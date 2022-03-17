Grand Theft Auto Online: How To Make A Solo Session on PC

Grand Theft Auto Online is extremely popular. Between the general mayhem that the base game offers and the dedicated roleplay servers, there’s just about something for everyone within it. While the general appeal of the game is to have fun in the sandbox with other people online, some are looking to play alone.

Unfortunately, as the title of the game suggests, there aren’t a lot of true solo options immediately available when booting up GTA Online. While players can play alone on smaller servers, there’s always the chance that they’ll run into other players which some are looking to avoid entirely.

Luckily, there is a way to play alone on PC without needing to disconnect from the internet. Players will simply need to navigate some menus and then they can be free to explore the vast world of GTA Online without the anxiety of running into other people.

GTA Online PC Solo Session Guide

Pointed out first by NBD3-R on the GTA 5 Steam community, avoiding griefers on PC is pretty straightforward.

First, start running the game on your PC and then right-click on the taskbar and click “Task Manager.” Inside the Task Manager, click “Performance,” then look for the button that says “Open Resource Monitor” and click on it as well. You should have GTA 5 running in the background which should show up in the list of processes in the Resource Monitor as “GTA5.exe.”

Right-click on GTA5.exe and select “Suspend Process.” Wait ten seconds or so and then right-click on it again and select “Resume Process.” This should interrupt the connection to the point where the game will still run, but be in an offline mode.

Different players have found different ways of tricking GTA into letting them play offline, but this way works consistently and only takes a few seconds. That said, this certainly isn’t the only way to enable offline play.