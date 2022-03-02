The horror…the horror! Ok, not really, but in the video game world there are a bunch of horror titles to play with. But, for some of you out there, you might want to take the co-op route in order to “brave the terror” together and ensure that you survive. So with that, allow us to show you the 10 NEW Co-op Horror Games of 2022!

#10 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: 2022

Let’s start out with a franchise that has tried to do a lot with what it means to be scared in a video game: Outlast. The first two games of the franchise tried to mix psychological horror with jump scares and a wondering of what really was going on as you tried to survive.

And now, a prequel to those two games arrives with The Outlast Trials. In this one, you and your friends will be transported back to the Cold War during the original experiments that caused the first two games to be made.

You’ll be subjected to all sorts of mind-bending things and have to endure if you are to survive. The question is, how long can your mind handle the terror to come? And will your friends be there to help you when you need them…?

#9 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 7, 2022

And now to a game that just came out recently and has made a lot of people happy, Dying Light 2. This sequel to the hit game from Techland builds upon all that came before it, but also makes sure to scare you as you traverse this new land.

It’s set 15 years after the first game so playing the original is NOT required. Furthermore, you’re in a new location and with a new character, one who is both human…and not.

Yep, you’re infected, and part of your mission is to not just change the course of The City with your decisions, but ensure you don’t go full zombie, because then you’re as good as dead. Er…undead.

Dying Light 2 makes sure your choice matter, and you can play with up to 4 players in co-op to explore The City and see all the wonders, and horrors, it has to offer.

#8 Evil Dead – The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publishers: Boss Team Games, Boss Team Games, LLC

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 13, 2022

Groovy…sorry, we had to do that, it’s law.

Anyway, Evil Dead The Game is based off of the Evil Dead movie as well as the TV series starring Bruce Campbell. The game puts you in the shoes and (chainsaw hand) of Ash, as well as other characters from the franchise. You’ll team up with your friends and others to take on all sorts of threats in the Evil Dead world in order to seal breaches and stop them from crossing over.

Ash, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar and more will be under your control, each with their own ways of getting through the monster hordes, so be ready no matter whom you pick.

This game is aiming to be over the top and unapologetic in how fun and messy (enemy-wise) it’s going to get. So grab your boomstick and let’s rock.

#7 We Were Here Forever

Developer: TMG Studios B.V.

Publisher: TMG Studios B.V.

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release Date: Q2 2022

Well if that doesn’t sound like a horror title, we don’t know what does. Believe it or not, We Were Here Forever is actually the fourth game in a line of them. We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together started this “Castle Rock Journey” and this one continues it. But, don’t fear (pun intended), you don’t have to play the others to play this one as each is its own adventure.

You and your friends will be taken to Castle Rock, but how you got there is a complete mystery. What isn’t a mystery is that there are “ancient forces” after you and you must survive the experience in order to make it out and find out the truth. If you want to find out the truth that is.

#6 Ripout

Developer: Pet Project Games

Publishers: Pet Project Games, 3D Realms

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: 2022

Sometimes the true horror of certain things is really not knowing what’s going to happen from one moment to the next. And Ripout is going to be a game that tries to do that when it releases later this year.

Why is that? Because you and your squad are going to be dropped into a number of derelict space ships out there in the vast cosmos. Nothing wrong with that, right? Except, each ship is different, and has a variety of monsters and aliens for you to take down.

As such, you’ll need to ensure that you’re outfitted for war and are prepared for whatever may come…because you’ll never know what’s in the next ship compartment.

This is a title for those who want something different every time, and we have to admit, it does sound enticing.

#5 Level Zero

Developer: DogHowl Games

Publisher: DogHowl Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: “Soon”

No, really, that’s what they have on their Steam page, we didn’t make this up!

Regardless, Level Zero is an online game that will be testing the teamwork of not just you and your friends…but your enemies as well.

Because in this co-op PVP title, there are two groups on a broken down space station. The first is a group of survivors from an “energetic disaster”. Their mission? Fix the ship and ensure that the monsters don’t kill them before they can power it back up.

The other group is that of the monsters. Their mission is to kill the survivors before the ship is repaired and not be caught in certain traps along the way.

Each team has mission goals and parameters to complete, and who actually “wins” will depend on just how well you and your squad can get your jobs done in a good amount of time.

…good luck.

#4 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 20, 2022

If you recall, and liked the game The Forest, then Sons of the Forest is for you…because it’s the sequel to that game.

While the team at Endnight Games has been most silent about what to expect ahead of its May release, we do know some things based off the trailer, as well as what was in The Forest.

For example, the game will have you exploring not just the titular forest and a network of cave systems, but you’ll be building up a base, crafting for items, and ensuring during the day that you’re ready for what happens late at night.

Because in this forest…nothing good happens at night.

While all of this is a bit vague, that just makes fans excited even more. Because they really liked the first game, and they want this one to be just as good.

#3 Ghost Exile

Developer: LostOneTeam

Publisher: LostOneTeam

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: January 7, 2022

If you can’t wait for some of these games to come out, there are other horror co-op titles that you can try out right now, and Ghost Exile on Steam is one of them. What’s more, it’s very positively reviewed, always something you want to hear.

The twist? You’re the one who is willingly going after the ghosts. Yes, you’re the ghost hunter and it’s your job to find them, see what they really are, and then exorcise them in order to free the place they’re haunting.

…but be careful…if you do things wrong…things can get rather nasty.

By working with your friends, you’ll be able to search the premises and ensure that you got a lot of info before you try and get rid of the ghost.

…good luck with that! Nothing possibly could go wrong…

#2 Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Game

Developer: Gun Media Holdings

Publisher: Sumo Digital

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Release Date: 2022

Fresh off the release of the Netflix movie, Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Game is coming later this year and is aiming to put a spin on the “asymmetrical multiplayer franchise”.

This is the same team that made the Friday The 13th game that had a lot of people having fun being Jason or the counselors that were doomed to die by his hands (more or less).

So what does this game due to change it up? Well, unlike their previous title, it’s not 1v8, it’s actually 3v4. How so? Well, instead of one villain to fear, there are three. And so you’ll have to deal with the entire Slaughter Family as you try and flee for your lives.

The team didn’t want to make the same game twice, and it looks like they’ll live up to that promise.

#1 SCP Pandemic

Developer: Affray Interactive

Publisher: Affray LLC

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 22, 2022

Finally, one last game that you can play right now.

SCP Pandemic is a game where you’re going up against a corporation that decided to try and infect the human psyche and just…wipe out everything. Such nice people.

You are a fireteam assembled by governments in order to take out one of the facilities owned by the makers of this mess, the SCP Foundation. But, as you might expect, nothing ever goes the way you want it to, and a massive containment breach happens as you try and raid the building.

Now, you must complete you mission and withstand the massive numbers of monsters and other things in the facility in order to survive.

You’ll need to work together to make it through this game, but can you do that? Play and find out.