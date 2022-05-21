Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 3 | Lore Collectibles Guide

Lore Collectible Artifacts in Trek to Yomi are distinct items found throughout the game, each one having a short description of what they are, whether it be a weapon of the time period or a depiction of a deity. They are also connected to the “Leave no Stone Unturned” Achievement that requires players to find all of these collectibles to unlock. Throughout the game’s seven chapters, 60 Lore Collectibles can be found, so players that want to collect them all must know where to find them. This guide will show players where to find all of the Lore Collectible Artifacts in Chapter 3 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 3 Lore Collectibles In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 10 Artifacts found scattered across the destroyed village that you traverse through in Chapter 3 of Trek to Yomi. It is important to know that Trek to Yomi does not have a chapter select feature, so even though you can replay the game to get any collectibles you might have missed, you will need to start over from the start of the game to get any Artifacts you might have missed.

Artifact #1: Swordsmiths’ Hammer

The first artifact that you can find in Chapter 3 is found at the very start of the mission. Upon entering the burning village, reach the top of the first road that you run up and you will find the collectible resting against a wooden structure to the left.

Artifact #2: Dove

The next artifact is found within the burning building just after the bridge that you can cut down. You can enter the building from either the door that was at the end of the bridge or a door found to the left of the area where you cut down the bridge. Entering from the lower door will also get you a new offensive move and will lead you to the same room that the upper entrance led to. Once you reach the room with the Shrine, you will find the Dove collectible next to it.

Artifact #3: Magatama Bead

As you make your way to the outskirts of the village, you will need to get past a group of enemies shooting volleys of arrows at you. Once you get past them, you will reach the area that is pictured below on the left. Take the path on the left of the shrine and get past the group of enemies to reach the right picture. This is where you will find the Magatama Bead.

Artifact #4: Fujin Print

Right after collecting the previous collectible, you can hop down from the ledge to the right of the area to get back on the critical path. Before moving ahead, however, you will need to go to the left to find another optional path. This path will take you to some boats as well as the next Artifact, pictured below.

Artifact #5: Fishing Rod

With these Artifacts collected, you can now continue to head down the main path. Head to the right until you see Hiroki come over a hill and is walking toward the camera. At the bottom of this hill is a gate to the left that will lead you to a ground of villagers protecting their home. In the darkened area on the right is the collectible.

Artifact #6: Ugajin

Continue through the mission until you get past the part where a group of bandits attack you on horseback. Once past these bandits, you will reach the big wooden gate that you fought some bandits in front of in Chapter 1. Instead of going through the now open gate, go to the right down the path you used to get outside the walls in the first chapter. This is where you will find the collectible.

Artifact #7: Bronze Mirror

With the previous Artifact collected, you can now make your way through the gate. Travel down the first road that you find yourself on upon entering the gate and progress until you hop up onto a wooden platform. Go to the right of the platform through the remnants of a destroyed structure and you will find the Bronze Mirror sitting on the ground.

Artifact #8: Inarizushi

Continue to the right of the previous collectible and down the critical path of the level until you reach a dialogue interaction with a bandit wielding a spear. Defeating this enemy will get you the “Heavy Thrust” Skill. Kick the door behind him open and enter the house. There is a secret entrance to the right of the screen. Enter this room to find the Artifact.

Artifact #9: Moon Flask

From the previous collectible, climb two ladders and fight across a rooftop and a balcony with screen dividers until you reach a staircase leading down. At the bottom, you will find a wounded civilian. Go to the left of the wounded man and progress through the opening on the right up the stone stairs. Go up the ladder to find the Moon Flask collectible.

Artifact #10: Rice Bowl

Progress through the level until you cross the bridge and reach the very first shine that you activated in Chapter 1. Enter the burning warehouse on the left and go through the door at the left of the building. This is where you will find the last Lore Collectible Artifact for the mission on the corpse of the vendor that gave you a collectible in the first chapter.

More Trek to Yomi Guides:

Trek to Yomi: All Chapter 1 Health and Stamina Upgrades | Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 1 | Lore Collectibles Guide | Trek to Yomi: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Trek to Yomi: How to Get All 4 Endings | All Endings Explained | Trek to Yomi: All Artifacts in Chapter 2 | Lore Collectibles Guide | Trek to Yomi: All Chapter 2 Health and Stamina Upgrades | Trek to Yomi: How Long Does It Take to Beat? | Trek to Yomi: How to Beat the Chapter 3 Boss | Secret Ending Guide | Trek to Yomi: All Chapter 3 Health and Stamina Upgrades