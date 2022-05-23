Little Witch In The Woods: How To Clear Weeds | Removing Pesky Pumpkins Main Quest

Discover the secrets of Little Witch In The Woods as we delve into one of the comfiest games of the year. Already a hit on Steam Early Access and available with the Xbox Game Pass subscription, Little Witch In The Woods drops you into a beautifully-rendered pixel art world. Your goal is to collect items and craft on your quest to become a true witch. There’s a village to explore, quests to complete, and much more waiting for you — but you’ll have to overcome annoying weeds to make much progress. Weeds block multiple paths early in the game, and the only solution is Weed Termination Potion. Let’s get cooking with our first guide.

Getting Started On Your Quest

At the start of the game, our Little Witch gets trapped in the Green Forest after the train leaves. At the very start of the game, you’ll need to accomplish a few simple objectives.

Talk to two passengers on the train about “Lace-Up Boots” as your keyword.

Leave the train, climb the vines and reach Green Forest Mountain. Go up on the upper-left side of Green Forest Plains and climb the mountain. At the top, use Witch Chalk to encounter the tree.

Back down the mountain, follow the white cat to the right and use the Witch Chalk at the gate to unlock the Old Witch House. Sleep in the house and you’re all caught up.

“To Places Anew” Main Quest

Find the letter on the tree stump at the train tracks — its on the left. Read it and you’ll get a clue to visit the village. Return to the Green Forest Plains, and go to the upper-right (south of the Old Witch House) to find a signpost. The Village is to the right of the sign — but the path is blocked by weeds.

Clean up the dusty spots in the Old Witch House. You’ll discover a Witch Elevator in the upper-right corner of the room. Use it to reach the Dispensary.

Clean up! You’ll find an Extractor, Roaster, and Cauldron. Only the Cauldron is working right now.

“Removing Pesky Pumpkins” Main Quest

Next, we need to craft a [Weed Termination Potion]. To do that, we need to combine two ingredients — [Witchflower Extract] and [Squishychub Fur Extract]. Both were found while cleaning up on the previous quest.

Select [Witchflower Extract] and [Squishychub Extract].

Hold down the interaction button to craft the [Weed Termination Potion].

Now we can clear the weeds in the Green Forest Plains, to the right of the signpost.

Select the potion and throw it at the weeds. They’ll temporarily retract — destroy the orange nucleus to remove the plants permanently. Ahead, there’s another barrier. Giant vines!