Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves – What’s New to the Game?

The second season of Halo Infinite has finally launched and many fans are returning to the shooter to see what’s new and if they want to put the time and money into buying and unlocking the new season’s battle pass.

Luckily, there’s a good deal of new content, hopefully making up for the game’s lack of campaign co-op and Forge mode for some. While players wait for both features to be added, they’ll be treated to the new additions that have finally launched for Halo Infinite Season 2. Take a look below to see what’s new.

New Last Spartan Standing Game Mode

One of the most exciting new additions to Halo Infinite is the Last Spartan Standing game mode. It’s essentially a free-for-all elimination deathmatch that gives 12 players five lives and free reign over a map with one goal: be the last Spartan left alive when the shooting stops.

To make things more interesting, the area of play on the map will shrink as a wall of death pushes the players closer together. It feels pretty close to a Halo version of the tried-and-true battle royale format that’s been so popular over the past several years. While there’s plenty of other great new content that’s been added for Season 2, Last Spartan Standing is certainly a major highlight for the game.

New Multiplayer Maps

In addition to a new permanent game mode, Halo Infinite has added two new maps: Breaker for Big Team Battle and Catalyst for Arena. Both are a lot of fun and add a good deal of much-needed variety to the game modes that players have been sticking to since launch.

Catalyst is a map reminiscent of the Forerunner architecture seen in previous games but with a neat overgrown look to it. Breaker, on the other hand, is a desert level that takes place in an industrial Banished shipyard. Because it’s a Big Team Battle map, the level is pretty enormous and gives players plenty of options on how they want to approach taking on the enemy.

New King of the Hill

King of the Hill has been featured in every Halo game and Halo Infinite is no exception. The version of the game mode featured in the game’s second season, however, is a little bit different from the classic mode seen in other iterations.

The general principles of Halo Infinite‘s King of the Hill remain untouched, two teams battle it out to claim different highlighted areas on the map, but instead of points being awarded for the team that stays inside the area longest, whichever team is able to secure an area gets a point and then a new one spawns. It’s a small difference, but now the focus is on earning points for securing the zones instead of solely trying to spend time inside them.

New Multiplayer Playlists

While King of the Hill and Last Spartan Standing are going to be permanent additions for the season, there will be plenty of other new game modes added to the playlists throughout the season that will rotate periodically. Modes like Landgrab, Ninja Slayer, and Rocket Repulsors will change things up enough to make use of Halo Infinite‘s game mechanics in ways that might not be totally conventional, but still seem like a ton of fun.

Players should keep an eye on the playlists from week to week as they change to see what’s worth dipping into. Who knows, the most popular rotating modes might end up becoming permanent additions in future seasons.

New In-Game Events

Halo Infinite Season One hit the ground running when it came to its limited-time events and it seems like Season Two will keep that trend going. So far, there are three announced events that will be coming to the game over the next several months: Interference (May 3-16,) Fracture: Entrenched (May 24-30,) and Alpha Pack (July 19-August 1.) Alongside the events, exclusive cosmetics will be unlockable for those signing in to play.

New Battle Pass

One of the big incentives for players to come back to Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer offerings are the cosmetic items offered exclusively through the new battle pass. Like in the previous season, there are 100 levels for players to grind through, and even more if you count the smaller event passes that launch with each of the events listed above.

With the new battle pass unlocked, players will have plenty to unlock and do while Season 2 rages on for the next six months or so.