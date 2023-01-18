13 BEST Space Strategy Games of 2022

If you enjoy strategy games, then you’re in luck. 2022 has quite a few titles that we can’t wait to try out. In this particular list, we will highlight some of the best upcoming strategy games that are set in space. Those looking for a science fiction thriller experience will want to keep tabs on these incredible games. With that said, don’t put too much focus here on the ranking as most of these games have yet to make their way into the market.

Disclaimer: Homeworld 3, Alliance of the Sacred Suns, SpaceBourne 2, Falling Frontier, Fragile Existence and Deliver us Mars has been removed as it’s no longer expected in 2022.

#13 Stellar Monarch 2

Developer: Silver Lemur Games

Publisher: Silver Lemur Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 03, 2022

They say it’s good to be a ruler, but is that true? Play Stellar Monarch 2 and see what it’s like to be the leader of a mighty space empire.

The title will put you as the head honcho, meaning you do head honcho things. Specifically, you make sure the empire is running on a large scale. You won’t be building anything yourself. You have people to do that for you!

Instead, you’ll ensure that the high houses of your empire are still on your side or deal with threats from within. Your decisions will affect how your empire prospers, so choose wisely!

#12 Among Us VR

Developer: InnerSloth / Schell Games

Publisher: InnerSloth

Platform: PC PS4

Release Date: November 10, 2022

Just when you thought the popular mobile/PC/console game couldn’t get any bigger, they put it into the VR space.

Among Us VR is exactly what it sounds like. You’re going to play the hit game from a first-person perspective. That means you’ll be in the midst of it and have to pay attention more than ever to survive the Imposter among you.

But while you’re trying to figure out who did it, don’t forget to do tasks!

So dive into the VR version of the beloved title and see how well you do. But always remember, one of you playing is always lying.

#11 Astro Colony

Developer: Terad Games

Publisher: Terad Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 07, 2022

Astro Colony is not your typical space title. In the game, your goal is to explore the universe, not for personal interest or even to create a space empire. Instead, your goal is to make a network of work facilities and transport areas!

You’ll go from planet to planet and roam the land so you can learn how best to build upon it. Once you’re ready, get your robots and fellow humans ready to work! Provide them with their every need so that life in space can go smoothly!

Research new technologies to help things go even better, and then prepare to see what space has to offer you!

#10 Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander

Developer: Walternate Realities

Publisher: Walternate Realities

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 24, 2022

Do you think you have what it takes to be a great ship builder who can lead their crew through any danger? If so, get Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander!

The game lets you build an epic starship from scratch, and you can make it look any way you desire! Do you want a starship that looks dope and is overloaded with weapons? Do you want a sleek vessel that can easily move through space? Or perhaps a defensive juggernaut that can withstand any damage? The choice is yours!

Once you build your ship, manage your crew and lead them on quests and through tense battles!

#9 Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Release date: May 24, 2022

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: Microsoft Windows

For a different kind of strategy game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is one to look at. Because in this game, you’re not piloting ships, you’re literally breaking them into pieces. Not what you were expecting, right? Except, that’s what you’ll be doing.

You’ll need to cut into the ships, salvage what you can, and ensure you get the maximum profit. But don’t get careless with your tools! They can help you cut through things quickly, but if you’re not careful, it’ll cause damage that’ll force you to stop the salvage and negate some of your profits. So cut carefully, efficient, and with your bottom line in mind.

After all…it’s business.

#8 Galactic Civilizations IV

Release date: April 26, 2022

Developer: Stardock

Publisher: Stardock

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’ve never played the previous Galactic Civilizations titles, you don’t need to worry, this one just take the baton of the others and moves forward with it. You will be the head of humanity as it has discovered faster than light travel and now sees itself on the galactic stage.

Now, with thousands of worlds ahead of you, and the potential for true domination of the galaxy, you set out to learn new technologies, advanced yourself in terms of might, and see whether your future is one as ruler, diplomat, or something in between.

There are plenty of places to go, alien races to interact with, and more. Each game loop will be different if you let it be. So don’t be afraid to see just how vast this galaxy is.

#7 Star Ocean The Divine Force

Release date: October 27, 2022

Developer: tri-Ace

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Square Enix, Eidos Interactive

The Star Ocean series is about to make a big return this October, and hopefully with Star Ocean The Divine Force, people will get to experience just how grand this series can be.

In the title, you’ll play as a simple transport pilot who gets shot down on a routine mission and ends upon a planet that is very much underdeveloped compared to the galactic civilization he’s a part of. Now, he must team up with a princess in order to save her kingdom, and in the process, set off a series of events that’ll span the whole universe!

If that sounds like your kind of RPG adventure, you’ll want to get this game.

#6 Starship Troopers – Terran Command

Developer: The Artistocrats

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

This year we get to add a new game for the Starship Troops franchise called Starship Troopers – Terran Command. The game is centered around a group of troopers having to save the planet of Kwalasha. Used primarily as a mining facility for resources, a swarm of insects bursts into the scene. Now, outmatched with a growing number of giant alien parasites, players will need to use their wit and tactics to save the mining facility from being completely lost.

#5 Out There: Oceans of Time

Developer: Mi-Clos Studio, Goblinz Studio

Publisher: Modern Wolf, Fractale

Platform: PC

Release: February 10, 2022

Out There: Oceans of Time is an upcoming management and adventure game. In this title, players are taking the role of Commander Nyx as you seek out a cosmic villain that’s looking to take control of the galaxy. You’ll explore different planets, interact with alien races, recruit new members, earn trust, and build up a crew to venture through the different star systems. As it stands right now, the developers promise a deep and branching narrative for players to partake in, so if you want a bit more unique experience playing through this game, then this might be something to pique your interest.

#4 Distant Worlds 2

Developer: Code Force

Publisher: Slitherine

Platform: PC

Release: March 10, 2022

We have a few 4X grand strategy games on this list worth checking out. Another one of those is Distant Worlds 2. Much like some of the other games on this list, players are picking a faction and trying to build it up. This means acquiring resources, making trades, fighting off hostile enemies or factions, and exploring a vast start system. Developers have also added a game editor mode that allows players to build up their own unique galaxy to play in. This will give players more freedom in building out their own custom gameplay experience to enjoy or potentially share with others.

#3 Terra Invicta

Developer: Pavonis Interactive

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Terra Invicta is an upcoming 4X grand strategy game. In this title, an alien invasion is discovered, and the world is split between different sides. With the arrival of these alien species coming at any moment, players will be taking control of one faction out of several options. Essentially the factions are broken down to their outlooks on the invasion. This could be anything from crafting a defensive force to push these creatures back, a group looking to flee the solar system, or even a group seeking to welcome the invasion with open arms. From there, it’s a battle to gain territory and resources to keep your faction on top. This means capturing control points, building up resources, conducting proxy wars, and building your territory to the outskirts of our solar system.

#2 Ixion

Developer: Bulwark Studios

Publisher: Kasedo Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

IXION has players taking control over a group of survivors in space where you’re seeking a new home to live. Being in space, you’ll constantly have to work around the clock to find new resources to haul back in hopes of preventing a mutiny. This means players will create jobs, provide care to those living in your ship and even look for other stranded survivors needing rescue. However, resources are not all you’ll need to be mindful of as you never know when disaster might strike and need your attention on the ship. At the moment of writing this game description, it looks like we’ll see this game hit the marketplace at some point this year.

#1 Dune: Spice Wars

Developer: Shiro Games

Publisher: Funcom, Shiro Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Dune has been getting a significant resurgence lately with the latest movie. Now fans can get ready for a new 4X RTS title with Dune: Spice Wars. Here, you’ll be leading a group through the unforgiving and dry world of Arrakis. The Spice resource market is booming, and you’ll be hunting for the goods. Explore, gather resources, fight off other factions and beasts that seek out your precious loot as well. At the moment, we don’t have a release date for the game, but it does look like when the developers get ready for its launch, Dune: Spice Wars will first release into the marketplace through early access.