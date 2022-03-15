Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – How To Free Up Inventory Space | Disassembly Guide

Stranger of Paradise dumps a whole lot of useless loot in your lap very quickly. You’ll fill your 500 item limit after a few missions — then you’ll have to start freeing up space or all that new gear goes nowhere. Final Fantasy Origin makes this surprisingly difficult, so we’re going to explain this very basic feature that almost every game has, that also shouldn’t be difficult to do. For whatever reason, dealing with your inventory in Stranger of Paradise is a massive hassle. Here’s how to make it slightly less annoying.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an action-RPG with the heart of a looter shooter like Destiny 2. You don’t gain levels — instead, your Gear Level increases as you equip more stuff. Your Gear Level is everything, and you’ll be earning so much randomly generated gear, you’ll want to pause and equip mid-battle in almost every level. You’ll want to keep as much space open as possible for items, because you also have to manage the equipment of your allies. We can’t slay Chaos without the best items, and you can’t collect items if you’ve got a full inventory.

How To Free Up Inventory Space | Disassembly Guide

On the World Map, open the [Main Menu] then tap right to the [Smithy]. Open the [Smithy] and you’ll find the [Disassembly] option.

Unlike Nioh 2, there’s no easy quick way to dismantle your gear. The best way (for me) was this: press [R3] on PS4 / PS5 or [RS] on Xbox Series X / S. This changes the item order — you’ll want to swap to Equipment Level order. From there, you can easily mark the items at the bottom of the list and scroll up until you reach your higher-level equipment.

You’ll need to clear out gear every few missions. Later in the game, you’ll get even more trash in your inventory to deal with, and there’s no easy way to dump it all. At least you can easily equip yourself and your party with the best possible gear. In [Battle Settings] press Optimize Equipment and all your characters will be equipped with the highest gear score items they can equip. This doesn’t take into account job affinity so you may want to adjust your gear after optimizing. Really, this feature is just insanely good for upper your gear score mid-mission and ignoring all that inventory fiddling.

That’s it! It took us way too long to figure out this very basic part of the game, but you’ll need to know how it works very quickly if you’re progressing past the demo. Trust us.