is another staff favorite, and the most recent Survival of the Void DLC makes it even more fun with friends. This roguelike requires you to choose one of several different characters with different skill sets and abilities to traverse through different levels in order to find a teleporter to get to the next level. As you go through each level, you can earn upgrades and different skills to help you get more powerful weapons and abilities that will help you in defeating the bosses that protect the teleporters. There are some secret levels and bosses as well so it’s important to make sure you find out the best way to go in the least amount of time possible. Another thing about Risk of Rain 2–it’s fast. Very fast. Get ready to move at lightning speed.

#4 Deep Rock Galactic

If Deep Rock Galactic hasn’t been on your radar, we’re putting it on your list now. Imagine HELLDIVERS, Borderlands, and Minecraft (only in the mining sense) all mixed up into a dwarfed-up package. You’ll be able to select one of four classes to play, each with unique tools and abilities. These include a Scout Dwarf, a Digger Dwarf, an Engineer Dwarf, or a Gunner Dwarf. You’ll tear through procedurally generated worlds in search of ore that can be used to upgrade your pickaxe, purchase new weapons and equipment, or simply customize your dwarf.

The game is tons of fun with friends and will have you spending hours alone so that you can have new goodies to show off the next time you meet up with your squadron. It’s also being continuously updated.

#3 Destiny 2

Because this game is now free-to-play (somewhat), there’s no con in downloading it and seeing if it’s your thing. Destiny 2’s mechanics and gameplay are fun, the futuristic space environments are engaging, and the rewards for grinding can be incredible–though not all the time. Filled with glorious loot and an active fanbase, jump in today.

#2 Borderlands Series

We’d be idiots (or paid off) to not mention the Borderlands series on this list. This series helped popularize the looter shooter, fusing FPS and RPG gameplay in a way that’s over the top, hilarious, and infinitely fun to play. In the games and their spinoffs, you’ll be playing as a Vault Hunter in the world of Pandora and beyond. The goal is simple– there’s treasure out there and everyone wants it, so you need to pick your character class and team up with friends to take down the bad guys with powers and a wicked arsenal.

#1 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may have started out in the last mainline game as a DLC to test the waters, but it’s now a full-on experience that you’ll definitely want to play with friends.

In this game, you’ll play the Borderlands version of D&D, complete with Tiny Tina as your dungeon master and plenty of monsters for you to kill with blades, magic, and guns. Players can also customize their character like never before, making the game infinitely replayable. Don’t get us started on how much loot there is to discover.