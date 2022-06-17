Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete All Mission 7 Optional Objectives

While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with the main objective to complete, each one also comes with several Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you complete upon completing all of them. This guide will show players how to complete the Optional Objectives for Mission 7: Secret Weapons in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 7 Optional Objectives In Sniper Elite 5

There are 3 Optional Objectives that you can complete in Mission 7. One is found to the southwest part of the map and tasks you with destroying a radio tower while the other two take place on the other side of the base to the east. You will need to gather intel on some tanks at a train yard and will also need to infiltrate a weapons lab and collect intel on the weapons being developed here for the other two Optional Objectives. Below are breakdowns of how to complete each of these challenges.

Infiltrate The Castle And Neutralize Radio Communications

Found to the southwest of the facility is an old crumbling castle that the Germans have turned into a communications center. This Objective tasks you with entering the castle and destroying the radio by either targeting the generator of the radio station directly or by cutting down the supports holding up the radio tower, all of which are marked on the map provided below. You can find some vines on the walls outside the castle to climb up into it.

You can find the generator to the south of the castle behind some locked doors that you can open with a key looted by one of the soldiers in the area or with a satchel charge. Once inside, use a crowbar to open up the fuse box to destroy the generator. The other way to destroy the tower is to target the weak points of the cables that are holding up the radio tower. Shoot both of them to bring the tower down and complete the Objective.

Acquire Intel On The Shipments

Found to the southeast of the map is a trainyard with cargo that doesn’t seem connected to Operation Kraken. Your goal is to find the Manifest and gather intel.

You can also find the Manifest inside of a safe in the building shown on the map on the left pictured below. You can either use the Safe Key taken from the officer that is in the building or blow it open with a satchel charge.

Once you get the Manifest, you will need to get some photos for HQ, so head to the balcony of the building that you found the Manifest safe in and up to the hill that is overlooking the yard where a sniper is located to be given prompts to take the pictures which will then complete the Optional Objectives.

Investigate And Raid The Weapons Lab

This last Optional Objective sees you infiltrating a weapons lab, in which you will need to collect a total of 5 pieces of intel about the weapons they are developing at the facility.

You can find two pieces of intel on the ground floor. You will find a blueprint on the right side of the room pinned on the wall while there is a file found in a room to the right sitting in a firing range.

Head to the second floor to find a fuel sample on a desk and continue to the next room to find a V2 aerodynamics test. Climb up to a platform to get a photo of the rocket.

Head to the next floor to find a room that you can open with either the weapon lab key or a satchel charge. On the table inside is where you will find a Classified Doucement that will complete this Optional Objective.

