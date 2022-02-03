11 NEW Alien Games of 2022

Who doesn’t love a good alien game? If you want a title that throws you into the depths of space or puts you in control of an extraterrestrial, then you’re in luck. 2022 will have quite a few games based on these science-fiction critters. In this list, we will highlight a few titles to keep an eye out for.

#11 Valfaris: Mecha Therion

Developer: Steel Mantis

Publisher: Big Sugar

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: NA

Valfaris came out back in 2019, and it was a big hit 2D action-platformer. Now, we’re getting a new installment but dropping the action-platformer genre. Valfaris: Mecha Therion is an upcoming 2.5D shoot ‘em up. You’re taking on the role of Therion, where you’re once again hunting down Lord Vroll. However, you’ll now step into an advanced mech that you can arm with different weapons as you battle against swarms of enemies. This also looks to be just as chaotic and intense as the first game, with big boss battles littered throughout.

#10 Outcast 2 – A New Beginning

Developer: Appeal Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PS5, PC

Release: NA

Listen, you might not have even heard of Outcast. This game launched back in 1999, and it was meant to receive a sequel shortly after. That didn’t happen, obviously. The production fell through, and most probably just gave up on the idea of a sequel. However, here we are in 2022, getting ready for Outcast 2 – A New Beginning. We’re stepping right back into the role of Cutter Slade, who is venturing through an alien world called Adelpha. From the first game, our main hero gets revived by the great Yods, and he finds the planet is now enslaved with resources being gutted. Take this former Navy Seal and save the planet from this new antagonist robotic forces. Fortunately, you don’t have to go back and play through the 1999 release as there was a remake that came out back in 2017 called Outcast: Second Contact.

#9 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Developer: Black Forest Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PS5, PC

Release: NA

Destroy All Humans! had a big comeback in 2020. The game essentially had players taking control of an alien invading Earth. You’re causing all kinds of mayhem and panic throughout the first game. But now, a sequel is coming out to give you even more joy of unleashing hell on mankind. You’re once again stepping into the role of Crypto, who is seeking his revenge on the KGB for destroying the mothership. Explore the world, blast away humans, and zip around in your trusty flying saucer. It’s a game that should bring in quite a bit of mindless fun, but we’re left waiting on just when the game will be launching into the marketplace.

#8 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Elex fans are finally getting a sequel this year. The video game is once again putting you right back into the role of Jax. Again, we’re dealing with a new uphill battle as the world gets invaded by an alien race. Humanity is on the line, and if there’s any chance of successfully fighting back against this new force, you’ll need to unite all the factions. That’s not an easy task either. You’ll need to convince the factions to fight together, but your actions could very well end up causing certain NPCs to leave the group or even get killed. It’s an immersive story experience that you’ll get to play this March. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like you’ll have to play Elex to enjoy this game, but you can always go back and try the first game out.

#7 Ripout

Developer: Pet Project Games

Publisher: Pet Project Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Ripout puts players into a future where an alien parasite invades Earth. With most of humanity fleeing the planet to escape, this hostile force followed them into the depths of space. Players are going through a cooperative FPS horror experience where you’re exploring different generated space stations for loot. However, inside are these hostile alien parasitic beasts that will attempt to devour you when caught. You’ll need to work together using your specialized weaponry to take the enemy out and escape the area.

#6 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game you can pick up and play today as an early access title. In this game, a research group discovers a strange reading from deep under the ocean’s floor. Seeking to find out what is causing these strange readings, a group ventures deep underground. Unfortunately, communications eventually are cut, and now you’re taking charge of a second group seeking to figure out what happened and recover those discovered. However, you’ll soon find that a sinister alien parasite is roaming the area, devouring anything in its path. You’ll have to go through this 2D title exploring the area and using heavy machinery to cave through the terrain, create bridges or further lower you down.

#5 Aftermath

Developer: One-O-One Games

Publisher: Meta Publishing

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: NA

Aftermath is an upcoming title that puts players into the role of Charlie, a skilled female engineer. Her career has taken Charlie to new heights, literally. After returning from space as an astronaut, Charlie arrives to find the world has taken a turn for the worse. An alien invasion has occurred, leaving humanity in peril. It’s a new world trying to survive with new hostile beasts roaming the area. However, this game is a narrative-driven adventure where Charlie only has one goal and that’s to find her daughter Sammy.

#4 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

There are quite a few Destiny 2 players out there, and this year we’re getting the sixth expansion to the game called The Witch Queen. You’re once against fighting off a slew of alien enemies, but this expansion does bring in quite a bit more content into the mix. Overall, the main antagonist you’re facing is Savathun, The Witch Queen. If you want to get into the lore a bit, this is the sister of Oryx, the main antagonist from The Taken King expansion. With this expansion, players can expect new missions, PvP maps, gear, weapons, and even a new raid.

#3 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Avatar is finally getting its resurgence. After the first film, it was said that more movies were coming, and so far, it looks like a sequel is slated to launch this year. However, on top of that is a new video game. This is coming from the developers The Massive, who you might know for The Division series. Unfortunately, we don’t know much of anything about this game. So far, the premise is about controlling the Na’vi and trying to save Pandora from the RDA. How this will play out and what all you can expect when this game arrives remains a mystery for now, but it is slated to launch this year.

#2 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Remake

Developer: Aspyr Media

Publisher: Aspyr Media

Platform: PS5

Release: NA

Star Wars games are always a big hit. However, among the countless titles out there to play, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most cherished. This game put players into an epic RPG where you took the role of a character who lost their memories. Now, you’re in the middle of an epic battle and the threat of an evil Sith Lord on your tail. We won’t spoil anything more, but the game narrative kept people playing with an ending that none of us saw coming. Now we know that a remake is in the works, giving this game a massive new audience of players alongside veterans who want to relive this epic tale.

#1 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

One of the most significant alien game releases coming out is the Dead Space remake. The video game franchise was a huge success as it put players into a terrifying survival horror experience. There were three mainline games before this IP went dormant. Fans waited for years for EA to finally give this title a second chance, and now we know EA’s Motive Studios is bringing this game IP back out. We haven’t seen much of the remake title quite yet. However, the developers are pushing for a game that stays true to the original installment. We’re still stepping into the role of Isaac Clarke, who ends up repairing a ship only to find it infested with an alien parasite. Alone and outmatched, it’s a battle to stay alive and find the truth behind this ship’s mysterious history.