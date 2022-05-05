How to Start a Free Company in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is a game that gives you multiple ways to interact with other players, including joining a player-made Free Company. If you haven’t found players you want to join or have a ton of friends on your server, then you are likely wondering how to start your own Free Company. Luckily, the process of doing this is rather easy once you know where to go.

Where do you Go to Start Your Own Free Company in Final Fantasy 14?

Here are the requirements you will need to meet before trying to make your own Free Company.

Join a Grand Company.

Reach level 25.

To make your own Free Company, you will need to visit the headquarters of the Grand Company you are in. You can see the administrator there to pick up a Petition. Here you will fill out the name and tags for your Free Company. After you get the Petition, you will need to get three other players to sign it and pay a 15,000 GIL registration fee.

After this is done, you will be the leader of your company and can start recruiting members. Up to 512 members can be in a single Free Company. In order to unlock new features, you will need to rank up your grand company.

How Much Control Do I Have Over a Free Company in Final Fantasy 14?

You can have as much or little control over your Free Company as you want. You can make it free for all or vet the members who want to join. You can also assign up to 15 ranks to the company, that grant different privileges to different members. If you have an estate then you control how it’s decorated and you will control who can take out of the company chest.

You can also step down from the role of company leader if you don’t want to keep the role. Like most things in Final Fantasy 14, your Free Company isn’t binding and you can go off to do something on your own at any time.

What Can a Free Company Doin Final Fantasy 14?

A Free Company can set up an estate where players can hang out and buy Personal Chambers that are cheaper than an apartment. They can also offer their members buffs, pull together resources with ease, and have a company chat. It’s a great way to gather together a large pull of players who play regularly.

Depending on the Free Company you want, you can choose different tags. Some Free Companies are free-for-all, while others host role-playing sessions. Other Free Companies may focus on features like raids or PVP.

