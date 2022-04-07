LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | A New Hope

Minikits are back in a galaxy far, far away. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage has five hidden minikits in each level — find them all to build a micro vehicle you can unlock from the holo menu. Minikits are hidden practically everywhere in a level, and most of them are only available when playing levels in Freeplay Mode.

In Freeplay, you can freely swap characters to access interactive objects you couldn’t on your first playthrough. Sometimes you’ll even unlock totally new elaborate areas. Exploring levels for minikits is a very different experience than Story Mode, and if you’re ever lost or confused trying to find the Minikits, we’ve got a full guide explaining how to get them all in Episode 4: A New Hope below.

Level 1: Boarding Party

Minikit #1: For one tricky minikit, you must find and short four bat aliens.

Alien #1 : After the first shootout, the rebels will retreat through another door you need to solve a puzzle to open. In this area, look to the ceiling for an optional path up using grapple. There’s one alien up there.

: After the first shootout, the rebels will retreat through another door you need to solve a puzzle to open. In this area, look to the ceiling for an optional path up using grapple. There’s one alien up there. Alien #2 : Later down the same hallway, past the troopers, there’s a floor that will crumble when you get close. Don’t fall down! Use the Rebellion Terminal to unlock the door past the destroyed floor.

: Later down the same hallway, past the troopers, there’s a floor that will crumble when you get close. Don’t fall down! Use the Rebellion Terminal to unlock the door past the destroyed floor. Alien #3 : On the path past Minikit #2, there’s an alien on the ceiling.

: On the path past Minikit #2, there’s an alien on the ceiling. Alien #4: In the same upper ceiling path found above the fire / locked door hallway. You can also find the alien by grappling up from the dance club room.

Minikit #2: Reach the hallway where Darth Vader is fighting rebels behind the glass windows. To the left, there’s a device attached to the top of the door. Use a Jedi to open it, then drop down and go through the underpath to get this kit.

Minikit #3: Past Minikit #2, and past the alien, open the hatch and reach a new hallway. Down this path you’ll encounter a dance club. Defeat the troopers then use a Jedi on the Rebels. Choose to “Distract” so all three are dancing! Then construct the hopping bricks.

Minikit #4: In the room with the snipers where you have to move the holoprojector around, stormtroopers will blast through the left door. Inside, there are four buttons you have to press at the same time. Mount the Gonk Droid to stand on one bottom, then swap to C-3P0 (or any Protocol Droid) in Freeplay and split him to press two more.

Minikit #5: Found at the very end of the level. As R2-D2 and C-3P0, reach the hallway with the escape pods. The kit is in the escape pod opposite the level exit. Open it and smash all the stuff inside.

Level 2: Hunk of Junk

Minikit #1: Requires a Scavenger. Located in the bay near the cockpit side of the Millenium Falcon. Requires the Net Launcher to climb to this kit.

Minikit #2: Unlock the Imperial Terminal door with the conveyor LEGO machine. Mount and ride a Gonk Droid to the holographic marker to get the hopping pieces that construct a kit.

Minikit #3: Unlock the Rebel Terminal door and pull both large machines to open the hatch and reveal a minikit.

Minikit #4: On the upper level, look for a small door that leads into an interior room. The door is near one of the crane ladders. Smash the LEGO crates inside to build the kit.

Minikit #5: After dropping the deflector dish onto the Millenium Falcon, the upper level bay doors will open. Check inside the large bay door near one of the crane ladders.

Level 3: Best Leia’d Plans

Minikit #1: To earn this minikit, you need to find and destroy three mouse droids.

Droid #1 : The first mouse droid is above the first floor. Go to the circular room with a giant hole in the center. On the ledge opposite the turbo lift, a hero can grapple onto the orange LEGO above and find the droid spinning around the circle.

: The first mouse droid is above the first floor. Go to the circular room with a giant hole in the center. On the ledge opposite the turbo lift, a hero can grapple onto the orange LEGO above and find the droid spinning around the circle. Droid #2 : Use the hidden optional lift on the second floor (grapple up from the bottomless pit on the first floor) to reach another circular room where a trooper runs off with a door power source. A droid is circling this area.

: Use the hidden optional lift on the second floor (grapple up from the bottomless pit on the first floor) to reach another circular room where a trooper runs off with a door power source. A droid is circling this area. Droid #3: The last droid is accessed from the same room as the previous droid. Go to the hatch you climbed up from and use the orange pull handle to open a door. Any Bounty Hunter can pull it down. Inside the Meeting Room, you’ll find one last droid.

Minikit #2: At the Detention Block, immediately turn around and enter the room behind you.

Minikit #3: Reach the hidden floor accessible from the second floor lift — you’ll need to reach this area for Droid #2 and Droid #3. Climb up into a circular room and turn around to pull down the orange handle. Smash all the LEGO objects to the left to construct a minikit.

Minikit #4: In the optional floor, the same area as Minikit #3, you need to recover the power source and unlock the door. Switch to a Scoundrel and target the interior of the bottomless pit — there’s a sharpshooter spot you can destroy to unlock the door, then cross the zipline and collect the keycard. The power source is through the keycard door and the minikit is through the unpowered door.

Minikit #5: From the ladder in the optional floor — go through the two black doors to get this easy-to-miss minikit.

Level 4: This Is Some Rescue

Minikit #1: At the very start of the level, use the Protocol Droid Terminal to acquire a key. Then travel to the Officer with the Keycard — behind him is door locked with gold LEGO pistons. Melt the gold LEGO and enter the hidden room. Use the Key Terminal to access this minikit.

Minikit #2: In the hidden room, use a Jedi to stack the LEGO crates to reach the upper corner and cut through the LEGO with your lightsaber.

Minikit #3: With Luke and Leia, you’ll immediately get into a fight with Stormtroopers. Unlock the Imperial Terminal to get this minikit.

Minikit #4: Before the bridge section, use the Astromech Terminal right outside the doors. The bridge will extend, and acrobatic poles will appear on one of the walls. Swing up with a Jedi.

Minikit #5: To earn this minikit, you must destroy three mouse droids.

Droid #1 : In the first hallway, at the bend where the officer retreats behind a turret.

: In the first hallway, at the bend where the officer retreats behind a turret. Droid #2 : The second droid is in the arena where Luke and Leia first appear and fight a squad of stormtroopers.

: The second droid is in the arena where Luke and Leia first appear and fight a squad of stormtroopers. Droid #3: The last droid is found as you exit the bridge section. Its through the doors to the level exit.

Level 5: Stay On Target

Minikit #1: At the start of the trench run, look for a ship / protocol droid that’s glowing a bright white. Blast it to automatically collect this kit.

Minikit #2: In the open area with four towers you need to destroy, look on the front-left corner of for a glowing panel. Break it and you’ll collect a minikit.

Minikit #3: Another minikit is located in a tower. Destroy all the towers you can in the open arena area!

Minikit #4: Keep blasting Tie Fighters. Destoy the marked fighters — the ones with red on the reticule.

Minikit #5: Finally, destroy all the dishes on the walls of the arena.