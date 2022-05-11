Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Operation Monarch Mode?

King Kong and Godzilla have made their way to Caldera with the new Operation Monarch event in Warzone officially kicking off! While many players will know the new Limited Time Mode as the one with Godzilla and Kong in it, they might not actually know what the gameplay experience of the mode will entail. Luckily, this guide will break it down so you know what to expect before jumping headlong into the belly of the Beast (and Kaiju). This guide will explain what the Operation Monarch Limited Time Mode is in Warzone.

Operation Monarch Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Warzone

Operation Monarch combines a number of different Warzone modes and adds the extra layer of two behemoths being on the map attempting to rip through every player that they can. The mode is a four-player Quads Mode with a total of 60 players. Upon starting the game, a part of Caldera will be circled and will give players the familiar task of being the last team standing as Godzilla and Kong attack them. The mode will also use the Resurgence ruleset, which means players that die will be able to rejoin the game after a period of time if they have teammates that are still alive.

The new mode is also taking from the Power Grab LTM that was previously in Warzone, with a meter being present on the right side of the screen that show shows a series of rewards. You fill this meter by getting kills, damaging the monsters, and finding Monarch intel around the island. The final reward that players will receive upon filling the meter completely is the new S.C.R.E.A.M. Device killstreak.

The S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is what you are here for: it will give you the ability to use one of two abilities from Godzilla and Kong, a heat ray from the former and a huge ground pound from the latter. This device can also be gotten during the game’s Titan Frenzy event, where all players will be tasked with dealing damage to the monsters with the team doing the most when the event concludes being given a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device for free.

Warzone Operation Monarch will be active from May 11 to May 27.

