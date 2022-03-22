Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Complete “Zashiki-warashi” | Side-quest Guide

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches a barrage of side-quests at the player very early in the game. By Chapter 2, you’ll be overwhelmed with dozens of side-quests, and if you want to unlock all your most useful abilities to explore everything in the city, you’ll need to complete them. Many of the side-quests are pretty quick and simple. You’ll enter an area and fight enemies in a pocket dimension. Clearing out the enemies and using Spirit Vision is enough to earn your reward.

Not so with all the side-quests. The first side-quest you can complete is “Zashiki-warashi” and it actually requires a little exploration, a little reading, and a little problem-solving to complete. At this stage in the game, you don’t yet know every skill to conquer the quests, and this particular quest is actually pretty puzzling. None of the other quests I’ve encountered so far in Chapter 2 even come close. If you’re lost, here’s a quick guide to help you navigate the side-quest and earn your valuable Magatama reward.

Zashiki-warashi | Side-quest Guide

The Zashiki-warashi side-quest unlocks in Chapter 2. After collecting the arrow, you’ll travel south for the “A Maze of Death” main mission. At this point, you’ll be able to talk to the Old Woman outside the house at the “Zashiki-warashi” marker.

To complete this quest, you need to solve a small puzzle and locate the lost yokai. Here’s how to do it. At the start of the quest, the old woman will give you a Shio Senbei rice cracker and tell you to place it in a blue bowl.

Inside the house, go to the bedroom and use Spirit Vision to reveal the invisible buddhist altar at the wall with scuff marks. Collect the key inside.

to reveal the at the wall with scuff marks. inside. Enter the living room and open the sliding door. Use the key to unlock the lock box . Inside the lock box is a map showing a hidden room .

to . Inside the lock box is a showing a . Enter the room with two sliding doors and a large empty wall. Use Spirit Vision on the wall to reveal a hidden door.

Go inside and dispel the evil spirit of the landlord. Place the rice cracker in the bowl and talk to the yokai. Now you can leave and collect your reward. You’ll earn spirits, cash, and a powerful Magatama which allows you to unlock the best skills in the game. I recommend saving those up for the Tengu Summoning ability ASAP so you can explore every inch of the city.

More Ghostwire: Tokyo guides:

Does Ghostwire Have Multiplayer? | Is Ghostwire On Gamepass? | Can You Play Ghostwire Offline? | Is Ghostwire Coming To PC? | Is Ghostwire Open-World?