26 Best PS5 Parkour Games That Will Get You Freerunning

There’s nothing quite like chaining a seamless string of movements together to get to a destination in one fluid motion. In the wake of more and more expansive open-worlds, parkour has been become a staple traversal system in a plethora of games. From the enormous triple A franchises that popularized it to indie titles that hone and perfect it, there’s something on the list for any adrenaline junkie.

#26 Ghostrunner 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: October 26, 2023

Get ready for another bloody, fast-paced parkour experience with Ghostrunner 2. The sequel to Ghostrunner is now available, and just as before, this game is all about speed. You’re once again stepping into a cyberpunk world where Dharma Tower is now under the threat of an AI cult. With your trusty blade and grapple, you’ll need to speed through the level and slice through as many enemies as possible. However, it’s a one-hit kill, just like the first installment. That means being quick to slice and dice your enemies, all while avoiding those fatal blows.

#25 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Platform: PS5

Release date: October 20, 2023

When you’re a Spider-Man, being flexible is literally a perk of the job. Whether you’re Peter Parker or Miles Morales, you’ll be bending it like Spider-Beckham and getting around New York City with ease and taking on foes with a variety of moves.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will show off the moves of the Spider-Men in various ways both in combat and outside it. There will be new combat features for players to use, and you’ll want to upgrade the two how you want to fit your fighting style.

Plus, getting around the city has never been easier with the abilities and moves you’ll receive!

#24 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: August 18, 2023

Parkour in video games has been slowly developed into something that is now a key part of many titles. After all, if you can gracefully bound through an area versus just walking or running to a new location, why wouldn’t you do that?

In the case of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, parkour is what will help you get through a vibrant city so you can get to areas that you must graffiti so you can claim the turf as your own.

Alongside your “partners in crime,” you’ll fight off other groups until you are the true kings of the city! Oh, and did we mention that you’ll lose your head and have it replaced with a robot one? Because you do.

#23 Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Platform:- PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date:- October 05, 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is meant to be a “return to form” for the beloved Ubisoft series. But what does that mean exactly? Well, in recent games, the focus has been on giving the player expanded realms to wander through and things to do, giving them dozens of hours of gameplay.

However, in the new title, they’re going back to their roots by having a smaller area to deal with and focusing on you getting around said area with the ease of an assassin.

Baghdad is a city of ancient construction, which means you’ll have plenty of places to hang onto, jump off of, and have fun in. Test your limits and see if you can make a daring escape or a bold entrance to complete your missions.

#22 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Releease Date: April 28, 2023

There were many reasons to like Respawn Entertainment’s first foray into the galaxy far, far away. But one of the biggest ones was the freedom of movement that Cal Kestis had, which made you feel like a Jedi. Thankfully, Star Wars Jedi Survivor brings that back and lets you use it in new ways.

Don’t worry. You’ll still be able to wall jump, double jump, grab ropes with Force Pull, and more. But you’ll get to use them in new ways to unlock new traversal methods within the title to reach new spaces! You’ll need to be precise with your movements, just like a Jedi, to reach the spots you want to reach.

Remember, some places you go to will be packed with enemies, so be ready for a scrap at any moment.

#21 Stride

Release date: September 4, 2020

Developer: Joy Way

Publisher: Joy Way

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Many of you out there likely can’t do parkour, and that’s fine, because that’s where video games come in to help you. Stride for the PSVR wants you to truly FEEL what it is like to do parkour without forcing you to try it yourself.

You’ll be set in a quarantined city and forced to use parkour to face and evade the threats around you. You’ll even feel the vertigo of the moves that you’ll be doing to showcase that it really is you “doing them”.

Plus, there are all sorts of modes in this game, including ones where you’ll face off against other players, or an Endless Mode where you’ll get to parkour to your hearts content.

#20 Lemin’s Gate

Release date: July 22, 2021

Developer: Ratloop Games Canada

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Ratloop Games Canada, Frontier Developments plc

What if instead of a regular fight, you had to do all you could to win…in just 25 seconds? That is the crux of Lemin’s Gate. Because in this game, it’s not just about action, it’s about using your character to the best of your ability…with just 25 seconds on the clock.

No, really, each “turn” in this game focuses on a literal 25 seconds of playtime. Each player in the match will get to use that 25 seconds how they want, then the actions play out. After that? It’s back to using the 25 seconds the best you can.

Will you be able to use your operative to the fullest? Or will you get played by those who know how to use time better than you?

#19 Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Release date: September 7, 2021

Developer: Sharkmob AB

Publisher: Sharkmob AB

Platforms: PlayStation 5, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows

Are you looking for a Battle Royale style game that happens to have a lot of bloodthirsty vampires? Then you’re in luck! Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt is exactly that game, with a few twists on things.

First of all, you’ll get to make your own fully customizable vampire character. Design them to be the most stylish, or the most monstrous, around. Then, take to the streets, the buildings and even the skies to go and fight against rival clans with everything on the line.

Use a variety of abilities and skills to attack, evade, get to higher ground, and more. It’s fast-paced, intense, and perfect for those who are looking for that “little something extra’ in their battle royale titles.

#18 Watch Dogs 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: November 15, 2016

Developers: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Watch Dogs tried to make up for what happened with the first game (see: not giving what was promised and shown when Watch Dogs was revealed…) and while it didn’t solve the problem, it did make a fun game.

You are the hacker known as Marcus, and you go to San Francisco and find yourself joining the hacker group known as DedSec, they’ve found out that a group of criminals are using a new operating system to try and manipulate and control them!

Now, you must go on a variety of missions and use your hacking skills to stop this plan right in its tracks. Think you can do that?

#17 Watch Dogs Legion

Release date: October 29, 2020

Developers: Ubisoft, Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Taking things in a new direction for the series, Watch Dogs Legion puts you in a version of London that is being constantly surveilled by the wrong kind of people, a military group that is trying to ‘ensure peace’ through overwhelming control and shows of force. Now, you are part of the resistance, and you’ll get to build up the resistance however you want, because EVERYONE in London is able to join your squad. Will you look for people who have a wide variety of abilities and tools to use to help complete missions? Or, will you look for “your kind of people” to get jobs done your way and no one elses?

Either way, in Watch Dogs Legion, it’s your legion to draft and command.

#16 Refunct

Release date: October 16, 2015

Developer: Dominique Grieshofer

Publisher: Dominique Grieshofer

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Refunct is easily one of the most unique games out there, because it’s a short game about a grand concept and the fact that you honestly have to figure it out mostly on your own as you make your way through this uniquely visualized world.

Long story short, you’re trying to restore a world to its former life, and to do so you’ll need to explore it, witness what it has to offer, and then figure out what it will take to do so.

The game wants you to relax as you play, and with no fear of death, you won’t get frustrated for “failing”, just not trying to do everything you can think of.

If you try out Refunct, you’re going to be in for a unique experience.

#15 Severed Steel

Release date: May 13, 2021

Developer: Greylock Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Digerati, Merge Games

Want a fast-paced and bullet-time filled action game? Severed Steel is the one for you. You play as the one-armed shooter known as Steel, who is on a mission to take down her enemies as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Using her unique abilities, and the very destructible environments, you’ll go and fight bad guy after bad guy. But be warned, your weapons won’t be able to reload, so you’ll need to shoot carefully and then take your foes weapon.

A unique visual and gameplay experience awaits you, so don’t miss out on Severed Steel.

#14 Hover

Release date: May 31, 2017

Developers: Fusty Game, Midgar Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Dear Villagers, Plug In Digital, PM Studios

Welcome to Hover City, a place that has been cut off communication-wise from the Galactic Union, and is run by an evil dictator. Just how evil is he? Well, he’s outlawed fun. So clearly this guy has to go.

As a result, the young generation of Hover City have come together with some incredible gear to go and sabotage his plan and get their world free from the oppression they’re in.

Use a variety of parkour abilities in order to get around the city, have the most fun possible, and take down the regime that’s trying to hold you back. The bigger the tricks and combos you do? The more you’ll know you’re doing things right.

#13 SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell

Release date: July 28, 2016

Developer: Pine Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Publishers: Pine Studio, Headup Games

In SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, you play as Marty, a regular guy who one day has the worst visitor ever, a demon. He is able to kill the demon, but not before you lose your arm, and other demons come to your place and steal your beer!

Yes, this is the story of the game.

Now, you go to the underworld to try and get your beer back, as well as fight for your soul. Because why not at this point? Speed and reaction time is the name of the game here, as you’ll be going and trying to get through the insane courses in the fastest time in order to advance. And with a LOT of courses awaiting you? This won’t be an easy task.

#12 Infamous: Second Son

Release date: March 21, 2014

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4

The Infamous franchise brought a new twist to the world of superheroes and how you can use their abilities. Infamous: Second Son for the PS4 continues the story in a new direction and with a new main character in Delsin Rowe.

In the title, you’ll take to the streets of Seattle in order to fight the oppressive DUP. But the catch here is that how you use your powers out in the city and on missions will determine what kind of character you are, and by extension, how the game will end.

Will you use your powers for the greater good? Or, will you go and use them to create chaos? The choice is yours.

#11 Assassin’s Creed Series

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 13, 2007

While numerous games can be cited to have kicked off the trend of including parkour within video games, there’s no disputing that Assassin’s Creed was the game that popularized it all the way back in 2007. While it wasn’t its core gameplay focus, Assassin’s Creed offered unrivalled traversal for its time, promising to fulfill all the expectations of being a roof hopping assassin.

Even though the series has veered away from its origins, over the last few years, every entry implements some iteration of the free-running system to some capacity, with more recent entries being incredibly flexible when it comes to the kind of terrain you can climb and clamber all over.

If you want the best of the best, though, we’d recommend looking at Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed III for the most thrilling parkour playgrounds the series has to offer.

#10 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: DICE

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: June 7, 2016

After the release of cult classic, Mirror’s Edge in 2008, fans were begging for some sort of follow up to DICE’s fast-paced action platformer. Some eight years later, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst released, sporting a vibrant and expansive open world where players can flex their parkour skills as they retake The City of Glass.

With an all-new melee combat system, Mirror’s Edge encourages the player to always stay in motion, delivering swift strike after swift strike powered by nothing except sheer momentum and force. It might not have the same crafted level set pieces of the original, but in place of that is a new-found freedom in the way you traverse the open-world and make your own paths through The City of Glass.

#9 Batman Arkham Series

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC,

Release Date: August 25, 2009

Even though it’s pretty common-place nowadays for quality super hero games to be released, the same wasn’t necessarily true some 15 years ago. Batman: Arkham Asylum came along at just the right time, allowing fans to live out their dream of becoming the caped crusader. The size and scope of Gotham City has only expanded as sequels have been released, alongside a suite of new traversal tools for Batman to engage with.

While Batman: Arkham City has a lot to offer in the way of free-running and parkour with the inclusion of Catwoman and a larger city-scape, nothing quite beats some of the things you can pull off in 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. From dive bombing off the tallest building in Gotham, to launching yourself out of the Batmobile at breakneck speeds, there’s a definite flow state to Arkham Knight’s traversal that isn’t found in the other titles.

Still, though, with the likes of an explorable Arkham Asylum, and a more focused open world in Batman: Arkham City, all of these games are worth playing, especially if you’re a fan of the caped crusader.

#8 Human: Fall Flat

Publisher: Curve Games

Developer: No Brakes Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 22, 2016

Physics-based puzzle game first and parkour game second, Human: Fall Flat has grown into an endlessly entertaining romp through unconventional environments since its release in 2016. A staple party game, Human: Fall Flat sees players awkwardly try to platform their way to the goal with the forces of gravity against them. It’s up to you to best utilize the mechanics to grab objects and climb up ledges as you forge a path to victory – all while looking skilled in the process.

#7 Deathloop

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Arkane Studios are known for their immersive sims above all else, and 2021’s Deathloop doesn’t fall far from the tree. Despite having roots in the first-person-shooter genre, there’s plenty of opportunities for swift movement as you skulk about rooftops whilst on the hunt for one of the games many Visionaries. Creative use of powers, better known as Slabs, are of paramount importance to finding unconventional paths into tightly guard locales.

These encounters typically end with the protagonist, Colt, being chased out of said locale, as you scurry across the rooftops, chaining jumps and slides on the path to relative safety. This goes double for when a player-controlled Juliana invades your world and combs the environment for any sign of you.

#6 Dishonored Series

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: October 9, 2012

Deathloop wouldn’t be where it is today without the Dishonored series. Arkane’s darling franchise has seen three entries since the original’s release in 2012, and sees players taking control of super-natural assassin’s in the city of Dunwall and/or Serkonos. Inspired by the immersive sims of old, Dishonored incentivizes players to find creative uses for their powers to assassinate targets in unconventional ways.

You can choose to move swift and silently through the shadows, surveying from faraway rooftops and derelict apartment buildings. Or you can opt to go in guns blazing, sliding, sprinting, and jumping all over the place to get in and get out as quickly as you can. Each game offers a different set of powers to play around with, and each entry has level design that accommodates for the toys your given.

While every game in the series is worth playing, a special shoutout should go to the original Dishonored, sporting fantastic level design that encourages all kinds of playstyles. It’s a complete thrill to make it in and out of a high-security area completely undetected, but even when you do get caught, the ensuing chase is sure to entertain.

#5 Just Cause 4

Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: December 4, 2018

Before the era of gargantuan open-world games, there was Just Cause. While it’s always been fun to skydive out of aircrafts at ridiculously high altitudes, traversal would really start to come into its own with Just Cause 3. The inclusion of a wingsuit and high-speed grapple hook just makes sense with all the potential carnage you can cause in this franchise, and Just Cause 4 hones this traversal down to a science.

The sheer thrill of dive bombing off of cliff faces or using the grapple hook to gain momentum as you soar over the vast landscapes never gets old. This is before you begin to factor in all the dynamic weather you can encounter, open world activities to engage with, and numerous vehicles you can commandeer. There’s plenty to learn and get used to as you explore Just Cause 4‘s open world, making it a traversal system worth mastering.

#4 Dying Light

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: January 27, 2015

Dying Light is such a strong concept that it’s a bit of a shock that no one had thought of something similar beforehand. It combines the hack-n-slashing of the Dead Island series with parkour mechanics similar to that of Mirror’s Edge and the result is pure bliss.

The city of Harran is ripe with opportunities for high-speed platforming and breakneck midnight chases. You really come to know the ins and outs of Harran’s environments as you play, becoming more accustomed to its vast cityscapes and movement opportunities.

It all truly comes together when chased by the terrifying Night Walkers, zombies that rival the players move speed and will give chase until you reach a safe haven. It’s a constantly thrilling sense of risk versus reward that never gets old, and is only outshined by the power-growth you experience when you can eventually turn the tables on the infected,

#3 Dying Light 2

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: February 4, 2022

With the success of Dying Light and its expansion, Dying Light: The Following it only makes sense for Techland to follow it up with an equally ambitious sequel. Enter Dying Light 2, sporting the same great parkour and thrilling chases of the first game, with added bells and whistles to make the whole experience that much smoother.

The new setting of Villedor sports similar architecture to that of Harran in the first area, while opening up much more vertically in the second, with towering sky-scrapers and colossal structures to climb. It only makes sense then, that the player is given more tools to play around with in this kind of environment.

The inclusion of the grappling hook and parachute adds new-found verticality to traversal, and allows the player to move between rooftops that would’ve otherwise been impossible. Nothing quite beats ending a chase by leaping off of a building, only to pull out the chute just before hitting the ground to keep the momentum going, making Villedor a joy to explore.

#2 Titanfall 2

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: October 28, 2016

Titanfall captured the eyes of many when it originally released in 2014, combining high-speed first-person-shooting with all-out mech battles controlled by players. While it didn’t quite soar the way Respawn Entertainment had wanted it to, it did give way to a sequel that would later capitalize on all the untapped potential lying in wait.

Titanfall 2 offers a brilliantly paced single-player campaign that blends open-ended arenas where players can flex high-speed movements with curated platforming sections that’ll put your timing to the test. It’s a constant joy to leap off walls onto unsuspecting enemies, or even an unaware Titan waiting to be hijacked.

This is exacerbated further by the multiplayer, where players are constantly launching themselves across maps, running on walls, and finding unexpected ways to get into gunfights. Every aspect of Titanfall 2 incorporates the excellent parkour, and is a must play for anyone who enjoys shooters or high-speed movement.

#1 Ghostrunner

Publisher: All In! Games and 505 Games

Developer: One More Level

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: October 27, 2020

On paper, Ghostrunner sounds like a dream. A cyberpunk dystopian action-platformer, where the player takes control of a lethal superhuman known only as the Ghostrunner. This game is a Blade Runner fan’s fever dream, combining high-stakes platforming with ruthless combat where enemies are just as lethal as the player is.

There’s a constant incentive to replay levels for better times and more skillful execution, not only does it feel good to best your own previous attempts, but to also just seamlessly flow through a level as you cut-down your enemies in effortless style. There isn’t much that looks as impressive as Ghostrunner does in-motion, and any fan of high-speed platforming or blink-and-you-miss-it style combat has to play this game.