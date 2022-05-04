Fortnite: Where to Find the E-11 Blaster Rifle

Currently, Fortnite is packed to the brim with Star Wars content in celebration of May 4th. Classic Star Wars skins are back, the quests are all themed around in-game events and locations, and a small handful of Star Wars weapons have made their way into the loot pool. Obviously, fans are excited to be able to start wielding lightsabers again like they’re Mace Windu, however, the sabers aren’t the only things that have been added to the loot pool.

The E-11 Blaster Rifle, the ones you’d recognize in the hands of a Clonetrooper or Stormtrooper, has also been introduced to the game. The weapon is a powerful gun that’s effective at mid to close-range, so Fortnite players have been scrambling to get it while they still can before the Star Wars event ends on May 17.

E-11 Blaster Rifle Location in Fortnite

Unlike the lightsaber, there are places that players can go to consistently get their hands on the Star Wars blaster. They can be bought at any of the three Stormtrooper Checkpoints that have shown up on the map. To find the locations of all Stormtrooper Checkpoints, take a look at our article about it here. Unfortunately, the blasters aren’t free, but only cost 100 gold, so if you’re looking to consistently find them, you should look there.

Stormtrooper Checkpoints aren’t the only places to get the blasters, however. You can find them in ground loot and in treasure chests across the entire map, same as the lightsabers. If you’re wanting a blaster without wanting to pay for one or aren’t nearby a checkpoint, head to the main areas of interest like the Daily Bugle, Tilted Towers, or Sleepy Sound. Because of how much loot is littered across each of those areas, you’re much more likely to come across an E-11 Blaster there.

The E-11 Blaster, along with the rest of the Star Wars items, will leave the game on May 17 at the end of the event.