Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – How to Unlock the Rampage Inducer in Shi-No-Numa Reborn

One of the best features introduced during the lifetime of Black Ops Cold War zombies mode was the Rampage Inducer. This feature gave players the chance to increase the speed of the game by turning all zombies into sprinters that will act like high-round enemies to increase the speed and flow of the early game. This is a feature that makes a return in the new Shi-No-Numa Reborn map in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Where the original Inducer was simply found in the spawn room in Cold War, The Vanguard version requires players to perform a small Easter Egg to unlock it. This guide will show you how to unlock and use the Rampage Inducer on the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to Unlock the Rampage Inducer on Shi-No-Numa Reborn in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

In order to unlock the Rampage Inducer, you will first need to shoot 5 lanterns hanging outside the barriers on the spawn room in a specific order. You will need to start with the lantern hanging to the left of the barrier right next to the SVT-40 wallbuy facing the west. A large orange light will come out of the lantern if done correctly. From here, go clockwise to the next window where you will be able to shoot another lantern to the right outside the barrier. Continue going around clockwise to the barrier on the other side of the stairs that lead to the ground floor and shoot the lantern just outside to the left.

Go to the next window to the right of the previous barricade to find the final two lanterns. You will need to first shoot the lantern on the right side of the window and then shoot the one on the left. This will spawn in a rune-engraved stone spawn along the wall to the right of the final window. Make sure you do this quickly as you will need to restart the process of you take too long.

This stone is the Rampage Inducer, which functions just like the Cold War variant of the system. All zombies will become runners when it is activated despite the round you find yourself on, with the time between rounds also cut down significantly. Players that can keep up the fast pace and want to fly through rounds quickly will want to turn on the Rampage Inducer to really get the zombie-slaying blood pumping!

