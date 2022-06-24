Knights of the Old Republic 2: How To Avoid The Game-Breaking Glitch & Make Progress

The developers of KOTOR2 on Nintendo Switch have openly acknowledged that the game is impossible to complete. A game-breaking glitch makes progress completely impossible once you reach Alderaan for the second time. The game will always crash — this is glitch is apparently consistently occurring for all Nintendo Switch users and it still has not been fixed. We’re counting on a full patch to get rid of this error in the future, but there’s a workaround players can take advantage of to get past one of the worst bugs in recent memory. You’ll just have to cheat.

This isn’t the only Star Wars game on Nintendo Switch with severe problems. Other re-releases of older games have been similarly untested — the Nintendo Switch version of Republic Commando runs so poorly in certain areas of the game, we’re doubtful anything was done to optimize the game for the console. It isn’t a Nintendo only issue — replaying original Xbox games on Xbox Series X have their own serious issues we’ve encountered. Don’t even get us started on trying to play old games on PC. At least this particular console glitch has a temporary fix. That isn’t always the case.

How To Avoid The Game-Breaking Crash

To game-breaking crashes occurs on the Alderaan revisit after you board the Basilisk. To get past this crash and progress through the game, you’ll need to use the cheat menu.

How To Access Cheats: Tap the [Right Thumbstick] x3 times to open the Cheat Menu

In the Cheat Menu, select [Warp] -> [504OND] to teleport to a point right after the crash. This drops you onto the map solo without the rest of the party. To make progression easier here, you can use the cheat menu again to activate [Invincibility].

It is incredibly annoying that the only way to progress is through cheats. We’re hoping the developers manage to put out a real fix for this issue soon. KOTOR 2 is a (buggy) classic of the genre that more players need to discover.

Source: [1]