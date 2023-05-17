20 Best Cooperative Zombie Xbox One Games

Sometimes it feels like we’re already living through the apocalypse. The world is messy, that’s for sure, but one thing we haven’t quite succumbed to yet is the nightmare of an actual zombie apocalypse. Well, it’s time to remedy that by throwing ourselves wholeheartedly into the end of days with some cooperative zombie-slaying action. If you’re feeling like testing your survival skills against the hordes of the undead is best done with friends, you’d probably be right. So to find out which one of you would end up getting bitten first, check out one of these 11 best cooperative zombie Xbox One games. Remember, fight together, or at least die trying.

#20 Dead Island 2

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: April 21, 2023

It took years and multiple development studios to bring a sequel to Dead Island. Fortunately, the wait has ended, and you can dive right into Dead Island 2. The game takes place several years after the first installment, where we’re now dealing with a zombie plague outbreak in California. You’re just one of the unlucky few stuck in Los Angeles and on a journey to find an escape. Soon into the game, your protagonist will discover they are immune to the disease, and their blood could be the cure, but it’s a long way to reach an extraction point. Gameplay is similar to the first installment, focusing on melee combat. Fortunately, you can play this game online with friends. Currently, at the time of writing this description, Dead Island 2 supports up to three players online. All you need to do is reach about thirty minutes into the campaign before the cooperative mode opens up. From there, you and your friends can go through the storyline with progression carrying over to each player.

#19 THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: REMAKE

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: April 28, 2022

There are some games that helped define a generation of gaming simply because they were so great at what they did that many titles tried to follow in their footsteps. THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: REMAKE is an old-school arcade title reborn for a new generation with modern-day graphics, better controls, and more.

But it’s still the same great on-rails shooter that you grew up playing! You’ll have to put your trigger-happy skills to the test against numerous undead monsters and fight for your survival! Plus, you can play the game with a friend to help ensure victory!

Do you think you still have the skills needed to survive?

#18 Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Publisher: EA

Developer: PopCap Games

Release Date: February 2016

Garden Warfare 2 was a continuation of the beloved prequel that asks you to control a series of different, anthropomorphic plants that need to protect themselves against an army of zombies. The game series didn’t really initially start out that way, but it turned into a shooter game that won the hearts of young and older fans. There are different game modes that you can participate in that allow you to perform different takedowns and defeats. Another fun aspect of this game is the fact that you can play it in split-screen co-op with anyone so that you can enjoy multiplayer both online and at home.

#17 Guns, Gore & Cannoli

Publisher: Rogueside

Developer: Rogueside, Claeybrothers

Release Date: April 2015

Welcome to 1920s America. The height of prohibition is going on in the background and you are a gangster who has entangled themselves in the underworld atmosphere of crime. You’re Vinnia Cannoli and unlike the normal calling of a mobster, you need to fight your way against hordes of zombies that have taken over the fictional Thugtown. The graphics are all hand-drawn and features an immersive world for you to explore. You’re also able to play with up to four friends in local co-op so that you can unravel mysteries together. Lastly, be prepared for non-stop, fast-paced action where you will be able to use different weapons and fighting styles in order to progress through the story and defeat your enemies.

#16 Dead Rising 3

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: September 2014

A launch title for the Xbox One, Dead Rising 3 brought a resurgence to a franchise that some fans thought was long dead. The game follows 10 years after the events of the Fortune City outbreak from the previous game and 15 years after the Willamette Outbreak. You play as young Nick Ramos who is a mechanic that knows his way around crafting an engine or two. Unlike the previous two games, however, there is no need for a crafting table which means that you are able to create things on the fly as you find the necessary resources and supplies. There are multiple endings so there is also plenty of replay value, especially with your friends since the game also offers a local co-op mode. Now, you won’t have to worry about entering the zombie battlefield alone.

#15 Killing Floor 2

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: March 2009

Another first-person shooter survival horror game, Killing Floor 2 can be played with up to six players. The game is based on the same events from the previous game in which bio-tech firm Horzine has created military clones that need to be wiped out. Players can equip themselves with different melee weapons and firearms for you to take down waves on enemies that culminate into a boss fight. You can choose from different difficulty modes which not only increase the stakes but also increase the carnage and the type of weapons you will be able to pick up. Plenty of patches and updates have come out since its release which has led to plenty of new content and fixes to major complaints.

#14 How to Survive

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Eko Software, 505 Games

Release Date: October 20, 2014

This title is interesting because it follows you as you try to survive against enemy zombies using different survival means. You’re asked to visit up to seven islands that each have their own unique flora and fauna as well as enemies for you to encounter. You will need to fulfill your basic needs including food and water as you face both natural and unnatural threats. Alongside trying to survive, you can craft tons of materials including fishing rods and chainsaws in order to fend of enemies as well as build other things/search for resources that will help you. It’s also amazing that you’re able to enjoy the game with another player so that you can enjoy the story and surviving together.

#13 Death Road to Canada

Publisher: Rocketcat Games

Developer: Rocketcat Games, Madgarden

Release Date: July 21, 2016

The game is essentially what you would assume you’d do in the title. You are playing as a van full of people from different walks of life as they explore cities and recruit other weirdos all in the name of surviving the zombie apocalypse. There are interactive events that require choices to be made in order to progress which will ultimately change how certain things happen. There also different weapons and gameplay aspects that make this game that make it quirky and fun alongside the dredge of potentially getting ea\ten by over 500 different zombies at a single time. You’re also able to enjoy this with friends as the game supports up to four-player co-op which means that you’re able to control up to four different characters on the screen!

#12 Dead Rising 4

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: March 2017

The fourth installment in the Dead Rising series brings players back to the gameplay style of Frank West from the very first game. You’re given a completely unmatched series of upgrades and enhancements that help make this game the biggest and most customizable installment yet. You can play with up to four other players as you travel around an open town and craft different weapons, armors, and vehicles in order to take down zombies. It’s an epic sandbox experience that doesn’t limit the way that you want to play. It even includes an EXO suit that you can build and wear in order to deliver an even bigger explosion against the hordes of zombies. If you enjoyed the first three installments, then there’s a high chance that you’ll enjoy this game as it employs everything loves about the previous and more.

#11 Resident Evil 5

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: March 2009

Resident Evil 5 is a zombie game that supports drop-in co-op play in online multiplayer and also in local co-op mode, meaning that you can enable split-screen mode to play through the zombie-infested storyline with someone at home. The Xbox One version of Resident Evil 5 also includes the DLC from the original game, which sees players exploring a new chapter in the Resident Evil universe as Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar, who must navigate the infected wilderness of a West African desert colony. This is a great choice for those who want a real co-op storyline adventure (that’s filled with zombies, of course).

#10 Call of Duty – Zombies

Publisher: Activision

Developer: Treyarch (creator of game mode)

Release Date: 2008-

A game mode, rather than a standalone Call of Duty game, Zombies is a co-op game mode that was first introduced back in 2008 as part of Call of Duty: World at War. Ever since, it’s been a feature in subsequent Call of Duty titles and is one of the shooter’s most popular playable modes to date. In Zombies, players can team up to work cooperatively against the seemingly endless waves of attacking undead, with each round of zombies becoming tougher, faster and more aggressive as the rounds tick by. In the various Call of Duty titles, the Zombies mode can be played by up to four players cooperatively and in Call of Duty: Black Ops II‘s Zombie mode players can also jump into 4v4 mode, where players can team up in two teams of four and face off against each other asl well as the zombie waves, in the ultimate last man standing kind of battle. Loads of zombies, loads of shooting, basically.

#9 Resident Evil: Revelations Series

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: January 2012, February 2015

Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 take the series into zombie survival horror territory in episodic format. The first game’s multiplayer co-op mode is online only and is playable as the Raid Mode. This takes levels from the main single-player campaign and allows 2 players to work through those sections of the gameplay together. In Resident Evil: Revelations 2, online co-op for two players in Raid Mode is back again but local co-op for 2 players also makes a welcome return, meaning that you and a friend can work together from the comfort of your couch to enjoy the game’s different storyline episodes in split-screen mode. Definitely, one to check out if you want a narrative zombie-themed adventure to play with a friend or partner at home.

#8 World War Z: Aftermath

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Developer: Saber Interactive

Release Date: September 2021

Another co-op zombie shooter that features full cross-play, World War Z: Aftermath allows up to four players to experience different story-based episodes via the game’s online multiplayer system. Fight off hordes of starving zombies together as you make your way through the post-apocalyptic landscape of different zombie-infested global locations. The game lets players team up and fight for survival in Rome, Jerusalem, New York, Kamchatka, Moscow, Tokyo and Marseille as seemingly endless waves of zombies try to eat them alive. This evolution of World War Z also introduces a first-person mode into things to heighten the intensity, if that’s your preferred way of play.

#6 Dead Island

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: Techland

Release Date: September 2011

In Dead Island, players will step into the shoes of four different survivors of a mysterious outbreak that turns the rest of the titular island’s inhabitants into flesh-eating zombies. As the only people on the island of Banoi that have somehow remained immune to the effects of the virus, players will need to withstand the threat of an entire population that wants them dead, whilst trying to search for supplies and find a way off the island for good. Dead Island‘s multiplayer system allows you to team up with another three players in online co-op, with more zombies to kill the more players there are in the group. Players can still earn XP and progress during co-op play, so levelling up amongst the undead really does work better with friends.

#5 Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Release Date: February 2020

In Zombie Army 4: Dead War, players will step into a spin-off story from the world of Sniper Elite and will find themselves confronted with the risen undead who were pretty evil in their human lives too. That’s right, we’re talking about Nazi zombies. Set in 1946, this zombie menace is actually still carrying out the evil orders of Hitler (who isn’t dead, merely chilling out in Hell) as part of his Death Cult. Team up with another 3 friends via the game’s online multiplayer mode to take down the armies of actual evil and find a way to save humanity and defeat the dictator once and for all after surviving the onslaught of his ruthless undead. Great visuals and authentic weaponry make this an engaging historical ride for up to four players at a time.

#4 Back 4 Blood

Publisher: Turtle Rock Studios

Developer: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: October 2021

Back 4 Blood puts cooperative play right at the heart of its mechanics, in a game that was designed around survival with friends. In this game, players can team up with up to three friends via online multiplayer to carry out the cooperatively-designed story campaign. Essentially, you’re a team of ‘Cleaners’ working against waves of mutated zombies known as the Ridden. Survival against the waves of these monstrous zombies, including some 20-foot tall ones, is chaotic carnage at its best and is definitely best approached with friends. Players can also pit themselves against each other in Back 4 Blood‘s PvP mode, where they can switch sides and try to pick each other off as either members of the Ridden or as human Cleaners. Great, gory fun designed to be played online with others.

#3 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Release Date: December 2021

In Dying Light 2, the co-op mode is only available after the player has completed the single-player prologue and entered the game’s rich open-world environment. From there, up to four players can team up together via the game’s online multiplayer functionality to work through the game’s main campaign together. Co-op gameplay in Dying Light 2 is useful for completing certain tasks and working together to overcome tough challenges in the infected cityscape of Villedor. The game’s wide scope of choice-and-consequence based elements means that friends in your party can experience different events in the storyline you create to the ones they may have chosen in their own, making the co-op experience in Dying Light 2 interesting for all involved.

#2 State Of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Undead Labs

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 2018

State of Decay 2 takes players back to Trumbull Valley to scavenge for resources, recruit and establish a community of survivors and fend off the constant threat of zombie annihilation as you try to rebuild and survive this strange new world. The game’s online multiplayer modes allow up to 3 friends to join your campaign games and full cross-play is enabled so that friends on other platforms can jump in to help out too. In addition to getting a friend to help them through story goals together, players can also work together online in the game’s Daybreak or Heartland modes. Daybreak is a siege mode where players must defend a base together against waves of zombies, and Heartland is a slightly different campaign-based story that sees players dealing with more blood plague-infected and newly-mutated zombies.

#1 7 Days To Die

Publisher: The Fun Pimps, Telltale Games

Developer: The Fun Pimps

Release Date: December 2013

A zombie-infested horror survival shooter, 7 Days To Die is a highly immersive and meticulously detailed game that fans of base defence and survival mechanics will love. The game’s focus on crafting makes it a dream for those who wish to squad up and design the perfect stronghold to withstand the ever-encroaching threat of the undead. 7 Days To Die features an online multiplayer mode, so you can explore, mine, fight and construct with your friends in a setting that almost makes the apocalypse seem like fun. If you like your wildlife (and the rest of the general population) heavily mutated and hungry for your blood, that is.