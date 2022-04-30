Call Of Duty: Warzone – All The New Caldera Changes You Need To Know | Season 3 Guide

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms kicked off earlier this week and with it comes several changes to the Pacific map, Caldera, as well as new additions that add new ways to play the popular Battle Royale game. These changes and additions include a completely new Point of Interest as well as changes to locales that were already on the island. There is also a new Gulag that players will need to fight in as they attempt to reenter the game and a new Contract that sees players hunting vehicles rather than enemies. So, let’s break down all the changes and new features that have been added to Call of Duty Warzone‘s Caldera Map with Season 3.

Visual Change: New Skybox

The first thing that players will notice before even dropping into the playspace is that the bright and lively sky has been replaced with a much more foreboding stormy skybox. This new aesthetic changes the map’s atmosphere greatly and acts as a great teaser for the eventual arrival of Godzilla and Kong, but this is the least game-changing change seen in the new season.

New Gulag: The Hold

From something you will see from the first moments of the game to a change that will only be seen upon your demise, Warzone Season 3 also introduces an all-new Gulag that comes with a new cutscene that sees you not being brought to the Caldera Mines but rather out to sea. After being loaded into a landing ship and brought aboard one of the battleships that sit in the surrounding water, you are tossed into “The Hold.” The new Gulag has a center area that is, all things considered, pretty open with long sightlines on either side of the walls directly in the center with a decent amount of space to move around. It is on the sides of this center where the players will feel condensed as there are two identical hallways on either side that will quickly put you face-to-weapon with your opponent if you aren’t prepared.

New Point of Interest: Dig Site

This new addition to Caldera sees the remains of beings that have been unearthed, teasing the impending arrival of a certain Kaiju and his fearsome rival. Found in the western part of the map, Dig Site is placed right between Ruins and Mines and shows the horrors that a long-abandoned excavation found several the skeletons of dead monsters that might have been better left buried. Players who visit the location will be able to run through the tents and machinery left behind as well as the remains of the colossal creatures as they search for supply boxes and maybe even grab a new contract.

The Runway found in the northeast region of the map has been rebuilt, with several new structures being added to the Point of Interest. These include barracks and hangers that replace the overgrowth of the jungle and abandoned lodgings. Old decommissioned planes also serve as cover, though the large open areas of the location make you an easy target for anyone taking aim at you when you decide to make a break for it.

The top of Caldera has never looked so good as the central volcano location is now a fully built up locale that comes with a fresh look, which includes banners bearing the insignia of the organization Monarch, the namesake of the upcoming Operation Monarch kicking off in a few weeks. The location will also include brand-new Constructs, Supply Boxes, Contracts, and ascenders. The now fully constructed towers also act as great vantage points and provide players a great path to parachute down to the rest of the map’s Points of Interest.

Thanks to the shifting tides, the Lagoon found to the west of the island sees new pathways and cover revealed. The sandbank is dotted with the wreckage of ships and vehicles for players to use as cover, which will be imperative as while this new route means you no longer need to take the bridge, the cliffside gives any enemies the high ground advantage.

New Feature: “Sabotage” Contract

To finish this off, there has also been a new Contract added known as “Sabotage.” This Contract will mark a vehicle on the map that players will be tasked with destroying, which will give them an Armored Truck dropped in by plane, letting you tear through the island in style.

You can see the full list of the patch notes for Call of Duty Warzone Season 3, which includes a list of weapon tuning and gameplay tweaks, linked here.

