Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Find All Unown Locations [Map]

Unown is one of the weirdest species of Pokemon — and it continues to be weird in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Instead of working like a regular Pokemon, Unown can’t fight and it can’t level up. It is a “symbol” Pokemon, with 28 different forms matching each letter of the alphabet. Unown is really more like a hidden collectible.

Once you unlock Unown’s quest, you’ll gain an additional section of the Pokedex dedicated to Unown forms exclusively. Each symbol has a clue pointing you to their location. To help you out, we’ve included screenshots and map locations for all 28 Unown forms.

There’s no real reward for this quest, just the satisfaction of a job well done. To catch an Unown, just throw a Pokeball at it. If it misses, you’ll need to leave the map and return to try again.

More Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides:

How To Catch Legendary Arceus | How To Catch Mythic Darkrai | How To Catch Mythic Manaphy & Phione | How To Catch Legendary Palkia & Dialga | How To Catch Every Legendary & Mythical Pokemon | How To Catch Eevee & Evolve All Forms | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | How To Catch Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu | How To Catch Flying Pokemon | How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | How To Get All 3 Starter Pokemon | How To Earn Tons Of Money With Crafting | How To Level Up Fast | Easy Exp Candy Guide | How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon | How To Increase Friendship Level Faster | All New Evolution Methods | How To Make Catching Pokemon Easier | How Recharge PP Without Items | How To Catch Alpha Pokemon Easily

How To Find All 28 Unown Locations

Unown are a unique type of Pokemon that can’t be used in battle. Instead, they appear as collectibles hidden throughout the Hisui region. One will appear in Jubilife Village after returning from Solaceon Ruins for the first time. Professor Laventon will show you how to catch an Unown, and add a special Unown language tab on your Pokedex.

There are 28 Unown locations. Below we’ll explain where to find them all.





Unown A: Crimson Mirelands – Behind one of the tents in the Diamond Settlement.





Unown B: Cobalt Coastlands – Near the volcano peak of Firespit Island. From the Noble Pokemon Arena, look toward the south.





Unown C: Coronet Highlands – On one of the tall pillars in the Celestica Ruins, near the cliffs to the Sacred Ruins.





Unown D: Crimson Mirelands – From the starting camp, travel north to the deadend forest by the river in the Golden Lowlands. There’s a campfire where the Unown is hanging out.





Unown E: Obsidian Fieldlands – In the Gruelling Grove, look on the small island in the eastern pond with a single tree.





Unown F: Coronet Highlands – On top of a tall black rocky peak above the Ancient Quarry.





Unown G: Obsidian Fieldlands – At the top of Obsidian Falls, look on the rim of rocks at the top of the waterfall.





Unown H: Jubilife Village – Under the south gate of the village.





Unown I: Obsidian Fieldlands – Behind the cave entrance on Lake Verity island.





Unown J: Coronet Highlands – Inside the Ancient Quarry, in an alcove to the right of the east entrance.





Unown K: Crimson Mirelands – At the Shrouded Ruins where there are piles of small rocks. Look at the top of one of the piles.





Unown L: Coronet Highlands – Inside the Wayward Cave. When you go inside, find a dead end passage to the left.





Unown M: Crimson Mirelands – Down in the Sludge Mound area, look for a fallen tree log to the south of the name on your map.





Unown N: Cobalt Coastlands – Northeast of the Coast Camp, there are two horn-shaped rocks in the water. Look behind them!





Unown O: Alabaster Icelands – West of Icebound Falls, enter the ice-filled cavern through a hole in the ground called Ice Column Chamber. There are three ice columns and Unown is hiding behind one.





Unown P: Coronet Highlands – Hiding in the flowers at the Fabled Spring, near the water.





Unown Q: Cobalt Coastlands – At the crater in the Spring Path. Check the tree to the left of Turnback Cave.





Unown R: Cobalt Coastlands – On the high ridge of Veilstone Cape, right above Lunkker’s Lair. On the very edge.





Unown S: Obsidian Fieldlands – Right on Tidewater Dam, stuck to the logs in the sand.





Unown T: Alabaster Icelands – At Avalugg’s Legacy, on top of one of the large ice glaciers.





Unown U: Alabaster Icelands – In Heart’s Crag, behind a large stone at tthe top of two waterfalls.





Unown V: Crimson Mirelands – On a withered tree at Scarlet Bog. From the title on the map, look just a little west.





Unown W: Jubilife Village – At the top of the HQ, look at the eye of the magikarp statue.

Unown X: Obsidian Fieldlands – On top of the large tree at the Grandtree Arena.





Unown Y: Alabaster Fieldlands – At the top of the Icebound Falls.





Unown Z: Cobalt Coastlands – On the old mast of the wrecked ship at Deadwood Haunt.





Unown ?: Alabaster Icelands – Behind a tree at the Snowhot Spring.



