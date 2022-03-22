Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Find All Relics | Locations Guide

If you want to unlock new costumes, more paper dolls for saving spirits, and lots of cash you’re going to want to find the many lost relics of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Relics are treasures hidden throughout the incredibly dense open-world map, and they’re ridiculously hard to find. For each relic you find, there’s a cat stall that will reward you with cash. Bring in multiple requests and you’ll earn other types of rewards you can’t get anywhere else.

There are two additional ways to discover relics — other than finding them yourself. You can increase your Spirit Vision scan range very early in the game. At the cost of 25 skill points, you can boost your scan range to 50m, and relics are marked. Once you find major shrines, you can donate cash to the prayer box and make a wish. One of those wishes will instantly mark an unknown treasure nearby for 500 bucks. Not a bad trade off.

All Relics Locations Guide

Relics are special collectibles. Once found, you can turn them in at special neko shops marked in green or yellow. These shops trade relics for rewards — you’ll earn cash and other rewards for turning in all of the requests.

Kagura Suzu: Akisawa Shrine – Located in the first Torii shrine you purify.

Lion Mask: Safehouse – At the Enzancho Safehouse, open the lockers behind the apartment building. The right locker contains this treasure.

Daruma: Safehouse – Inside the safehouse itself, enter the bedroom area. In the back-right corner you’ll find this easy-to-miss treasure.

Kendama: Zashiki-warashi – During this side-mission, look in the lower drawer in the room with the secret door to the Zashiki-warashi’s location.

Model Supercar: Deep Cleaning – In the Volunteer Center, find this yellow toy on the table. Its in the room to your left just as you enter through the front doors.

Golden Tea Bowl: Shiroyama Shrine – In Shiroyama Shrine, during the “Maze of Death” main mission, you’ll need to clear out three Torii Shrines. In this same area, look for a small shrine to the west of the landmark marker.

Ghastly Knife: Tsukinami Dai-ichi Park – Located in the park south of Shiroyama Shrine. Inside the women’s restroom, in the last stall.

Film Camera: Shiroyama Shrine – In a white tent directly north of the Shiroyama Shrine fast travel point. Go north, and over the fence past the street vendors. The tent is in the small park.

Model Frilled Lizard: The Hoarder’s House – Enter the first room of the second floor. Inside the closet to the left. Open the right side of the sliding door.

Utamaro Ukiyo-e: The Voice In The Wall – In the Crystal Fairy Hotel you’ll explore in the “Voice In The Wall” side-quest, enter the secret room blocked by a Yokai and collect the painting on the wall above the bed.

Kite: Namita Shrine – On the building rooftop to the east of the shrine, you’ll find a kite caught in the satellite dish. Use Spirit Vision and look east from the shrine rooftop to spot it.

Shakokidogu: Yashin Shrine – At the construction site, reach the underground chamber where you encounter the Scissor Woman. In the southwest corner, you’ll find a cardboard box with this relic.

Portrait of a Spirit: Kuo Shrine – Inside the shrine at the retail complex. You’ll reach this shrine while completing the “Maze of Death” main mission while working your way up to the observation deck.

Randerosu: Crimson Moon – During the Crimson Moon side-quest, you’ll be sent to investigate three locations. In the center (west-most) tower, go up until you reach a Spirit Defense event with cop Visitors. Defeat them and the backpack is on the ground nearby.

Maneki Neko: Shibuya Station – During the “Buried Life” main quest, you’ll keep going underground under you reach an arcade with multiple headless students. The cat statue is in the hallway outside.

Ghastly Knife: Shibuya Station – Past the cat statue, you’ll enter a passage guarded by a red umbrella visitor. There are restrooms to the left. Enter the Men’s Restroom and check inside the stalls.

Inugami Mummy: Shibuya Station – Continuing to the train tracks, you’ll have to walk until you reach a dead end with a construction area to the left. Continue into the buried tunnel and you’ll find this head.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more updates!]

