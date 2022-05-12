Fortnite: How to Use the Sensor Backpack To Find Energy Fluctuation

The Resistance Week 8 quests have finally gone live in Fortnite. Generally, the quests do a good job at showcasing some of the game’s most interesting features that might get overlooked by some players who are just looking to drop in and get to causing mayhem. This week, one of the quests asks the player to use the Sensor Backpack to find an Energy Fluctuation and, seeing as the Sensor Backpack isn’t typically used when trying to win Victory Royales, many players might not know what it is or how to use it.

Essentially, the Sensor Backpack works exactly as its name suggests: it helps guide the player to finding hidden items and quests. In order to complete this week’s Resistance quests, you’ll need to have completed the previous set. With that out of the way, here’s how to use the Sensor Backback to find an Energy Fluctuation.

How to Use the Sensor Backpack to Find an Energy Fluctuation in Fortnite

The first step of completing the Week 8 Resistance Quest is getting a hold of a Sensor Backpack. Luckily, they’re pretty easy to snag, but you’ll need to keep an eye out for other hostile players who are looking to complete the quest same as you. There are two locations to find Sensor Backpacks which you can see below. If you’re tracking the quest, they’ll already be marked on your map, but you’ll only need to grab one to complete it.

With the Sensor Backpack in hand, head to the northwest of Tilted Towers. As you get closer to the fluctuation, the Backpack will start beeping louder and louder. Once at the spot noted in the map below, you should see a yellow glowing area. That’s the Energy Fluctuation which should have your backpack beeping like crazy. Interact with it and you’ll complete the quest.