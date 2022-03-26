Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Elemental Damage Explained

There are a lot of systems at play in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. From wards to spells to the many permeations of each weapon type, players need to keep a lot of things straight in their heads if they want to make it to the end of Tina’s tabletop RPG.

One element in the game that gets a brief explanation before making way for even more mechanics is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ elemental damage system. It’s brought up briefly in dialogue, but there’s not a great formal explanation of how each element reacts to each different type of health bar.

More Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Guides:

How to Fast Travel in the Overworld | Shift Codes List March 2022 | Class Guide | ‘Connection Lost’ Shift Error Fix

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Damage Types

There are six different types of damage players can output in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: physical, frost, fire, poison, lightning, and dark magic with each having its own attributes. For example, physical damage has no unique effect, frost can freeze enemies in place, fire, poison, and lightning deal damage over time, and dark magic heals the user. They each all deal different damage depending on what type of health the enemy has.

In order to deal the most amount of damage possible, make sure to utilize the information below and take advantage of each enemy type’s weaknesses.

Physical

Physical damage deals 100% damage across the board, no matter what type of health the enemy has. It’s always a safe bet to use a weapon that does physical damage, but it also means that players can’t take advantage of the weaknesses that enemies have.

Fire

Fire damage deals 125% damage to flesh (red health,) 95% damage to armor (yellow health,) 95% damage to shield (blue health,) and 80%* damage to bone (grey health.)

Poison

Poison damage deals 95% damage to flesh (red health,) 125% damage to armor (yellow health,) 80%* damage to shield (blue health,) and 95% damage to bone (grey health.)

Frost

Frost damage deals 80%* damage to flesh (red health,) 95% damage to armor (yellow health,) 95% damage to shield (blue health,) and 115% damage to bone (grey health.)

Lightning

Lightning damage deals 95% damage to flesh (red health,) 80%* damage to armor (yellow health,) 175% damage to shield (blue health,) and 95% damage to bone (grey health.)

Dark Magic

Dark magic damage deals 90% damage across the board, no matter what type of health the enemy has. While it deals less damage, it certainly has its benefits as all damage done with it, heals the user.

*Damage done fluctuates by 10% depending on which difficulty mode the player chooses. “Relaxed” deals 90%, “Balanced” deals 80%, and “Intense” deals 70%.