Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Solve The Snowpoint Temple Puzzles

Pokemon Legends: Arceus throws a chilly curveball at trainers in Snowpoint Temple. Instead of fighting or capturing Pokemon, you’ll have to solve a series of puzzles to progress. There are three puzzles to solve in total that take you to the rooftop where you’ll finally acquire Braviary, the flying mount Pokemon. These puzzles are a different kind of challenge, so we’re going to provide a few tips to help you.

Snowpoint Temple is located in the final region major region of the game, the Alabaster Icelands. The temple is packed with powerful Pokemon, including an Alpha Gallade that you’ll want to come back for after raising your Galaxy Team Rank to 6-Stars. Braviary is waiting at the top, and once you defeat them, you’ll be able to easily explore every corner of Hisui. Adventure awaits, so let’s blaze through these puzzles and get back to the good stuff.

How To Solve The Snowpoint Temple Puzzles | Solutions Guide

Snowpoint Temple is located in the northeastern point of Alabaster Icelands. The temple is one of the locations you’ll need to visit during “The Slumbering Lord of the Tundra” mission.

To find the puzzle, take the stairs in the back-left corner up to a hallway leading to a locked door with three symbols. To solve the puzzle, you need to press the panels in the correct order.

Hint #1 : The solution has something to do with the statues.

Hint #2 : The statues are facing each other and have panels matching the door.

Hint #3 : There are three panels you need to press. Look for three statues, starting with the earliest.

Hint #4: Later puzzles may require more than three panels.

There are multiple puzzles, and each puzzle gets more complicated. Here’s the solution for each puzzle if you’re struggling to “follow the gaze” of the statues.

Solution #1 : Rock, Steel, Ice

Solution #2 : Ice, Rock, Steel, Rock, Ice

Solution #3: Steel, Ice, Rock, Ice, Steel, Rock

Solve these puzzles, and you’ll unlock the path to the top floor of the temple. At the top, you’ll recruit Braviary as your flying mount, and make travel much easier for the rest of your adventures in Hisui.

