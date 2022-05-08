How to Make Money Fast in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is a game where you can be anything you want to, including rich. Before you go diving into a pool of Gil, you will need to learn how to drag in large portions of money so you can live in style. There are a few ways to earn money fast in the game, but you will need to master the art of supply and demand to take advantage of them.

Craft Your Way to Riches in Final Fantasy 14

One of the easiest ways to make money is to get into the crafting classes. These classes make items that players are guaranteed to need, like food and armor, along with things that they want, like minions and furniture. To get a feel for which class is making the most money, look at the items that you can only craft at higher levels and then check the market board to see how much they are going for.

While some items may not be popular and sell for little on your server, others may go for over 100,000 Gil. For example, if you are a high-level weaver, you can make some special Fat Cat items. Since Fat Cats are a popular character in the game, these items are desired, so they will sell quickly while still pulling in a decent bit of money.

You will also want to check on how hard it is to get the materials needed to make the items you are going to sell and how much you can buy them for on the market board. Some materials can just be easily bought off the market board for cheap and then used to make a more expensive item for you to sell.

Just be careful not to end up losing money and use a calculator to find out where you stand financially when you are looking at purchasing materials.

Open a Supply Chain in Final Fantasy 14

If you aren’t into crafting, then consider selling the armor you don’t need or gathering materials that are sought after by crafting classes. You can also opt to watch certain items in the market board to buy for cheap and then make a profit off of when you resell them. This method can take quite a bit longer than just selling materials but can work in the long run.

You do need to study the market board and take a look at the things players are asking for when you go into town centers. This will clue you in on which items you need to collect to make a profit. If you have a Free Company, then you can even ask your members to help out with the process of making a lucrative store and then fairly split the payoff with those who contributed.

