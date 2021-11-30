Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Expand Your Secret Base & Get Spheres | Grand Underground Guide

The Underground has grown in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The Grand Underground replaces the old feature, expanding the area to a vast underworld that’s packed with Pokemon you can catch. There are other activities to find in the underground, and one of them is building up your Secret Base. Like in the original game, you’ll get a Secret Base you can fill with statues to increase your chances of encountering certain types of Pokemon. Its just a small bonus, but a worthwhile one — and if you’re sick of your Secret Base’s small size, there’s a way to increase your living space.

The Grand Underground is a huge explorable area with entrances all over Sinnoh. There are “regions” under each entrance, with their own little biomes. There are Pokemon to catch here you can’t find anywhere else, but catching them can be ridiculously difficult — unless you use Dusk Balls, which always work better in the dark underground. There are other treasures you can find while digging, and digging is what you’ll want to do. If you have extra useless treasures you don’t want, you can sell them to Hiker NPCs for Spheres, which you can then trade for much more valuable items.

To get more spheres by trading treasures you find while digging in the Grand Underground, you need to find characters named Hikers. These trading NPCs can do different things for you — you can exchange treasure, or you can spend spheres to purchase upgrades for your Secret Base.

Where To Find NPC Traders : An NPC that will trade treasures for spheres and can also expand your Secret Base is found in the northwest of the Battle Zone Grand Underground area. You can also find an easy trader. From the Twin Leaf Grand Underground entrance, go straight down to encounter a trader. You’ll find these NPCs in all four sections of the Grand Underground.

If you don’t know about these characters, they can be extremely easy to miss. If you dig often, you’ll start collecting lots of useless treasure you really have no use for in your base. Use these NPCs to gain Spheres, and trade the Spheres for super valuable items — Evolution Stones are great picks, or handy Heart Scales.

Heart Scales are traded to the Move Reminder to re-learn moves for your Pokemon. The Move Reminder is located in Pastoria City. In exchange for Heart Scales, he’ll allow your Pokemon to re-learn a forgotten ability. After paying 10 Heart Scales, the Move Reminder will provide his service for free.

Get way more out of the Grand Underground, stack up more Spheres, and get more prizes with less work — this is a totally new feature to the remake, so don’t miss out on the special Grand Underground vendors.