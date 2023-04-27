17 Best Samurai PS4 Games You Need To Play

If you’re a fan of weapon-based combat that specialises in following a strong code of honour and discipline, then samurai games should be right up your street. For some of the best titles in the samurai and martial arts fighting genre, look no further than some of the titles on this list. Chosen especially for the PlayStation 4, check out this definitive roster of the 14 best samurai PS4 games that’ll have you wielding your katana with skill and prowess in no time at all.

#17 Trek To Yomi

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S (Switch January 30, 2023)

Release Date: May 05, 2022

Trek To Yomi might catch your attention from the visuals alone. This black and white side scroller is set in ancient Japan, where you’re taking the role of a young samurai named Hiroki. When your village is burned down, you travel to the Japanese underworld, Yomi, for revenge. However, don’t go into this title thinking you’ll slice and dice your opponents with a katana. Instead, this is very much a precision-focused game. One strike can kill, so knowing when to attack and defend is crucial to keep Hiroki alive.

#16 Like a Dragon: Ishin

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: February 21, 2023

If you’ve been a fan of Capcom’s series since the jump and don’t mind the name change they’ve now undergone, you’ll want to get Like a Dragon: Ishin.

The title takes place not in the time of the Yakuza but in the age of Samurai during a period of feudal history where things are about to change forever. You’ll play a fallen Samurai in Ryoma. He has been wrongly accused of his father’s death and must seek out the truth while fighting injustice.

Oh, and you’ll also get to do various mini-games and side-quest activities. After all, the other games did that, so why not this one?

#15 Shadow Warrior 2

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Release Date: October 2016

The fun thing about Shadow Warrior 2 is that you can either play it solo or with up to four players in co-op mode. The story follows Lo Wang who has been given a task by the Yakuza. He is asked to retrieve an ancient artifact from the Temple of Longing which evokes many different narratives and combat options. There are over 70 different weapons that you can use including firearms and blades. Killing enemies is one of the only ways to level up and in doing so, rewarding you with rewards and gems to be able to upgrade and augment your weapons. In the co-op mode, everyone will get to experience the game as Lo Wang while all the other players will appear as anonymous ninjas.

#14 Afro Samurai

Publisher: BNE Entertainment, Surge

Developer: BNE Entertainment, Bandai Namco Holdings

Release Date: January 2009

A 3D brawler style of samurai action game, Afro Samurai is a great game for those newer to the samurai and hack and slash style of gameplay. The game’s protagonist Afro sets out on a quest to duel Justice, whom he holds responsible for the death of his father, previously the best samurai warrior in the world. As Afro, players will get to use their master swordsmanship skills to battle and defeat a number of bosses as they traverse an increasingly challenging mountain in pursuit of the ultimate duel with Justice. The combat in-game is accessible thanks to its steady pace and so this would make a good entry-level game for those new to samurai-style fighting titles.

#13 Samurai Shodown

Publisher: SNK

Developer: SNK

Release Date: March 2021

This classic fighting game makes use of a number of samurai characters in its action sequences, which see players facing off against the forces of evil in high-powered battles, making use of a huge roster of katana-wielding warriors and fighters. This is a fighting title that makes use of the traditional samurai blade as standard, as combat is primarily weapon-based as opposed to a classic beat-em-up style of fighting game. Another authentic feature of Samurai Shodown is its use of traditional Japanese instruments in its soundtrack, and its characters’ consistent use of Japanese in conversation and sound effects, with other languages supported via subtitles.

#12 Onimusha

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: 2001-2019

The Onimusha series of games put samurai combat at their heart in their retelling of the stories of pivotal characters in Japanese history. With intense sword-based action and dramatic stories of revenge tinged with elements of the supernatural, the Onimusha games are a great way to get into the samurai genre if you’re new to it. The main character in each Onimusha title is different, but one core factor remains at the heart of each one and that’s of being an excellent and highly-skilled swordmaster. Jump into this one for action and adventure with a hefty dose of hack and slash.

#11 Soulcalibur

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Release Date: 1995-2018

Soulcalibur is another addition to the weapon-based fighting game genre and is a franchise full of samurai-packed action. From the franchise’s first release way back in 1995 to the most recent Soulcalibur VI in 2018, these are a series of fighting titles that all have a central theme of mythical swordsmanship and martial arts style combat at their heart. While the plot of these games fixates on an ongoing battle between an evil sword (the ‘Soul Edge’) and the sword crafted in order to defeat it (the ‘Soul Calibur’), players will be able to explore a wide cast of characters in the various Soulcalibur games, including a number of crossover characters from games such as The Witcher, Assassin’s Creed and God of War, to name a few.

#10 Ghostrunner

Publisher: All In! Games, 505 Games

Developer: Studio Slipgate Ironworks, One More Level

Release Date: October 2020

A samurai style of combat mixed into a cyberpunk setting makes Ghostrunner a unique entry into this list of best samurai games. Players will see themselves taking on the role of Jack, a katana-wielding super swordsman whose job it is to traverse the game’s neon world at high speeds, delivering lethal slashes to any and all enemies who stand in your way. Jack’s katana is so sharp it’ll literally slice your opponents in half, so if you enjoy your samurai action mixed in with a large dose of blood and gore then Ghostrunner will certainly prove to be a thrilling adventure.

#9 Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Publisher: Adult Swim Games, Adult Swim

Developer: Soleil Ltd

Release Date: August 2020

Based on the animated TV series Samurai Jack, this game gives life to the characters from the show in an action-adventure game that takes place during the show’s final season series finale. As Samurai Jack, players will get to explore across nine levels that span space and time as they battle a range of different monsters with Jack’s signature samurai skills. Players will be able to make use of both Jack’s natural bare-knuckle combat prowess and his magic katana in the various fighting encounters in-game. Fans of the Samurai Jack TV show will probably get the most enjoyment out of this animated action caper.

#8 Cyberpunk 2077

Publisher: CD Projekt RED

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Release Date: December 2020

Another unusual entry into this list and more specifically into the dystopian future genre of games is Cyberpunk 2077. While it might not be a title that immediately springs to mind when you think about samurai games, Cyberpunk 2077 makes strong use of katanas as a main weapon throughout the game, and they’re particularly powerful ones, at that. Players embarking on their adventures in Night City will certainly want to get their hands on a katana early into the game, as they’re among the best weapons for melee combat for those planning to become the best science-fiction samurai in the city.

#7 For Honor

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: February 2017

For Honor takes place in a hybrid medieval fantasy world where warriors of different historical disciplines come together to do battle throughout both of the game’s campaign and multiplayer modes. One of these historical warriors is that of the Samurai, who represent the game’s Dawn Empire faction. Players can try out the fighting styles of eight different combatants in the Samurai roster, each of which has slightly different combat skills and mechanics. These samurai warriors also make use of different traditional weapons, from the katana and nodachi swords to the naginata pole-based weapon and the heavy club-like spiked kanabo, to name a few. For Honor is a pretty cool adventure and a great way of trying out a range of samurai fighting techniques and weapons in a game.

#6 Sifu

Publisher: Sloclap

Developer: Sloclap

Release Date: February 2022

A martial arts title that puts a bit more beat-em-up action into the mix, Sifu has an interesting, almost roguelike mechanic to it, in that each time the player dies, they will age up on resurrection. Becoming too old will lead to the player’s possible permanent demise, meaning they have to begin the game again from their initial run. That said, the combat in Sifu is highly engaging, with players stepping into the role of the Martial Artist, the offspring of a murdered martial arts master who sets out on a quest to avenge his father’s death. The game is set in modern-day China in a contemporary, kung-fu style in contrast to many of the samurai-themed games on this list.

#5 Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Developer: Mimimi Productions

Release Date: December 2016

Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun puts an emphasis on stealth gameplay and is set in feudal Japan. In this game, players will be considering the options not just for themselves but for the band of samurai allies recruited by the ruling shogun in the real-time tactical gameplay situations they’ll find themselves in. Players will need to use their strategic thinking to ensure their warriors can sabotage and eliminate various enemies without being detected in this mission-based samurai stealth adventure. This one’s a great game if you enjoy your samurai action sneaky, with real-time tactics and with a party of uniquely skilled heroes to command.

#4 Nioh

Publisher: Koei Tecmo, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Release Date: February 2017

Nioh is an interesting type of samurai game in that it follows the story of the only ever known Western samurai. Set in Japan in the 1600s, Nioh puts players in the shoes of an Irish sailor turned samurai named William as he chases after an evil sorcerer who has stolen William’s protective spirit guardian. There’s a lot of hack and slash action as players fight their way across japan using and levelling up their samurai skills against a range of both mortal and supernatural enemies. This is a samurai game with a distinctly non-traditional vibe and is definitely one to try out if you’re looking for something a bit different from your martial arts action.

#3 Nioh 2

Publisher: Koei Tecmo, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo

Release Date: March 2020

An action RPG that functions as both the follow-up and the prequel to the original Nioh game, Nioh 2 puts players in charge of their very own samurai-skilled character who journeys through the game story set in 1500’s-era Japan. The story is complex and follows the player character through a series of encounters with real-world historical characters from Japanese culture, and of course, introduces plenty of hack and slash samurai combat action along the way. Nioh 2 features some pretty compelling gameplay and action sequences and will definitely leave fans of the samurai genre feeling a strong sense of immersion in the game world.

#2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Publisher: Activision

Developer: FromSoftware

Release Date: March 2019

This is a samurai game that really puts the emphasis on understanding your weaponry and combat style. In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, players will undertake the revenge quest of protagonist Wolf, who sets out to take down an entire gang of samurai. This isn’t a hack and slash style of game though, and players will need to make careful and controlled choices when wielding their blades in order to knock enemies off-kilter and land precision strikes in order to succeed. If you’re looking for a samurai adventure with a serious test of your skill level, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sets a pretty high benchmark.

#1 Ghost Of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Release Date: July 2020

This gorgeously detailed and atmospheric action-adventure game takes players to the Japanese island of Tsushima during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. As samurai warrior Jin Sakai, players will see themselves thrust into the role of the island’s primary protector as he attempts to hold off the hordes of invading forces. As you might expect as the lone surviving samurai trying to fend off an attack such as this, the combat in-game can be brutal and bloody, but also can be approached from a stealth and assassination style of play, so it’s really up to the player’s to decide what kind of samurai they want Jin to be. Ghost of Tsushima is visually stunning and offers a beautiful open-world environment to explore. It’s the kind of game that will really pull you for an authentic feudal Japan-era experience, so should be a big hit with fans of the samurai genre.