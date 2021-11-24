Halo Infinite: How To Unlock Samurai Armor | Fracture: Tenrai Event Guide

The first big Event Pass for Halo Infinite has begun — and it has one cool armor skin you can unlock pretty painlessly. The Fracture: Tenrai event runs from November all the way until April, and the YOROI Armor Core is unlocked at Level 5. There’s a lot of cool stuff, but you might be confused how you unlock it. Like the regular Battle Pass, Event Pass is all about the challenges. But, each pass is separate, so earning XP through standard challenges WILL NOT increase your Event Pass progress. If you’re already a little confused, I don’t blame you.

There are 7 Fracture: Tenrai challenges available per week, so you’ll have to wait another week to reach any higher than Tier 7 in the Event Pass. More Event Challenges will rollout as the event unfolds — Event Passes are limited-time only, so you have to join in while they’re available. This is totally opposite from the Battle Pass, which never expires even as more seasons are released, so you’ll always be able to go back and get Battle Pass cosmetics. That’s a relief. Now you’ll just have to deal with both types of passes, and juggling each type of challenge while blasting your Spartan-clad friends to dust.

To unlock Fracture: Tenrai Event Pass tiers, you need to complete Event Challenges. When you check your challenge menu, you’ll see challenges with an orange / red icon on the left. Challenges marked with this icon are tied directly to the Fracture: Tenrai Event Pass.

For every Event Challenge completed, you’ll unlock one Event Pass tier. That makes gaining Event Pass tiers much easier and faster than completing your normal Battle Pass — no XP needed here.

Complete 5 Fracture: Tenrai Event Challenges to unlock the Samurai Armor.

Completing Event Challenges rewards you with +1 Event Pass tier, and XP. The XP is used to raise your Battle Pass tier. You can check your Challenges menu to see daily / weekly challenges, and upcoming challenges you’ll get in the future.

Event Challenges begin tied to the Event — get kills in Fiesta Slayer, play Fiesta Matches, etc. The Event Challenges start out very easy to complete, so its a good idea to use an XP Boost if you have one just because you can earn twice as much XP while also rapidly completing more challenges than are normally available to you. Once you complete the first set of Tenrai Event Challenges, new challenges will cycle in that are often completely unrelated.

The Yoroi Armor Core gives you a completely new look to play around with. You’ll have to wait a few weeks to unlock more options, and many of the customization for this suit is locked behind microtransaction payments with real money. Its annoying, but that’s just how it goes — at least now you’ve got a set of Samurai Armor like everybody else online.