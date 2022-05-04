How to Choose Sides in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack gives you the chance to experience the Star Wars story in a new way. You can choose who to side with and get to know characters like Kylo Ren as you explore Batuu. All you need to do is decide which story route you want to take and then embark on the right path.

Who are the Factions in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu?

There are three factions that are vying for your attention on Batuu. These are the following.

Scoundrel Faction

Rebel Faction

First Order Faction

As soon as you arrive on Batuu, you can start making your choices. You can choose between aligning with any of these three or pave your own path and refuse to ally with anyone. You can only align with two factions at the same time, so you will want to choose who you back carefully. Keep in mind that the Rebel Faction and First Order Faction are enemies, so aligning with both won’t go well.

Generally, you can choose to align with the Scoundrel Faction and either the Rebel Faction or the First Order Faction. Remember that whoever you do decide to help out the most will have control over Batuu, not that it will drastically chancge the look of the gamepack.

How do you Choose a Faction in The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

You align with a faction by performing missions for them. When you successfully complete a mission, your influence for the faction will increase. If you complete a mission for First Order, then the Rebel Factions points will decrease and vice versa. Working with the Scoundrel Faction will not influence either of these and is a neutral faction. Keep in mind that there are four new aspirations that are connected to this journey.

Enforcer of Order

Galactic Privateer

Paragon of Hope

Hope Vs. Order

Influence points will help you get close to the Faction and allow you to gain access to special areas and interact with its members. This is the only way you are going to be able to meet and interact with Rey or get inside some of the factions space ships to take a look around.

If you don’t like the way things are going, you can always start over by making a new game.

