Sniper Elite 5: All Workbench Locations | Tinkerer Achievement Guide

Workbenches are a type of collectible that you can find throughout the missions of Sniper Elite 5. Not only do they unlock new attachments for your weapons but also give you the chance to edit and customize your guns during the mission rather than at the mission select screen. An extremely useful tool as you make your way through the game, they are also tied to the Tinkerer Achievement, which you will unlock when you discover all of the Workbenches. This guide will show you all Workbench locations and how to unlock the Tinkerer Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

All Workbench Locations In Sniper Elite 5

Each level in Sniper Elite 5 contains 3 workbenches, one for your Rifle, pistol, and SMG respectively. This brings the total number of workbenches in the base campaign to 24, with the total in the game coming out to 27 with the inclusion of the Wolf Mountain DLC mission. Each section of this guide will include a map marking each location of the workbenches followed by a breakdown of where to find each one.

Chapter 1: The Atlantic Wall

Rifle Workbench – The first workbench in the game is found right after meeting up with your contact Charlie, aka Blue Viper. After the cutscene with her, go up the staircase and kill the enemy within the room. This is the level’s second Starting Location and is the end of the game’s tutorial so it is impossible to miss.

SMG Workbench – There is a base found to the northwest of the level which is where you will find the large Gun Battery that you watch destroy the submarine that you arrived to the level on in a cutscene early on. This base has many buildings, with one of them being an armory. You can gain access to this area by using either a satchel or the armory key. Inside is where you will find this workbench.

Pistol Workbench – The last workbench is in the attic where you find Marcel’s body that is used to get the intel tied to the primary objective found to the southwest. Climb up a set of vines on the front of the building to reach the attic and use the Workbench.

Chapter 2: Occupied Residence

Rifle Workbench – This Workbench is found in the cellar that is underneath the Chateau along with a stockpile of other weapons.

SMG Workbench – The SMG Workbench is found on the second floor of the farmhouse that is found to the west of the Chateau. You can use a series of vines on the north side of the building to reach the Workbench.

Pistol Workbench – All the way on the other side of the map from the previous workbench, you will find this Workbench behind a locked door in a building found to the east of the map near the “Chateau Stables” Starting Location. You can either loot the key to the room off the nearby officer or can simply use a Satchel charge to blow the door open. However you decide to enter the room, you will find the Workbench inside.

Chapter 3: Spy Academy

Rifle Workbench – This Workbench is found to the north of the Spy Academy island towards the exfil point. Climb a series of vines up the northern wall of the building where you find the mission’s Optional Objective to find the Workbench.

SMG Workbench – The SMG Workbench is to the right of the first bridge that you cross to reach the island. When you cross the bridge and reach the first intersection, instead of going to the left towards the parked cars, go to the right until you find the wall pictured below on the left. Climb up the wall and follow the path this is up there to find the Workbench as well as a lot of useful equipment.

Pistol Workbench – You will find this Workbench behind a locked door inside the “Waffenkammer” (weapon chamber) building. You will find this area just before you reach the second Stone Eagle back down the road. You can blow open the door using a satchel charge or you can find the key from a nearby officer. Once inside, you will find a large selection of weapons and equipment as well as your workbench.

Chapter 4: War Factory

Rifle Workbench – This Workbench is found in a building to near the scrapyard directly to the west of one of your Primary Objectives. On the second floor, you will find a locked door that you can lockpick. Inside, you will find a ladder that leads down to a resistance armory and the Rifle Workbench.

SMG Workbench – The SMG Workbench is found in the building just to the north of the Shipping Warehouse. Use the ladder pictured below to reach the locked door containing the Workbench. You can either blow the door open with a satchel or by looting the key that is carried by the mission’s Kill List target. Once inside, you can use the SMG Workbench.

Pistol Workbench – You will find this Workbench behind a locked door on the ground floor of the Smelting Vat building to the northeast. Either blow it open with a satchel charge or loot the key from the armored enemy found within the facility.

Chapter 5: Festung Guernsey

Rifle Workbench – This Workbench is found in the church at the center of the map. Climb a series of vines to reach the top of the church’s belfry to find the Workbench.

SMG Workbench – To the southwest of the construction site, you will find a building that you can break into with a lockpick or bolt cutters. Inside, you will be able to crawl under a table and can find a secret room found beneath the floorboard. In this hidden room is where you will find the Workbench.

Pistol Workbench – You will find this Workbench in a room that is a part of the trenches on the north part of the map.

Chapter 6: Libération

Rifle Workbench – In the building to the right of the northern bridge before crossing it, you can find the Rifle Workbench behind a locked door. Either climb the vines shown in the left image below to climb through the open window or use an Armor-Piercing bullet to shoot the lock off the door.

SMG Workbench – There is a house located at the center of the map with an underground passage blocked off by some wooden beams. Clear out the beams to enter a secret Resistance bunker where you will find the SMG Workbench.

Pistol Workbench – Just across the southern bridge is a courtyard surrounded by barns. Head to the north barn and make your way to the scaffolding on the roof. Head to the opening that is circled in the left image provided below and make your way down to a blocked-off room. This is where you will find the Pistol Workbench.

Chapter 7: Secret Weapons

Rifle Workbench – On the western coast of the island just to the north of the “Investigate the Lake Compound” is an armory building. You can enter through the window on the steel walkway shown below. Inside you will find the workbench.

SMG Workbench – Once inside the large dome that you are tasked with infiltrating for your Primary Objective, you will see a tall tower structure in the center of the room. Take the staircase down and take the first right down a short hallway. At the end of the hallway, you will find a locked door that you can blow open with a satchel or open with a key. You can also crawl through a vent to gain access to the room. However you gain access to the room, you will find the workbench on the other side.

Pistol Workbench – This final workbench can be found in the southwest of the map, in a cave next to a waterfall. Follow the path off the side of the roadshown in the first image down below and then dismantle the wooden boards blocking the cave entrance. You will find a weapons cache in this cave as well as the Workbench.

Chapter 8: Rubble And Ruin

Rifle Workbench – This workbench is found directly to the left of the first enemies that you encounter after entering the sewers. You will need to open a locked door to access the workbench, which you can open with either the key that is found in a chest in the same room that you found the previously mentioned enemies or by blowing it open with a satchel.

SMG Workbench – SMG Workbench – Across the street from the town hall building at the northwest side of the map where you find this mission’s Kill List Target is a destroyed multi-floor building. Make your way to the top floor, which includes a jump and a climb up a hanging piece of wood, to find the Workbench.

Pistol Workbench – This Workbench is found beneath the church, which has a few ways of entering. You can blow open a wall found on the road to the east of the church or can enter through a locked door found inside the church. This key can be found in a crate located at the top of the church tower with the sniper. Through the door is a hole in the ground which will lead you to the workbench, as will the previously mentioned hole you can blow into the wall.

DLC Chapter 10: Wolf Mountain

Rifle Workbench – At the southwest edge of the map is a small, locked house. You can enter this house by either looting the officer that is carrying the key at the bigger building located to the northeast or by simply blowing open the door with a satchel charge. Head down the staircase once inside to find the Workbench.

SMG Workbench – near the east end of the map you will find another house that is locked. You can enter it by crawling through a small opening found at the back of the house or by looting an enemy that is patrolling around a nearby AA Gun. You will find the Workbench in the basement of the building.

Pistol Workbench – Inside Hitler’s villa, you can find an underground armory which can be entered by getting a key from one of the guards patrolling the house or by, you guessed it, using a satchel charge.

