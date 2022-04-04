Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find A Secret Boss Rush | Optional Path Guide

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is packed with a surprising amount of content. And a lot of that content is totally hidden — you’ll have to find it for yourself. One of the strangest recent discoveries is an entire alternate level path found in World 4: Winter Horns. In one level, you’ll fight across a bridge and deal with enemy ambushes along the way. There’s an entire hidden path on the upper levels that can only be accessed from an extremely hidden room. You’ll have to find a secret area, which leads to a secret area, which leads to yet another secret area. Learn how to find this fun (and challenging) secret in the full guide below.

Secret Battle At Blizzard Bridge Hard Mode Path

There’s an optional hard boss rush path in “The Battle at Blizzard Bridge” — this is a totally optional secret path. It isn’t required to earn all the Waddle Dees. The only reason to do it is for the fun of the challenge.

To access the secret bonus boss rush path , start the level. At the very start, go to the left and enter the rubble to find the secret Maxim Tomato . This small area is required to complete a mission.

, start the level. At the very start, go to the left and enter the rubble to find the secret . This small area is required to complete a mission. In this alcove, in the background, you can jump and float onto some hard-to-see blocks. These blocks lead up to a treasure chest with a capsule toy inside.

Near the treasure chest, there’s an open window. Jump inside to reach a small room with an exit star.

The star will fly you to the upper path of the level. There are alternate miniboss battles at the top that are much more challenging. You’ll have to fight double the big boss opponents! Why follow this path? At the end you’ll find lots of extra Star Coins and a free Capsule Toy. Not a huge reward, but if you’ve done everything in Kirby, why not check out this secret alternate level?

