13 BEST Realistic Graphics Games of 2022

The latest generation of console platforms launched back in 2020, and there are plenty of great games coming out for them. While it’s still tough finding these platforms readily in stock, those of you looking to get the best visual experience may want to check into these upcoming releases. We’re highlighting games that have the best-looking graphics so far in this list.

Disclaimer: Starfield, Atomic Heart, Crimson Desert, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Forspoken, The Day Before, Forspoken, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was removed from this list.

#13 Session: Skate Sim

Developer: crea-ture Studios

Publisher: Nacon / Bigben Interactive

Platfrom : PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date : September 22, 2022

How badly do you want to be a skateboarder? That is a question that many have asked themselves as they’ve tried to master the “art of the board.” In Session: Skate Sim, you’ll have to ask that again as you try to master the simple yet complex control scheme for your rider.

The controls boil down to you using each control stick to move a different leg. Through the sticks, you’ll balance and shift your weight, allowing you to do tricks. It won’t be easy at first, but if you stick with it, you’ll be grinding around the city in no time.

Customize your board and rider, then make sick videos showcasing your moves!

#12 Portal With RTX

Developer: Lightspeed Studios™

Publisher: NVIDIA

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : Decemmber 8, 2022

What is Portal With RTX? Simply put, it’s the original game by Valve with a significant upgrade. The RTX boost will give you smoother framerates and updated visuals to really make everything pop as you play it.

But, of course, that only carries you so far. The real fun of the game is using your portal gun to solve the puzzles in the game’s world. All the while trying to stop Glados from being, well, Glados.

But if you haven’t played the game in a while and want the update, it’s free if you’ve already purchased the title. Just remember, the cake is a lie.

#11 Isonzo

Developer: Blackmill Games

Publisher: M2H

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: September 13, 2022

World War One (or The Great War as it was referred to before WW2) is typically overshadowed by its flashier sequel. Isonzo seeks to rectify that, bringing FPS action to the Italian front. Isonzo prides itself on its “realistic” approach to the historical battles of WW1 up to and including the locations in the Alps and historically accurate weaponry.

#10 Ghostwire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: March 25, 2022

While supernatural creatures and powers don’t exactly scream “realism”, Ghostwire Tokyo stands out for its portrayal of the very real city of Tokyo. Players take to the streets of Japan’s capital, following winding alleys and coming across historical vistas all in their quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearances in Tokyo.

#9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Developer: Infinity Ward

Publisher: Activision

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: October 28, 2022

A reboot of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which released in 2009, this new version includes more than a handful changes made to enhance the game’s immersion. New water physics, swimming, and vehicle physics are just some of the changes made to improve on the original. The Call of Duty franchise has always had realistic weapons and gunplay baked into its identity, and we can hopefully expect more of the same.

#8 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: December 2, 2022

When discussing realism in games, it’s more of a shorthand for immersion. As such, you can have a realistic game even when the setting is sci-fi or fantasy; that’s what we have with The Callisto Protocol. From the beginning, the developers were keen on providing an immersive experience that’s as grounded as could be for a sci-fi title. This philosophy even led to the game’s title, Callisto is one of Jupiter’s moons and is theorized to be capable of sustaining life. This isn’t some far flung fictional planet, this is a moon with a salt-saturated subterranean ocean, it’s difficult, it’s harsh, but life on Callisto isn’t some impossible fantasy.

#7 F1 2022

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA Sports

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: July 1, 2022

There’s generally two schools of racing games. There’s goofy kart racers, fun for the whole family; and then there’s the realistic racers like the Forza Motorsport series. But even among these realistic racers, F1 2022 stands out as particularly dedicated to providing an immersive experience. This new addition to the franchise features realistic physics, real world tracks, and now Formula One Sprints.

#6 The Quarry

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: June 10, 2022

It wasn’t all that long ago that Supermassive Games began blowing us away with their Dark Pictures Anthology. The company has taken immersive and interactive storytelling to a new level with their frequent releases of quality games. The Quarry continues this new tradition, offering a cinematic experience with realistic character designs, immersive dialogue, and of course a memorable story.

#5 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Gotham Knights see the Dark Knight perishing after we had a slew of different Batman games available to pick up. So instead, this game focuses on Batman’s closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Here, our group of heroes is tasked with keeping Gotham City safe despite the onslaught of villains bursting into the scene. Each character has its unique attributes, so you’ll likely want to experiment with the different characters. Meanwhile, we’re certainly interested in seeing how Gotham City adapts without Batman keeping his watchful eye over the city.

#4 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence delivered a narrative-driven adventure game with stealth elements. Set in medieval times, players took the role of a young girl named Amicia, who looked after her younger brother named Hugo. Early on in the game, Hugo has a strange blood curse that essentially controls the black plague. Seeking to use this power, the French Inquisition troops chart off to find Hugo by any means necessary. It’s an emotional storyline, and it ultimately ends with the siblings once again trying to find a peaceful new homestead. However, with A Plague Tale: Requiem, we’re getting a new storyline where the duo seeks out a mysterious island that may hold the key to curing Hugo.

#3 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: March 4, 2022

Gran Turismo fans are getting a new release this year with Gran Turismo 7. This is also a game series to really highlight the new power for PlayStation consoles. With Gran Turismo 7, fans can expect a more redefined GT experience. Outside of the traditional racing tracks and modes, we know that there are special events, championships, a tuning parts feature, and even different means to purchase in-game vehicles to race around in, such as a used car dealership. Perhaps you’ll find a diamond in the rough to race. While the game will be available on the PlayStation 4, more players might find some interest in PlayStation 5. For instance, we know that the game will offer 4K resolution and 60 FPS, but the DualSense controller will likely play around with the haptic feedback along with the adaptive triggers.

#2 God of War Ragnarok

Credit: Sony

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

2018 saw the release of God of War after a slight dormant period. After dealing with the Greek mythological gods, Kratos is now venturing through Norse mythology. We’re dealing with a new slew of gods, and Kratos is not alone. Along the journey, Kratos is raising his son, and visually the game was incredible. We’re still expecting a highly detailed world for Kratos to go through in the upcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok. As the name suggests, we’re getting the Ragnarok storyline in this game. Players can also expect to see the different realms while battling off different beasts and Norse gods. Unfortunately, this looks like to be the wrap for the Norse mythology in God of War. With the size of these game projects, the developers are looking to move on from the Norse setting, but we’re uncertain where God of War will venture to next.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn was such a massive hit that there wasn’t much of a surprise to see a sequel installment unveiled. Horizon Forbidden West will once again toss players into the role of Aloy, who has a new journey to take on. Players are dealing with a strange plague that has struck the world, and as it spreads, all living life in contact gets killed off. Players are forced into venturing to the west coast, searching for the source of this plague. The first game showcased some incredible scenery locations with giant mechanical beasts roaming shells of cities. As you can expect there are some notable landmarks and sites for Aloy to witness for the first time. We also can’t forget to mention that the new game also comes packed with plenty of new mechanical enemies alongside hostile tribes that you’ll have to deal with as you progress through their lands.