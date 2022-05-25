Little Witch In The Woods: How To Unlock Every Gate & Shortcut | Free Witch Chalk Locations

Where to find all the Witch Chalk you need for free.

Unlocking shortcuts makes exploring the Green Forest so much easier in Little Witch in the Woods. There are exactly three additional “gates” — bridges, actual gates, etc — that you can open to make exploration easier. These missing White Witch Chalk marks normally require you to purchase extra Witch Chalk from Diana, the Witch Catalogue saleswoman that appears outside your house each day. If you want to unlock every passage in the Green Forest so far, you’re going to need those Witch Chalks. Instead of buying them, you can find them in secret spots around the map. There are exactly three bonus Witch Chalks you can acquire, but you’ll need to bring the right potions to solve their mini-puzzles. Here’s how (and where) to find all three Witch Chalks in the Green Forest.

You don’t need to purchase Witch Chalk from Diane to unlock all the incomplete witch gates. You can purchase from Diane, or you can find them in the environment. Each chalk requires a specific potion.

Witch Chalk #1: Green Forest Waterfall – On the high hall at the top of Green Forest Waterfall. Next to the bridge, there’s a cave entrance. Buy the [Twinkle-Twinkle Juice] and use [Silver Star Juice] to glow and pass through the cave, reaching the upper level. You can purchase this recipe from Diane for x10 Luna Coins.

Witch Chalk #2: Green Forest Waterfall – In the bottom-left edge of the waterfalls, go up and cross the bridge to the small raised cliff. The chalk is on the ledge you can’t normally reach — you need to use [Nutrition Potion] on the Beansprout. Make it grow then cross and grab it!

Witch Chalk #3: Green Forest Depths – In the bottom-left corner of the Depths map, you’ll find the chalk blocked by weeds. Use a [Weed Terminator Potion] to clear the weeds and grab this chalk.

That’s all the Witch Chalk locations we’ve found so far. Don’t forget you can also buy extra Witch Chalk from Diane at the Witch House between 8AM-6PM.